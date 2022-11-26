Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: USA draws with England, making final game of group play must-win
The United States came away with a 0-0 draw to the heavily-favored English team in their Group B matchup of the World Cup in Qatar Friday. The U.S. now faces a must-win situation.
England vs USA LIVE World Cup 2022: Confirmed team news, kick-off time and updates
England take on the USA in Group B of the World Cup on Friday in Qatar. The Three Lions won their opening game in style against Iran, cruising to a 6-2 victory as Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate’s side.Harry Kane has shaken off an injury scare and is fit to play after undergoing a scan on his ankle this week, while Harry Maguire has also declared himself ready to start following an illness. Southgate has therefore named an unchanged team.England will want to end an unwanted record and...
US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The United States frustrated England in a 0-0 draw on Friday for its second consecutive tie in the World Cup. The result might not match the U.S.’ famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions.
England vs. USA, 2022 World Cup: Highlights; live blog
This game has been hyped beyond reason on this side of the Pond, and the takes that will follow regardless of the result are sure to overheat Twitter’s understaffed servers. But at the end of the day, it’s still just football, and two teams with high aspirations will battle it out for a crucial three points in Group B. An England win would guarantee them a place in the Round of 16. A USA win could practically do the same for them.
Enner Valencia Scores Vs. Netherlands for Third World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador’s all-time leading goalscorer is living up to his title in Qatar. Enner Valencia scored the first two goals of the 2022 World Cup in Ecuador’s 2-0 win...
Projected Starting Lineup for US Vs. England
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. officially arrived -- England vs. the United States. The Three Lions kicked off Group B by dismantling Iran 6-2 on Monday. In a true team effort, five different players...
VAR Review Wipes Out Moroccan Goal Vs. Belgium
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Belgium was able to breathe a heavy sigh of relief heading into halftime against Morocco. With first-half stoppage time winding down, Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech hit a free kick past...
England vs USA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Final score, result, reaction as sub-par England endure goalless draw
A youthful USA side outplayed England in their World Cup Group B battle as the sluggish Three Lions had to settle for a 0-0 draw at the Al Bayt Stadium.England, unchanged from Monday’s 6-2 win over Iran, could have sealed their place in the knockout phase with a win but were careless in possession and struggled to dominate the Americans, who steadily grew in confidence.Tim Weah set up Weston McKennie with a measured cross but the midfielder blazed his effort over before Christian Pulisic’s powerful strike beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but crashed off the crossbar in a lively first-half display from United States.The closest England came to breaking the deadlock was on the stroke of half-time when U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner denied Mason Mount, while captain Harry Kane endured a frustrating evening up front that ended with him heading wide in second-half injury time as Gareth Southgate’s side laboured to earn a share of the spoils.Relive all the action with our live blog below
Lionel Messi's Long-distance Shot Opens Scoring for Argentina vs. Mexico
Struggling to break down Mexico’s 5-3-2 low block for 63 minutes, it was Lionel Messi that broke the deadlock in the 64th minute with a strike from outside the box for Argentina. Ángel Di Maria cut back to his left foot to deliver the pass to Messi from the...
Cody Gakpo a Breakout Star at World Cup After Another Goal for Netherlands
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cody Gakpo can score late or early for the Netherlands. After scoring the go-ahead goal in the closing minutes of a 2-0 win over Senegal on Monday, the forward...
Costa Rica Stuns Japan With Late Goal From Keysher Fuller
There’s no quit in Costa Rica. Four days after dropping a 7-0 contest against Spain, Los Ticos bounced back and beat Japan thanks to a goal from Keysher Fuller in the 81st minute. Costa Rica capitalized on its first chance of the second half. Fuller lofted a shot on...
England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup game play out?
England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.LIVE! Follow all the build-up to the game with our blog While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate has Harry Kane fully fit after an ankle scare with a win here in this second game enough to secure a place in the last-16.Here’s everything you need to...
Piotr Zieliński Scores Poland's First Goal at 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Robert Lewandowski is still awaiting his first career World Cup goal, but he finally showed up on the scoresheet on soccer’s biggest stage. The two-time reigning Best FIFA...
Enzo Fernández's Curling Strike Gives Argentina 2-0 Lead Over Mexico
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. What a way to announce yourself to the world stage. Up 1-0 over Mexico in the closing stages of their Group C showdown on Saturday, 21-year-old Argentine center midfielder...
Croatia Takes Lead Over Canada With Back-to-Back Goals
Croatia took an early punch on Sunday against Canada, and it countered with two of its own in the first half. The 2018 World Cup runner-up trailed almost instantly on Sunday. Canada’s Alphonso Davies scored the quickest goal of this year’s World Cup so far with a header one minute and seven seconds into the contest.
USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive
The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
England 0-0 USA: The Three Lions find it tough to send it home
England had a difficult time of it in their second World Cup group stage game, drawing 0-0 to a dominant USA side. The England vs USA match was disappointing for the former, while fantastic for the latter. Despite reaching a stalemate at full-time, the USA showed that they’re fighting for...
How to Watch South Korea vs. Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is well underway in Qatar. Group H has already been making waves in the tournament following Portugal and Ghana’s Thanksgiving faceoff. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. led the Seleção das Quinas to a 3-2 victory over Ghana in an intense brawl at 974 Stadium. Next up for Ghana? South Korea.
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Uruguay in 2022 World Cup
Portugal's quest for a first FIFA World Cup title began with a 3-2 win that was nearly a devastating draw. Holding a 3-1 lead over Ghana, Portugal conceded a goal in the 89th minute and then had a blunder in the match's final seconds that almost led to the tying score. Diogo Costa got his pocket picked by Ghana's Iñaki Williams, who was lurking behind the Portugal goalkeeper.
Report: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami Close to Deal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Lionel Messi reportedly is on the verge of taking his talents to South Beach. Inter Miami are close to an agreement with the Argentinian icon, according to a report...
