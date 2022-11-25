MAKING HIS OWN BREAK: North Clarion’s Aiden Hartle Turns Workout Into Spot on Clarion University Baseball Team

Read full article on original website
D9Sports.com
CHERRY ON TOP: All-State Selection Caps Standout Soccer Career for Clearfield’s Elle Smith
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Elle Smith still can’t believe it’s over. She began playing what she calls “the beautiful game” when she was just 5. Her skills quickly emerged, as did her soccer IQ. In high school, the Clearfield senior forward had a run of...
D9Sports.com
CALL TO THE HALL: Longtime Clarion Volleyball Coach Shari Campbell Will Be Inducted Into PVCA Hall of Fame
CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Shari Campbell is rarely surprised. But this phone call floored the longtime Clarion Area High School volleyball coach. (Pictured above, from left: Clarion volleyball coach Shari Campbell with Brenna Campbell, Erica Selfridge and Ava Kiser in 2020/photo by Nathan Girvan) When Tony Crisafulli, an officer...
D9Sports.com
Keystone Senior Natalie Bowser Determined to Prove Doubters Wrong and Help the Panthers to a Bounce Back Year
KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Natalie Bowser heard the rumblings. The doubters. The naysayers. That she couldn’t be a six rotation player for the Keystone volleyball team. She wasn’t quick enough. Agile enough. Lacked the twitch to get down on the floor for digs and the finesse to put up precision sets.
