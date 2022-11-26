Read full article on original website
‘George & Tammy’: Jessica Chastain ‘Stopped Eating’ Until She ‘Looked Sick’ to Star in the Paramount Miniseries
For Jessica Chastain, 'George & Tammy' provided a specific challenge as she physically transformed herself into Tammy Wynette.
Tom Cruise Married Co-Star Nicole Kidman the Same Year He Divorced His 1st Wife
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were one of the most popular couples of the '90s. But they got together very quickly.
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet
Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
Jessica Chastain Talks Eddie Redmayne’s Killer-Good Performance in ‘The Good Nurse’
Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse,” now streaming on Netflix, features a chilling performance from Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne. In the true-crime drama, he plays serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse who supposedly murdered hundreds of patients while in his care. Jessica Chastain plays Amy Loughren, a single mother and fellow nurse at Parkfield Memorial Hospital in New Jersey who uncovers Charles’ killings. Check out an exclusive featurette below, courtesy of Netflix, highlighting the challenges that went into Redmayne’s many-layered turn, which marks his creepiest role to date. Based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book “The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine,...
Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew
She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
Kelly Reilly Admits She Really Can't Stand Beth Smoking On Yellowstone
Smoking in films and television shows has seen a strange resurgence. Series like "Mare of Easttown," "The Umbrella Academy," and even "Law & Order: SVU" have shown more characters enjoying a cigarette in the past several years, with streaming services like Netflix often being one of the major culprits (via Truth Initiative).
Keanu Reeves taken aback by Matthew Perry’s insults in memoir: report
Apparently, even Keanu Reeves was taken aback by Matthew Perry asking why he “walks among us.”. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” a source told Us Weekly Friday about the multiple mentions of the “Matrix” star in Perry’s new memoir. “It’s kind...
Loretta Lynn Once Said Her Husband ‘Ran Around’ From the Start but ‘Denied It to the End’
Loretta Lynn once revealed that her husband "ran around" on her from the start of their relationship but denied it until the end of his life.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Don Knotts’ Daughter Continues His Acting And Comedy Legacy
Remember Sheriff Deputy Barney Fife from The Andy Griffith Show? He was, of course, played by Don Knotts. From his first marriage to Kathryn Metz, Knotts had a daughter, Karen, who has spent years following her father’s path by enjoying a career in comedy. Karen’s stage show, Tied Up In Knotts!, serves a tribute to her father, who died of lung cancer.
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series
Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One
From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away
Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
‘Gunsmoke’ Fan ‘Disappointed’ That Ken Curtis’ Festus Haggen Fought to Preserve Slavery During the Civil War
Ken Curtis' 'Gunsmoke' character, Festus Haggen, was revealed to have fought for the Confederate Army during the Civil War, which disappointed some fans.
msn.com
Star Trek: Voyager Actor Has Passed Away
John Aniston, who counted among his credits the two-part “Workforce” on Star Trek: Voyager, has died at the age of 89. The actor was much better known for his longtime role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and as the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to the report from Deadline, no cause of death has been released.
Jennifer Lawrence Said She Used to ‘Get Stoned’ With Her Co-Stars Before She Was ‘a Mom’
Jennifer Lawrence has seen quite a few changes since becoming a mom. Having a child has certainly hindered some of the fun activities she used to do with her castmates.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Why 'A Christmas Story Christmas' Recast Ralphie Parker's Mom
While much of the original cast reunited for the 1983 film's long-awaited sequel, Melinda Dillon did not reprise her role.
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
