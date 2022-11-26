ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
IndieWire

Jessica Chastain Talks Eddie Redmayne’s Killer-Good Performance in ‘The Good Nurse’

Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse,” now streaming on Netflix, features a chilling performance from Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne. In the true-crime drama, he plays serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse who supposedly murdered hundreds of patients while in his care. Jessica Chastain plays Amy Loughren, a single mother and fellow nurse at Parkfield Memorial Hospital in New Jersey who uncovers Charles’ killings. Check out an exclusive featurette below, courtesy of Netflix, highlighting the challenges that went into Redmayne’s many-layered turn, which marks his creepiest role to date. Based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book “The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine,...
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
DoYouRemember?

Don Knotts’ Daughter Continues His Acting And Comedy Legacy

Remember Sheriff Deputy Barney Fife from The Andy Griffith Show? He was, of course, played by Don Knotts. From his first marriage to Kathryn Metz, Knotts had a daughter, Karen, who has spent years following her father’s path by enjoying a career in comedy. Karen’s stage show, Tied Up In Knotts!, serves a tribute to her father, who died of lung cancer.
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
DoYouRemember?

After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One

From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
Inquisitr.com

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
msn.com

Star Trek: Voyager Actor Has Passed Away

John Aniston, who counted among his credits the two-part “Workforce” on Star Trek: Voyager, has died at the age of 89. The actor was much better known for his longtime role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and as the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to the report from Deadline, no cause of death has been released.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.

