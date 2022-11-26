Read full article on original website
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Everything Rick Barnes said to preview McNeese State
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to recap the Battle 4 Atlantis, discuss the latest with Josiah-Jordan James and preview Wednesday night's game against McNeese State. Here's everything Barnes had to say to the media. What he likes about Zakai Zeigler coming off...
Rick Barnes provides latest update on Josiah-Jordan James
No. 13 Tennessee basketball traveled south to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving and won the Battle 4 Atlantis by beating Butler, USC and No. 3 Kansas. It did so without starting guard Josiah-Jordan James who didn't play in any of the three games. Tennessee said following the win over Butler that...
Kansas safety Edwin White announces intention to transfer
Kansas safety Edwin White announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer portal and transfer from KU on Tuesday afternoon. The safety played in the first three games of KU’s 2022 season but did not take the field afterward, meaning he will earn a redshirt this season and have three seasons of playing eligibility remaining. Most of White’s snaps were on special teams, with his only defensive snaps coming against Tennessee Tech. As a true freshman last season, White played in all 12 games, notching nine tackles. For more on what the departure means for KU, click here.
Alabama football ranked ahead of Tennessee in AP Top 25 sparks media debate
Alabama came in ahead of Tennessee in this week's AP Top 25, and will likely be ranked higher than the Volunteers in Tuesday's penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. Despite two losses this season, including one in a head-to-head matchup with Tennessee, the Crimson Tide is viewed more favorably by media members and the selection committee, which has sparked much debate in the college football world.
Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis
Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
rockytopinsider.com
What Are Tennessee’s Greatest Positions Of Need In The Transfer Portal?
The regular season is over and the transfer portal season is here. The portal opened Monday and there’s been no shortage of players entering the portal across the country. Josh Heupel and his staff began the evaluation process of positions they want to target early in the season and now they begin the evaluation process of players in the portal to try and figure out who they should target.
Vols OL Darnell Wright earns invite to Reese’s Senior Bowl
Another Tennessee player is headed to the premier postseason college all-star game that doubles as a vital showcase for the 2023 NFL Draft. Offensive tackle Darnell Wright revealed on social media on Tuesday that he has received an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The former five-star prospect has been a multi-year starter for the Vols and has played the best football of his career at right tackle this season after starting all 13 games at left tackle in 2021.
Cancelled flight had Jayhawks spending more time in the Bahamas
The Kansas Jayhawks spent an extra day in Nassau, Bahamas, after the team's charter flight was cancelled Saturday.
purduesports.com
Purdue Selected to Play Tennessee In NCAA First Round
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The postseason journey is set to begin for the No. 8 seeded Purdue Boilermaker volleyball squad (20-10, 11-9 Big Ten) on Friday in a rematch vs. Tennessee at 4 p.m. ET in Louisville, Kentucky. The match will be played in L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
tennisrecruiting.net
Five-Star Raidt Ready to Return to Tennessee
After Conley Raidt’s family moved to Nashville when she was 7 years old, her mother searched for sports activities for Conley and her younger brother. She couldn’t find a summer soccer class, so she signed them up for tennis lessons. Once the first day arrived, they all climbed into their black Volkswagen minivan and headed to the courts.
Josh Heupel Discusses Importance of Coming Weeks With Recruiting, Bowl Prep on Horizon
Tennessee handled business in the regular season finale against Vanderbilt tonight in Nashville to improve to 10-2 on the season. Following the outing, Volunteer Country asked Heupel the importance of the coming weeks with the transfer portal, recruiting and bowl prep on the horizon. You can watch ...
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
inkansascity.com
The Eagles Give Kansas City a Night of Nostalgia Journeying Through Decades of Hits
The year 2022 signifies two significant milestones for the Eagles: the 50th anniversary of their debut Eagles album and the 45th anniversary of their most successful album, the classic-rock mainstay Hotel California. To commemorate that, the band announced a transcontinental tour—one that will continue well into 2023. On Thanksgiving Eve,...
Knoxville teacher receives surprise donation from Bojangles
A chorus teacher at Karns Middle School was surprised by a $500 donation to help support her classroom and students. Kami Lunsford was surprised by the donation from Bojangles Tuesday morning.
KMBC.com
Lawrence school board fires special education teacher for unprofessional conduct
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The school board in Lawrence, Kansas, voted Monday to fire a special education teacher at Billy Mills Middle School for unprofessional conduct. A school district spokeswoman confirmed that Jordan Gray's contract was terminated. The district did not detail what happened, but the spokeswoman said no...
WATE
Infant, 3 others injured in fire
The American Eagle Foundation is hoping people will support it as it continues to grow and move into its Project Eagle Headquarters. One of the many nonprofits on Giving Tuesday looking for donations is Young Williams Animal Center. Knoxville Greyhound location moves. Greyhound has yet again changed its drop-off location...
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Heather Haley lands spot on University of Tennessee’s 40 Under 40 list
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has landed a spot on the University of Tennessee 40 Under 40 list. The distinction is reserved for 40 alumni under the age of 40 who have excelled both personally and professionally since graduating the university. Haley studied journalism at UT...
Victim in fatal Knoxville shooting on Thanksgiving identified
The man found fatally shot in a car on Thanksgiving day has been identified by the Knoxville Police Department.
1 Officer Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Knoxville Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving an officer. The crash happened on North Peters Road on Sunday afternoon. The crash witnesses said that a Ford truck pulled out in front of the officer at Market Place Blvd. Exit.
