Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said to preview McNeese State

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to recap the Battle 4 Atlantis, discuss the latest with Josiah-Jordan James and preview Wednesday night's game against McNeese State. Here's everything Barnes had to say to the media. What he likes about Zakai Zeigler coming off...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
247Sports

Rick Barnes provides latest update on Josiah-Jordan James

No. 13 Tennessee basketball traveled south to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving and won the Battle 4 Atlantis by beating Butler, USC and No. 3 Kansas. It did so without starting guard Josiah-Jordan James who didn't play in any of the three games. Tennessee said following the win over Butler that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Kansas safety Edwin White announces intention to transfer

Kansas safety Edwin White announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer portal and transfer from KU on Tuesday afternoon. The safety played in the first three games of KU’s 2022 season but did not take the field afterward, meaning he will earn a redshirt this season and have three seasons of playing eligibility remaining. Most of White’s snaps were on special teams, with his only defensive snaps coming against Tennessee Tech. As a true freshman last season, White played in all 12 games, notching nine tackles. For more on what the departure means for KU, click here.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Alabama football ranked ahead of Tennessee in AP Top 25 sparks media debate

Alabama came in ahead of Tennessee in this week's AP Top 25, and will likely be ranked higher than the Volunteers in Tuesday's penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. Despite two losses this season, including one in a head-to-head matchup with Tennessee, the Crimson Tide is viewed more favorably by media members and the selection committee, which has sparked much debate in the college football world.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

What Are Tennessee’s Greatest Positions Of Need In The Transfer Portal?

The regular season is over and the transfer portal season is here. The portal opened Monday and there’s been no shortage of players entering the portal across the country. Josh Heupel and his staff began the evaluation process of positions they want to target early in the season and now they begin the evaluation process of players in the portal to try and figure out who they should target.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vols OL Darnell Wright earns invite to Reese’s Senior Bowl

Another Tennessee player is headed to the premier postseason college all-star game that doubles as a vital showcase for the 2023 NFL Draft. Offensive tackle Darnell Wright revealed on social media on Tuesday that he has received an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The former five-star prospect has been a multi-year starter for the Vols and has played the best football of his career at right tackle this season after starting all 13 games at left tackle in 2021.
KNOXVILLE, TN
purduesports.com

Purdue Selected to Play Tennessee In NCAA First Round

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The postseason journey is set to begin for the No. 8 seeded Purdue Boilermaker volleyball squad (20-10, 11-9 Big Ten) on Friday in a rematch vs. Tennessee at 4 p.m. ET in Louisville, Kentucky. The match will be played in L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
tennisrecruiting.net

Five-Star Raidt Ready to Return to Tennessee

After Conley Raidt’s family moved to Nashville when she was 7 years old, her mother searched for sports activities for Conley and her younger brother. She couldn’t find a summer soccer class, so she signed them up for tennis lessons. Once the first day arrived, they all climbed into their black Volkswagen minivan and headed to the courts.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

