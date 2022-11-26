The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating possible illegal interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies in the 2020 election. “We have reviewed the arguments raised by [Meadows] and find them to be manifestly without merit,” the justices wrote in a unanimous opinion that upheld a lower court’s ruling, according to POLITICO. Meadows will now be compelled to testify in front of a Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigation led by District Attorney Fani Willis. Willis has pursued testimony from Meadows and other...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO