Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Georgia election probe
The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating possible illegal interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies in the 2020 election. “We have reviewed the arguments raised by [Meadows] and find them to be manifestly without merit,” the justices wrote in a unanimous opinion that upheld a lower court’s ruling, according to POLITICO. Meadows will now be compelled to testify in front of a Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigation led by District Attorney Fani Willis. Willis has pursued testimony from Meadows and other...
Ro Khanna counters Joe Manchin's pipeline bill by trying to force vote on $15 minimum wage
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., tells TYT he is pushing to attach a $15 federal minimum wage to the annual military spending bill Democrats are working to pass by the end of the year. The move is a direct response...
