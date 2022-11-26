ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Georgia election probe

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating possible illegal interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies in the 2020 election. “We have reviewed the arguments raised by [Meadows] and find them to be manifestly without merit,” the justices wrote in a unanimous opinion that upheld a lower court’s ruling, according to POLITICO.  Meadows will now be compelled to testify in front of a  Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigation led by District Attorney Fani Willis.  Willis has pursued testimony from Meadows and other...
