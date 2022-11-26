Read full article on original website
Take a look at how the Class 1A-4A football teams match up for this week’s Super 7
ANDALUSIA (13-1) vs. CHEROKEE COUNTY (12-2) Time: 11 a.m., Friday. Path to the Super 7: Andalusia – Beat Jackson 25-10, American Christian 31-7, Anniston 35-28 and Montgomery Catholic 29-26; Cherokee County – Beat Corner 47-10, West Morgan 42-28, Randolph 35-21 and Oneonta 42-21. Coaches: Andalusia – Trent Taylor...
Basketball roundup: UMS-Wright girls run to 9-1 start; Huntsville boys get big win
UMS-Wright whipped Cottage Hill 60-35 on Monday to improve to 9-1 on the year. The Class 4A Bulldogs jumped out to a 22-4 first-quarter lead over the 3A Warriors. Junior Noel Freeman was perfect from the floor, hitting all nine 2-point shots and her one 3-pointer, and finished with 22 points to lead all scorers.
sylacauganews.com
B.B. Comer Advances to State 2A Football Championship Competition on Friday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Comer Sports Network on MIX 106.5 – the official broadcast partner of B.B. Comer High School athletics – will cap its fourth year of football coverage with 2022 AHSAA 2A State Championship play on Dec. 2. Friday’s game against the Fyffe Red Devils...
Cottage Hill Christian’s Trent Thomas commits to South Alabama
South Alabama has landed a football verbal commitment from Cottage Hill Christian Academy’s Trent Thomas. Thomas (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) is a two-sport star at Cottage Hill, where he plays alongside twin brother Tyler in both football and basketball. Their father, Adam, is the Warriors’ head basketball coach. Trent...
UAB football players send open letter to President Ray Watts regarding Blazers’ coaching search
The UAB football team is taking matters into its own hands. Only a few days removed from a bowl-clinching win in the regular-season finale, the Blazers have banded together to conceive and send an open letter to UAB president Ray Watts in response to the search for UAB’s permanent head coach.
Without ‘prima donnas,’ Alabama basketball showing ‘grit’ in 6-1 start
This season’s Alabama basketball team has something in common with last season’s: winning big games. Tested by a Phil Knight Invitational tournament that drew the Tide three top-25 teams in No. 12 Michigan State, No. 20 UConn and No. 1 North Carolina, Alabama came away with wins over the Spartans and Tar Heels. They were the eighth and ninth victories by coach Nate Oats’ teams over Associated Press top-15 opponents since he was hired in 2019, and came after similar wins last season over Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor.
Police chief punched at Alabama high school football game after player claims coach used racial slur
Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton said he will pursue criminal charges against a man he said punched him in the face following a Friday night football game in Centre. Clifton, 51 and a 30-year law enforcement veteran, said the ordeal took place at the end of 4A semifinal matchup between Oneonta and Cherokee County High Schools.
Stephen A. Smith says ‘if USC or TCU loses, Alabama goes in,’ Paul Finebaum says Tide doesn’t belong
When it comes to the College Football Playoffs, hypotheticals are as common as polls, voters and Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith debating. Over the last few days, the debate has heated up. Who will be No. 5 and have the inside track if there is carnage during championship week?
Grading Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl loss to Alabama
Auburn’s hope of an Iron Bowl upset was upended in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead against the Tide, but Nick Saban’s team delivered a devastating counter — 21 unanswered points and a critical second-quarter swing — that all but erased Auburn’s chances at its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2010. Despite chasing the scoreboard for much of the evening, Auburn tried to will its way back into the game and fought until the final moments in what was likely Cadillac Williams’ final game as interim coach.
What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?
Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
Alabama alumni lead at 3 positions in Pro Bowl voting
Two weeks into the fan voting for the Pro Bowl, three Alabama alumni are leading at their positions. The NFL released the top vote-getters on Monday, with Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers leading at AFC free safety, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans leading at AFC running back and Eddie Jackson of the Chicago Bears leading at NFC free safety.
Alabama lands Florida’s Jaren Hamilton as 4th WR commit in 2023 class
Alabama is now at 24 players in its 2023 recruiting class. Nick Saban’s group added its fourth wide receiver on Monday as Gainseville, Florida, four-star Jaren Hamilton released his decision. At 6-foot-1, 188 pounds, Hamilton has competed at the AAU Junior Olympics, competed at state track meets and spent...
CFP rankings live stream (11/29): How to watch online, TV, time; Will Alabama, Ohio State be No. 5?
The latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The show will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The rankings will be unveiled by the 12-member selection committee, which is charged with the task of choosing the four semifinal teams that will play for a berth in the national championship team.
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
Nick Saban offers thoughts on Alabama’s chances at making College Football Playoff
For the second time in four seasons, Alabama will finish a regular season 10-2 and fall short of the SEC championship game. But that does not mean the door has been completely slammed shut for Alabama to be chosen for the four-team College Football Playoff when its picked Dec. 4.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react frustrated with Pete Golding’s play-calling versus Auburn
Bill O’Brien was not the coordinator Alabama fans wanted to be fired into the sun last week. The Crimson Tide supporters were pleased with his play-calling on offense, albeit a little too late, but they were pleased. Pete Golding, the Tide’s defensive coordinator, drew all the criticism against Auburn....
Nick Saban, Alabama players have something to say to negative Tide fans
His players certainly did too -- Will Anderson especially. In a polite setting, Saban calls these Alabama fans “naysayers” and you can hear the passion when he spoke about them Saturday night. Alabama had just beat Auburn, 49-27 in the Iron Bowl for its third straight win since its second loss of the season.
ABC 33/40 News
Charges expected after fan assaults Oneonta police chief, SRO after football game
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBMA) — Charges are expected against a fan who reportedly assaulted a police chief and a school resource officer after a football game in Cherokee County Friday night. Chief Charles Clifton of the Oneonta Police Department said the fan who assaulted him and the SRO, was intoxicated...
Birmingham City Council approves paying $1 million a year to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to allocate $1 million annually to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years. The proposal was unanimously approved by the council’s budget and finance committee on November 14 and unanimously approved by the full council.
hooversun.com
Business Happenings - December 2022
Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and give pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747.
