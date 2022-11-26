ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, AL

Cottage Hill Christian’s Trent Thomas commits to South Alabama

South Alabama has landed a football verbal commitment from Cottage Hill Christian Academy’s Trent Thomas. Thomas (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) is a two-sport star at Cottage Hill, where he plays alongside twin brother Tyler in both football and basketball. Their father, Adam, is the Warriors’ head basketball coach. Trent...
MOBILE, AL
Without ‘prima donnas,’ Alabama basketball showing ‘grit’ in 6-1 start

This season’s Alabama basketball team has something in common with last season’s: winning big games. Tested by a Phil Knight Invitational tournament that drew the Tide three top-25 teams in No. 12 Michigan State, No. 20 UConn and No. 1 North Carolina, Alabama came away with wins over the Spartans and Tar Heels. They were the eighth and ninth victories by coach Nate Oats’ teams over Associated Press top-15 opponents since he was hired in 2019, and came after similar wins last season over Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Grading Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl loss to Alabama

Auburn’s hope of an Iron Bowl upset was upended in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead against the Tide, but Nick Saban’s team delivered a devastating counter — 21 unanswered points and a critical second-quarter swing — that all but erased Auburn’s chances at its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2010. Despite chasing the scoreboard for much of the evening, Auburn tried to will its way back into the game and fought until the final moments in what was likely Cadillac Williams’ final game as interim coach.
AUBURN, AL
What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?

Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama alumni lead at 3 positions in Pro Bowl voting

Two weeks into the fan voting for the Pro Bowl, three Alabama alumni are leading at their positions. The NFL released the top vote-getters on Monday, with Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers leading at AFC free safety, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans leading at AFC running back and Eddie Jackson of the Chicago Bears leading at NFC free safety.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Business Happenings - December 2022

Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and give pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
