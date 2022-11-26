Read full article on original website
Can Auburn ease the pain of the ‘worst kind of nightmare’ in 7A title game rematch with Thompson?
This is an opinion piece. Auburn offensive lineman Avery Ferris calls the events during the final minute of the 2020 Class 7A championship in Tuscaloosa “the worst kind of nightmare.”. His Tigers, closing in on the school’s first state football title, led No. 1-ranked Thompson 28-13 entering the final...
Take a look at how the Class 1A-4A football teams match up for this week’s Super 7
ANDALUSIA (13-1) vs. CHEROKEE COUNTY (12-2) Time: 11 a.m., Friday. Path to the Super 7: Andalusia – Beat Jackson 25-10, American Christian 31-7, Anniston 35-28 and Montgomery Catholic 29-26; Cherokee County – Beat Corner 47-10, West Morgan 42-28, Randolph 35-21 and Oneonta 42-21. Coaches: Andalusia – Trent Taylor...
sylacauganews.com
B.B. Comer Advances to State 2A Football Championship Competition on Friday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Comer Sports Network on MIX 106.5 – the official broadcast partner of B.B. Comer High School athletics – will cap its fourth year of football coverage with 2022 AHSAA 2A State Championship play on Dec. 2. Friday’s game against the Fyffe Red Devils...
The best recruits in Auburn this week for the 2022 AHSAA Super 7
High school football fans have waited all year for this week. The Alabama High School Athletic Association will take over Auburn for the Super 7 state championship games starting on Wednesday night. The best teams feature some of the best recruits in the country, too. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers...
Cadillac Williams to remain at Auburn, receive promotion on Hugh Freeze’s staff
Cadillac Williams helped guide Auburn through the final month of a difficult season. Now he’ll remain part of the program’s future. The plan is for Williams to be retained by Hugh Freeze and add the title of associate head coach as the new Auburn coach works to assemble his first coaching staff on the Plains, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told AL.com. It is unclear when an official announcement will come from Auburn, but Williams posted a tweet late Monday night that featured a photo of he and Freeze meeting and included the words “let’s get to work.”
Rewinding Hugh Freeze’s first thoughts as Auburn head coach
Newly hired Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze will meet with the media on Tuesday at the Woltosz Football Performance Center on Auburn’s campus. Freeze comes to Auburn after coaching at Liberty from 2019-22 with a 34-15 record and four bowl games. Freeze has 12 years of coaching experience, including Lambuth University (2008-09), Arkansas State (2011), and Ole Miss (2012-16). He’s 103-47 as a head coach.
Auburn’s curious football coaching connection with Arkansas State
It’s among the more curious connections in college football history, but with Monday’s hiring of Hugh Freeze, three straight Auburn head coaches once held the same position at Arkansas State for exactly one season each. Freeze was Red Wolves head coach in 2011, posting a 10-2 record and...
Cadillac Williams ‘disappointed’ but ‘not upset’ after interviewing for Auburn head coaching job
Hugh Freeze wasn’t certain what kind of reception he was going to get from Cadillac Williams, but Auburn’s new head coach was prepared to “plead and beg” to convince Williams to remain on staff when the two had their first discussions Monday night in Auburn’s athletics complex.
Roy S. Johnson: After leading a revival, Cadillac, go get the favor God has for you
This is an opinion column. Answer the call. Answer the call, Carnell Williams, that should have come but didn’t. Answer the call that should have come from Auburn’s newbie athletic director. But didn’t—after four weeks that changed everything. Four weeks John Cohen didn’t see coming. Four weeks that may have even overwhelmed him—and the checklist of 58 questions and whatnots he brought from Mississippi State as his litmus for coaching. The list he held onto like Charleston Heston gripping his flintlock rifle.
Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn has welcome message for Hugh Freeze
One of Auburn’s former coaches welcomed the program’s newest coach to the Plains on Monday evening. Not long after Auburn officially announced the hiring of Hugh Freeze as the program’s new head coach, former Tigers coach Gus Malzahn shared a heartfelt and humorous message for Freeze, one of his longtime friends.
Auburn to introduce Hugh Freeze as head coach Tuesday morning: How to watch
Hugh Freeze’s first public appearance as Auburn’s head coach will come less than 24 hours after he accepted the job. Freeze will be introduced at Auburn on Tuesday at 10 a.m. during an introductory press conference held inside the program’s new Woltosz Football Performance Center. Freeze’s introductory press conference will be the first official event held in the new $91.9 million complex, which was recently completed and will see the team move in to in the near future.
Assessing Hugh Freeze the recruiter and what it means for Auburn football
The newest head coach of the Auburn Tigers needed a track record of gathering talent in the always-competitive Southeastern Conference. The Plains hasn’t welcomed a top-10 class since 2017 and no five-star has chosen Auburn in four cycles. Enter Hugh Freeze. With the various investigations into his misconduct has...
Will Hugh Freeze call plays as Auburn’s head coach?
Hugh Freeze has called plays throughout his head coaching career, but that could change now that he’s at Auburn. Freeze was asked Tuesday during his introductory press conference about whether he plans to be the Tigers’ primary play-caller this season, and the 53-year-old offensive whiz said it remains to be seen -- though he is considering ceding some power on that front.
Joseph Goodman: Auburn signals win at all costs with hiring of Hugh Freeze
When Auburn hired Bruce Pearl to coach its men’s basketball team, the university knew that it was taking a chance on a talented coach with some baggage. Pearl was always one of the best basketball coaches in the country. That was never his problem. Telling the truth to the NCAA was his problem. Pearl readily admits this, which is, in a way, part of his charm. He’s not trying to convince anyone otherwise. Pearl is loud, brash and really, really fun to be around.
Auburn players react to reports of Hugh Freeze becoming Tigers’ head coach
Auburn named Hugh Freeze as the head football coach on Monday, causing a fast and furious set of responses from current and former Tiger athletes on Twitter. Freeze led Liberty to a 35-14 record during the 2019-2022 seasons. His work with former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis in 2021 is one of Freeze’s best accomplishments.
AD John Cohen: Hugh Freeze ‘completely transparent’ during Auburn search
Hugh Freeze was among Auburn’s top targets during its coaching search, and when the dust settled on the process after four weeks, it was Freeze who emerged as the Tigers’ new head coach. Freeze is the first major hire for Auburn athletics director John Cohen, who took over...
Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job
Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
Hugh Freeze’s salary, buyout figures at Auburn disclosed
Further details about Hugh Freeze’s contract at Auburn were disclosed Tuesday afternoon. Freeze, who was announced as the Tigers’ new head coach Monday, will make a base salary of $6.5 million over the course of his six-year deal, an Auburn athletics official confirmed to AL.com. Freeze’s contract includes on- and off-field incentives that, if all of them -- including a national championship -- are attained, would max his salary out at $10 million that season. The contract also includes an annual retention bonus.
Auburn drops in Week 4 AP basketball poll despite remaining undefeated
Auburn remained undefeated on the season with three wins during Thanksgiving week, but Bruce Pearl’s team slipped in the latest AP poll after an uneven week of play. Auburn (7-0) dropped two spots to No. 15 in the Week 4 poll released Monday. The Tigers were ranked 13th in each of the prior two weeks. The drop comes after a week in which the team won the Cancun Challenge, defeating Bradley and Northwestern in Mexico, and then returned home for a hard-fought win against Saint Louis.
Grading Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl loss to Alabama
Auburn’s hope of an Iron Bowl upset was upended in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead against the Tide, but Nick Saban’s team delivered a devastating counter — 21 unanswered points and a critical second-quarter swing — that all but erased Auburn’s chances at its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2010. Despite chasing the scoreboard for much of the evening, Auburn tried to will its way back into the game and fought until the final moments in what was likely Cadillac Williams’ final game as interim coach.
