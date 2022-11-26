A short story from: Coastal Maine in Words and Art: Gallery Fukurou’s Reflections by Maine Writers, 2019. Acadia Seaside, photographic art by Ramona du Houx. Angie had returned from an interview in Nebraska earlier that day. She was looking out the kitchen window, thinking about the job offer she had received. Movement caught her eye and broke her trance. She smiled at the blonde ponytail swish, as Rebecca frolicked on the beach. Gramma Nan couldn’t be far away. She never was. Like mother like daughter like granddaughter, the sea spirit was strong in all three of them. The décor of the cottage mirrored that spirit. Every day brought new shells for an art project, yard decoration, or an addition to the sea-glass collection.

