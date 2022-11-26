Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage
Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
WPFO
Maine social media group refusing to publish snowy owl photos
(BDN) -- If there is one thing snowy owls spending the winter in Maine don’t need, it’s paparazzi. That’s because too much attention from people taking their photos stresses the owls out and poses a real threat to their health. It’s not that wild bird experts like...
WMTW
Trial begins for retired Maine trooper who claims retaliation
PORTLAND, Maine — A federal trial is underway in Portland as a retired Maine State Trooper sues for financial damages after claiming he faced whistleblower retaliation. George Loder of Scarborough says he tried to transfer to another detective position but was denied after he raised concerns about what he believed was illegal activity at the Maine Information and Analysis Center (MIAC) in Augusta. That complaint was filed in 2000. The state has denied any wrongdoing and says his transfer was denied for legitimate reasons.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Maine: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Maine: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Given the location of our northeasternmost state, you may be wondering when the first snow in Maine typically happens. No portion of Maine avoids snowfall during the wintertime, but just how much snow does the state of Maine see during a given year, and what can you expect if you are moving there?
wabi.tv
Pertussis rates plummet in Maine amid precautions, new law
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The rate of pertussis has fallen sharply in Maine, which not long ago had one of the highest rates of the infectious disease in the country. Pertussis is also called whooping cough and it’s an infection that causes a severe, hacking cough and can be especially dangerous to babies.
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of Maine
OLD TOWN — We had it rough as kids — even if we didn’t know it at the time. While the neighbor kids had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Crisps, or Sugar Smacks, we ate surplus oatmeal, rice, or cornmeal, and biscuits for breakfast.
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
Maine's Low Key Approach to the May 3, 2023, REAL ID Deadline - When You Will Need a REAL ID to Fly on a Plane
Maine's Bureau of Motor Vehicles (MBMV) has definitely taken a low-key approach to the federal May 3, 2023, deadline - after which you will need a REAL ID driver's license (or a passport) to fly commercially in the U.S.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by Cloris Ying on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Imagine Hitting the Maine Hard Water in this Luxurious Ice Shack
You wouldn't be roughing it on the ice in this shack. Now this is an ice shack. Sebago Bait in Windham have been quite a spectacle on the ice this season with their fancy new ice shack. The outfitter recently purchased a Core-Ice 6515ST Ice Shack. The swanky setup boasts two bunk beds, a TV, stovetop, microwave, oven, and a furnace. Leaving the cozy foam insulated oasis isn't necessary on those brutally cold days, as it features multiple ports to drop a line down.
maineinsights.com
Waves Remember by John Holt Willey
A short story from: Coastal Maine in Words and Art: Gallery Fukurou’s Reflections by Maine Writers, 2019. While she kept racking up miles and years in her blue-striped uniform as a State of Maine public health nurse, my mother took lessons from—and painted alongside—her Fairfield friend Peggy.
wabi.tv
Christmas tree prices affected by inflation, but not as bad in Maine
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - As Thanksgiving goes into our rear-view, we move onto other holiday hurdles. Across the country, the price of Christmas trees is going up like other crops. The cost of fuel, seed, and other factors are attributing to the higher prices. In regard to how it will...
maineinsights.com
Sea Spirit by N. T. Franklin
A short story from: Coastal Maine in Words and Art: Gallery Fukurou’s Reflections by Maine Writers, 2019. Acadia Seaside, photographic art by Ramona du Houx. Angie had returned from an interview in Nebraska earlier that day. She was looking out the kitchen window, thinking about the job offer she had received. Movement caught her eye and broke her trance. She smiled at the blonde ponytail swish, as Rebecca frolicked on the beach. Gramma Nan couldn’t be far away. She never was. Like mother like daughter like granddaughter, the sea spirit was strong in all three of them. The décor of the cottage mirrored that spirit. Every day brought new shells for an art project, yard decoration, or an addition to the sea-glass collection.
Here’s 50 Maine Restaurants That Are Worth Making the Trip for
One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, or social media post. It's fun, adventurous, and always satisfies the pallet. While traveling this...
wabi.tv
Rain transitions to snow in in northern Maine tonight, staying rain south.
Christmas tree prices affected by inflation, but not as bad in Maine. Pastries de'Amor fuses Portuguese and Maine flavor staples at new Old Town location. New England holiday travel to be largest on record since 2000, AAA says. Increasing clouds today, rain and snow showers move in tonight. Rain transitions...
Is It Illegal to Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree in Maine?
Now that Thanksgiving has passed, most people's attention has turned fully towards Christmas. Black Friday is the unofficial kickoff to the gift giving season, as people shop furiously for the items they want to place under the tree. Speaking of that tree, there's plenty of options on how you'll acquire one. Many people opt for an artificial tree, as it's easy to set up and tear down. But if you're going for a more traditional route, there are plenty of rules in place you should know about.
'They're all home!' | Maine National Guard members arrive in Bangor for Thanksgiving
BANGOR, Maine — A group of Maine soldiers is finally home in Bangor after 13 months away. The last 43 soldiers from the 488th Military Police Company of the Maine National Guard arrived at the Bangor Aviation Readiness Center on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Maine National Guard.
mainepublic.org
Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah talks about Covid-19, RSV, flu and other public health concerns
Dr. Nirav Shah returns to update us on the latest public health news and concerns. We’ll find out what is predicted for the spread of Covid-19 and its variants as winter arrives, and what the most recent recommendations are for vaccinations and treatment. We’ll also learn about the rise in RSV cases in Maine, and the severity of flu season.
Comments / 1