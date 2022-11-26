Read full article on original website
The BBB advises consumers about Cyber Monday shipping text message scams
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Flashy deals and discounts are all shoppers are seeing across the web but, the Better Business Bureau is urging shoppers not to be fool by the deals because scammers are lurking the internet. The National Retail Federation is predicting around 63 million people will be shopping...
Chenoweth Trails to look like winter wonderland Dec. 9-11
GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Darke County's based non-profit The Light Foundation is preparing for its third annual Winter Wonderland at Chenoweth Trails in Greenville Dec. 9-11. Guests will be able to enjoy a outdoor walk through sparkling holiday lights, a life-size nativity scene, and refreshments including hot cocoa and s’mores over a hot fire. Bring a letter for Santa to drop in a special North Pole express mailbox.
Dayton street being named after local dance company founder
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In honor of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company founder Jeraldyne Blunden, the City of Dayton is renaming a portion of Norwood Avenue after her. A portion of Norwood Avenue, in front of the old Linden Center in West Dayton, will be named after Blunden. There will be...
Runners, walkers come out for 8th annual Dayton Turkey Trot
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A post turkey workout brought runners and walkers to the eighth annual Dayton Turkey Trot 5K/Half Marathon on Sunday. The course began at Welcome Stadium. went around parts of Dayton, and along the Great Miami River Conservation Trail. Approximately 1,400 participants signed up for the event.
Streets to close for annual Dayton Turkey Trot
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Streets in Dayton will be closed Sunday, Nov. 27 from 8:30a.m. to 12p.m. for the annual Dayton Turkey Trot, according to Dayton Police. Runners will begin at Welcome Stadium in Dayton at 7 a.m. with race packet pick ups. The kids dash begins at 8:15 a.m. followed by the 5K & half marathon start at 8:30 a.m.
Dayton Metro Library to host Dayton Ballet: Nutcracker Storytime
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Metro Library will soon be hosting the Dayton Ballet as they present Nutcracker Storytime. Dancers from the Dayton Ballet will bring the story of the Nutcracker to life by incorporating stories, music, dance performance, and audience participation. This special storytime is geared for families with children who are pre-k/K and in grades 1-4. Registration is required to attend either time.
Dayton Children's Parade shut down abruptly after shots fired
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Children's Parade, which is a part of the Dayton Holiday Festival, was shut down after reports of a possible shot fired at Courthouse Square near Boston Stocker. Eric Henderson, Assistant Chief of the Dayton Police Department, says there were no injuries reported. "At this...
Woman arrested on reports of waving gun around and firing shots in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- A woman was arrested on Friday after waving a gun around and firing rounds in a Huber Heights neighborhood. On Friday afternoon, Huber Heights Police were dispatched to 4619 Resthaven on reports of a female waving a gun around yelling. More 911 callers said that...
One man injured in shooting near holiday festivities in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police are still investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Springfield near holiday festivities on Friday night. According to Springfield Police, one man was injured in the shooting that began after an argument in the downtown area. The victim was transported to Springfield Regional Medical...
Man shows up at hospital after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton's west end Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to Oxford Avenue and Rosedale Drive at about 3:12 p.m. after a person with a gunshot wound showed up at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Dispatch. Police haven't released...
Town hall to be hosted by Dayton NAACP for veterans
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Information on available resources for veterans will be part of a town hall hosted by the Dayton unit of the NAACP on Monday. The town hall titled, “Educating Our Veterans With Information on Available Resources" will be held at 6:45 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church at 1001 Harvard Blvd in Dayton.
Apartment building fire in Troy sends woman to hospital
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Troy on Saturday. The fire was reported at about 9:15 a.m. on the 1300 block of Trade Square West, according to Troy Fire Department Assistant Chief Wade Dexter. A woman was reported trapped inside the apartment...
1 dead, 1 injured after head on crash in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon. Ohio State Highway Patrol says John Cornelius, 70, was driving east on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road at 4 p.m. when he drove left of center and struck another car head on. Cornelius was pronounced dead at...
Springfield returning to state championship game
PIQUA, OHIO & LONDON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Springfield is headed back to the Division I state championship game after rallying to win 28-24 against Moeller in a semifinal contest. The Wildcats will face St. Edward in a rematch of last year's state championship game, with this year's meeting scheduled for...
Luke Fickell leaving UC for Wisconsin
CINCINNATI, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - The University of Cincinnati confirmed Sunday that head football coach Luke Fickell has left for the same position at the University of Wisconsin. Fickell, a Columbus native, joined the Bearcats in 2017 after more than a decade as an assistant at Ohio State. He was the...
