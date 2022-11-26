DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Metro Library will soon be hosting the Dayton Ballet as they present Nutcracker Storytime. Dancers from the Dayton Ballet will bring the story of the Nutcracker to life by incorporating stories, music, dance performance, and audience participation. This special storytime is geared for families with children who are pre-k/K and in grades 1-4. Registration is required to attend either time.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO