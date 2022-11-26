ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Majic 107.5/97.5

Angela Simmons Gives Us Style Goals In All Black Dolce & Gabbana

By Sharde Gillam
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RUIjp_0jO3Y3Us00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhDTJ_0jO3Y3Us00

Source: Getty / Getty


Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense over the Thanksgiving holiday when she rocked a super sexy black Dolce and Gabbana ensemble that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the model modeled the all back look to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the ensemble’s silhouette. She paired the black Dolce and Gabbana look with matching black pumps and wore her hair long and straight with a middle part to show off her natural beauty.

The starlet accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry and wore matching eye shadow to set the entire look off and posed for an Instagram photo set where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process.

“Grateful for the woman I’m becoming
it’s just different swipe to see these @dhairboutique inches
,” she captioned the sexy photo set for her 7.7 million Instagram followers. Check it out below. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Angela Renee Simmons (@angelasimmons)

We’re loving this look on the natural beauty and of course we weren’t the ones as many of her fans and followers loved the look as well and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ OMG @angelasimmons YOU LOOK ” wrote one fan while another commented, “Omg the dress is everything ”

What do you think about Angela’s look?

RELATED STORIES:

Angela Simmons Promotes Her Skin Care Line Through A Series Of Gorgeous Fresh Faced Selfies

5 Times Angela Simmons Gave Us Natural Body-Ody On The ‘Gram

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's See-Through Catsuit Is Actually a Wedding Dress

Lori Harvey arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in an Off-White creation imagined by the late Virgil Abloh. The balaclava gown, passed on to his successor Ib Kamara to finish, consists of three fragile tulle layers, including a catsuit, sheer dress, and balaclava that attaches to gloved sleeves. Harvey's stylist Elly Karamoh worked with the fashion house to source the design for the event, which took place on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood.
Footwear News

Kate Moss Dances The Night Away in Plunging Sheer Dress With Towering Heels

Kate Moss enjoyed a night out in the West End of London yesterday. The supermodel was photographed going from one club to another while serving a daring outfit. Moss wore a black sheer dress with sequins all over, creating a geometric pattern. The shimmering attire featured a plunging neckline. She added a black duster coat to complete her outfit. As for accessories, Moss chose sparkling hoop earrings and three pendant necklaces. She finished the look with rosy lips and neutral makeup. When it came down to footwear, Moss slipped on a pair of towering platform pumps. The glossy shoe featured stiletto heels that...
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood Seen In Rare Full Family Photo For Thanksgiving

Those wanting to keep up with Clint Eastwood have very particular options that don’t include many direct lines of communication. Eastwood doesn’t have an Instagram account of his own, for instance. But his family members do and one recently shared a photo of Eastwood enjoying Thanksgiving with his extended family.
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Styles Her Favorite Color in Purple Sweater & Metallic Pointy Pumps

Tia Mowry had a monochrome moment on her social media. The “Sister, Sister” alum posted to her Instagram story on Tuesday. She captioned one of the stories, “Can you tell what my favorite color is…” while wearing purple from head to toe. Mowry wore a deep magenta crewneck sweater for her top and brighter, more fuchsia-colored high-waisted cargo pants on the bottom. Mowry accessorized her look with lots of jewelry including large silver hoop earrings and layered necklaces. She also added a few rings and stacked gold bracelets. The “Twitches” star tied her metallic jewels together with a pair of silver shoes. She wore...
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow Reunites With Look-Alike Daughter Apple, 18, In NYC On Teen’s College Break: Photos

There’s no better way to finish a holiday weekend than with some Italian food in New York! Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin had a perfect mommy-daughter day together on Sunday, November 27. The pair got some shopping done and the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, shared photos of herself and her daughter, 18, out in the Big Apple on her Instagram Story.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Camila Cabello Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in T-Shirt Dress & Sparkling Jimmy Choo Sandals on ‘The Voice’

Camila Cabello had a sparkling fashion moment as she coached her team through the top 16 eliminations on “The Voice” on Nov. 15. For her outfit, the “Havana” singer embraced the “no-pants” trend of 2018. Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and more were among the stars who used the silhouette for their street-style moments. Last month, Tia Mowry recently revived the trend while posing on Instagram. Karlie Kloss and Gwen Stefani also embraced the look in September, and Maren Morris took the same fashion route in July on the “Today” show.
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy