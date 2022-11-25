Read full article on original website
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Cowboys Killer Aaron Rodgers: Ready to Quit?
Cowboys killer Aaron Rodgers and his Packers are 4-8 and essentially out of the playoff hunt. So, Mister Rodgers …
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture after Week 12 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended after Week 12.
Tampa Bay and Tom Brady Lose Game Following First Thanksgiving Since Gisele Bündchen Divorce
The Buccaneers lost to the Browns 17-23 on Sunday in Cleveland Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lost in overtime to the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland, the game following the NFL superstar's first Thanksgiving since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Brady, 45, went 29/43 for a total of 246 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. But, his solid play was not enough to lift his team to a victory; the Browns winning 17-23 in OT. The FirstEnergy Stadium field was still visibly damaged after it was vandalized...
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores
It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
Yardbarker
Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals QB plans for Week 13
The Green Bay Packers offense did well on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played competently for most of the game, although he had a couple of bad interceptions. When head coach Matt LaFleur called in Jordan Love to relieve an injured Rodgers, Love led the...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Great Alan Faneca Recalls Last Transition in 2004 – Do You Want To Work With ‘Some Little Kid Who’s Just Out Of College’?
When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected future Hall of Fame quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger , in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, he was expected to be the guy right away. Tommy Maddox was the starting signal-caller until he injured his elbow in Week 2 of the 2004 regular season. That opened the door for the rookie and as they say, The rest is history. Roethlisberger led the team to a 15-1 regular season record while going a record-setting 14-0 in his first year as the starter. It’s easy to look back now and say Maddox’s non-surgical injury to his elbow led to a new era of winning football, but not everyone was too thrilled at the time.
Jimmy Garoppolo made huge mistake on botched goal-line sequence
The San Francisco 49ers failed to come away with points on an ugly goal-line sequence in the first half of their game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo deserved much of the blame. The Niners had 1st-and-goal from the New Orleans 6-yard line with just under five...
Yardbarker
49ers get brutal news on Elijah Mitchell injury
The San Francisco 49ers just got running back Elijah Mitchell back from a long-term injury, only for him to suffer another one. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday that Mitchell suffered another MCL sprain similar to the one he dealt with earlier in the season. The injury is expected to keep him out another six to eight weeks.
Yardbarker
Troy Aikman had brutal description of Colts offense
The Indianapolis Colts looked completely inept on offensive in the first half of their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and no one was more disgusted with the effort than Troy Aikman. Aikman was highly critical of the Colts’ offense during the “Monday Night Football” broadcast. He made it clear that...
Yardbarker
Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson say Dolphins have more talent than 49ers, a QB 'who can actually sling it'
With a big-time matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins quickly approaching, two former Niners have voiced their opinions about their new NFL team. While the Niners are focused on this afternoon's game against the New Orleans Saints, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. have been speaking with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, sharing their thoughts on next weekend's opponent.
Yardbarker
Keep an eye on Eagles WR A.J. Brown this week
Brown didn’t play poorly. His four catches for 46 yards were four less than Devonta Smith had to lead the team. He also scored a touchdown, but not before losing a fumble for the second straight game. All things considered, Brown really hasn’t had a November to remember.
Yardbarker
Several woman who sued Deshaun Watson to attend Browns-Texans game
Quarterback Deshaun Watson will encounter a unique atmosphere for multiple reasons when he makes his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut at the Houston Texans this Sunday. Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic reported Tuesday that attorney Tony Buzbee says "around 10" of his clients who alleged Watson committed sexual misconduct during massage sessions plan to watch Sunday's game with Buzbee from a suite at Houston's NRG Stadium.
Yardbarker
The Steelers’ Win Had This Big Impact On The Packers
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an impressive victory on Monday Night Football, going on the road to defeat the Indianapolis Colts to close out Week 12. This is the second win in three games for the Steelers, who are improving every week with rookie Kenny Pickett leading the offense. On the other hand, the Green Bay Packers suffered another tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles this week.
Yardbarker
49ers Get Concerning Injury Update On Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers picked up another victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the New Orleans Saints 13-0. While picking up their fourth consecutive win is certainly encouraging, the 49ers can’t help but feel like they lost coming out of that game. That is because they suffered some more injuries...
Giants' Xavier McKinney says he expects to return this season
After originally being noncommittal to a timeline, New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney now says he expects to return this season from a bye-week ATV accident.
Yardbarker
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns
Stanford capped off another disappointing season with a loss to BYU on Saturday, and the program added another thing to its to-do list after the game. After Stanford fell 36-25 to BYU to finish the season 3-9, head coach David Shaw announced his resignation. He told reporters the decision is one that he arrived at only in the past several days.
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson upset with reporter for pointing out anti-gay phrase in tweet
Lamar Jackson had an extremely vulgar response for a fan who criticized him after the Baltimore Ravens’ loss on Sunday, and the star quarterback is unhappy with a reporter who pointed out that his tweet contained an anti-gay phrase. Jackson did not play particularly well in Baltimore’s 28-27 loss...
Yardbarker
FOX threw serious shade at Zach Wilson with brutal graphic on Sunday's broadcast
As if getting benched in Week 12 wasn’t bad enough, Zach Wilson was catching some strays from the TV department. Wilson did not play in the New York Jets’ 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Instead, he was inactive for the game and standing on the sidelines.
NFL analyst: Jets HC Robert Saleh had 'George Costanza moment' with QB switch
Costanza — one of the core four characters from "Seinfeld," portrayed by Jason Alexander — had well-chronicled problems with approaching attractive women during his run on the show. "After everything had gone wrong at the quarterback spot, Jets head coach Robert Saleh had his George Costanza moment. The...
