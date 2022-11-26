Read full article on original website
Kings head coach Mike Brown discusses 3rd straight loss following Sacramento’s 122-117 loss to Suns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about the inability to stop Devin Booker following Sacramento’s 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns, suffering a third consecutive loss, the rough night from De’Aaron Fox and the common thread in recent losses.
No. 19 Kentucky Creeps Past Bellarmine 60-41 in Bland Performance
Kentucky's Thanksgiving hangover extended a few extra days, as the Wildcats sleepwalked to a 60-41 win over a game Bellarmine team. It was a tale of two halves for the No. 19 Cats. 56.5 percent shooting in the second half halted a very realistic upset attempt from the Knights out of ...
TCU looking to continue hot streak when hosting Providence
TCU will look to take another step back toward the Top 25 when it hosts dangerous Providence on Wednesday in
Samford meets DePaul team crippled by injuries
When Tony Stubblefield and his staff put together DePaul’s nonconference schedule, the goal was to have eight games to prepare
High school football: Southern California and Northern California regional pairings
Four-Star TE Walker Lyons decommits from Stanford
Folsom (CA) High four-star tight end Walker Lyons announced his decommitment from Stanford Monday morning. The 6-foot-4, 230 pounder had been committed to Stanford since July. Lyons sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. With the recent turn of events, I want my Stanford Recruiting family and coaches to...
Florida State bound Blake Nichelson's five touchdowns leads Manteca to wild SJS D2 title win
SACRAMENTO — The coach had no idea. How many touchdowns for his superstar senior in the biggest game of the season? "I lose track," Manteca Buffaloes coach Mark Varnum said with a laugh. Answer: A lot. Granite Bay's best chance at victory on Saturday night is if Blake Nichelson missed ...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Northern California High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 17-19)?
We're late. We missed publishing this last week — sorry too much turkey on the brain — so we're extending the vote. Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Northern California High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 17-19 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and ...
Point Loma senior Noah Turbeville is SBLive's Southern California Athlete of the Week (Nov. 17-19)
Noah Turbeville had been a roll. On Nov. 18, the Point Loma-San Diego senior running back was on a tidal wave, leading his team to a 49-14 victory over Del Norte in a San Diego Section Division III semifinal play. The 5-foot-6, 170-pounder rushed 17 times for 409 yards and three ...
El Cerrito, Pinole Valley high schools win respective NCS titles
The West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) is showing its football might this season after the El Cerrito and Pinole Valley High teams won their respective North Coast Section football titles on Friday. It’s the first time in WCCUSD history that two district schools won NCS titles the same...
