Sacramento, CA

Four-Star TE Walker Lyons decommits from Stanford

Folsom (CA) High four-star tight end Walker Lyons announced his decommitment from Stanford Monday morning. The 6-foot-4, 230 pounder had been committed to Stanford since July. Lyons sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. With the recent turn of events, I want my Stanford Recruiting family and coaches to...
STANFORD, CA

