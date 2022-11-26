Read full article on original website
Bobcat Comeback Falls Short
Montana State used a 15-2 run at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth to close a 16-point deficit to three points with 7:36 left but North Texas closed out the game with an 11-3 run of its own to post a 66-57 victory over the Bobcats at the UNT Fall Feast on Sunday afternoon.
Montana State Goes Cold in Loss to Quinnipiac
MONTREAL — The Montana State Bobcats fell to the Quinnipiac Bobcats 70-53 in the penultimate game of the Northern Classic, held in Montreal, Canada on Saturday night. In only the second meeting between the two teams, the Montana State Bobcats (3-4) struggled on offense, shooting 35.1% from the field and 3-for-25 (12%) from three, compared to the Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-0) 40.3% shooting and 9-for-22 clip (40.9%) from beyond the arc. Quinnipac led wire-to-wire, yet the Bobcats pulled within one point late in the first half with a 7-0 run.
Weber State sets up rematch at Montana State with playoff-opening win over North Dakota
BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Weber State football teams will face off for the second time this season, and the rematch has win-or-go-home stakes. Weber beat North Dakota 38-31 on Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Wildcats (10-2) will play fourth-seeded MSU in the second round at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcat Volleyball Season Comes to End in Semifinals of Big Sky Tourney
Two days after knocking off No. 3-seed and host Weber State in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament, the Montana State volleyball team ran out of steam as No. 2 Portland State handed the Bobcats a 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 25-7 setback in semifinal action on Friday night in Swenson Gym.
Five keys to the game: No. 19 Montana hosts OVC champion Southeast Missouri State in FCS playoffs
MISSOULA – Montana and Southeast Missouri State will meet on the football field for the first time Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The game is set for 8 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN2. It marks the second time Montana will appear on ESPN this year, with its game versus Sacramento State also on ESPN2.
Here’s our list of the top 10 athletes from Montana
Sports aren't the first thing most people think of when it comes to Montana. In fact, Montana has never had a professional team belonging to any of the big-four sports. The University of Montana and Montana State University are without a doubt the biggest teams in the state. However, that doesn't mean we haven't had plenty of athletes find professional success in their respective fields.
Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback
I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
Skier carried in avalanche slide north of Bozeman
Bozeman, Mont — A warning from forecasters in southwest Montana -- avalanches are on the rise due to a combination of weather factors. “We have some instabilities, and so right now, as you're getting out, it's a good idea to treat it as though it is midwinter,” Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center director Doug Chabot said.
A Historic Opening Day at Big Sky Resort
BIG SKY, MT — Today's opening day was a historic one for many reasons: the largest terrain opening in Big Sky Resort history, deep powder turns through six inches of fresh snow, and resort teams working hard to deliver the goods a day earlier than scheduled. Big Sky Resort...
Meet Shauna White Bear, moccasin maker
'There’s no place in Bozeman where you can go buy Native-made moccasins. I’d like to be a household name'
Coleman County Blessed With Significant Thanksgiving Rains
Rain on Thanksgiving Day and Friday put a dent in the drought. The area shown in pink and purple on the map, along and south of Highway 67, southern Coleman County, received the heaviest rain over the past two days. Rain amounts between 3 and 5 inches are common in the south part of the county with 2-3 inches elsewhere in the county. Ditches are running full and running water is filling stock tanks. We are thankful for this much needed blessing at Thanksgiving! The following rainfall totals have been submitted to the ColemanTODAY Facebook page. Thanks to those who submitted their reports!
Bozeman Fire Dept. assists with structure fire
MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Fire Department reported Engine 2 and Battalion 1 assisted with a working structure fire in the Gallatin Gateway area early Sunday morning. Officials say the fired had been confirmed in a commercial building in the southwest Four Corners. There is no additional information available...
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to car crashing into Bozeman business
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a single occupant car driving into a business around 8 a.m. in north Bozeman. Officials say the driver mixed the brakes with the gas pedal, causing the car to jump the curb and crash into the business. Bozeman Fire Department...
'Huffing for Stuffing' organizers issue statement after participant's death
The organizers of Huffing For Stuffing in Bozeman confirmed on social media that a race participant experienced a medical event at the race, leading to the person's death.
