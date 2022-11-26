Rain on Thanksgiving Day and Friday put a dent in the drought. The area shown in pink and purple on the map, along and south of Highway 67, southern Coleman County, received the heaviest rain over the past two days. Rain amounts between 3 and 5 inches are common in the south part of the county with 2-3 inches elsewhere in the county. Ditches are running full and running water is filling stock tanks. We are thankful for this much needed blessing at Thanksgiving! The following rainfall totals have been submitted to the ColemanTODAY Facebook page. Thanks to those who submitted their reports!

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO