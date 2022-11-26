Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Stroud, Harrison tabbed as finalists for postseason individual awardsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: 6 Buckeyes earn defensive and special teams All-Big Ten honorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buglioni, Jaques Named Conference Players of the Month
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s hockey’s Jenna Buglioni and Sophie Jaques have earned conference player of the month awards for their performance during the Buckeyes’ November schedule, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) announced Tuesday. Buglioni was tabbed the Forward of the Month, while Jaques garnered Defender of the Month honors.
Ohio State Travels to Louisville for ACC/Big Ten Challenge Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 4/5 Ohio State women’s basketball team (6-0) travels to No. 18/15 Louisville (5-2) for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET in a game broadcast on ACC Network. Ohio State remained at No. 4 in this...
WCHA Awards Weekly Titles to Kirk, Jaques
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following the Buckeyes’ top-10 matchup against Colgate last week at the OSU Ice Rink, senior goaltender Raygan Kirk and graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques have earned Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) player of the week awards. Kirk’s Goaltender of the Week nod is her first of her career while Jaques’ Defender of the Week title is her fifth this season.
Mikulášiková Named to Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its weekly awards on Monday. Senior forward Rebeka Mikulášiková was named to the honor roll for the second time in her career and this season after leading Ohio State to a pair of 100-point games against Wright State and North Alabama last week.
Eichenberg, Harrison and Tuimoloau First-Team All-Big Ten
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three Ohio State University defensive standouts – linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, defensive end Zach Harrison, and defensive end JT Tuimoloau, were named first-team all-Big Ten Conference today by league wide votes from the head coaches and 28-member media panel. The trio headline a contingent of 13...
Ohio State’s Five in Double Figures Lift Buckeyes Over Lions, 105-67
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 4/6 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) beat North Alabama (3-3) by a 105-67 margin on Sunday afternoon on girl dad day. Ohio State shot 58.6 percent from the floor and 52.9 percent from long range throughout the game. The Buckeyes were able to pull away beginning with a 31-point second quarter. All five starters scored in double figures for Ohio State.
Buckeyes Unveil 2023 Schedule
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s 2023 schedule was released today, and it includes four early-season trips south and 15 regular season home games, beginning on March 21 vs. Kent State. In all, Ohio State has 52 regular season games scheduled. The season begins the weekend of Feb. 10-12...
Ohio State Selected as a No. 3 Seed in the NCAA Tournament
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (19-9, 15-5 Big Ten) was selected as a No. 3 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and will host the first and second rounds inside the Covelli Center. View the full tournament bracket HERE. Ohio State is set to...
