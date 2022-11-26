COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following the Buckeyes’ top-10 matchup against Colgate last week at the OSU Ice Rink, senior goaltender Raygan Kirk and graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques have earned Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) player of the week awards. Kirk’s Goaltender of the Week nod is her first of her career while Jaques’ Defender of the Week title is her fifth this season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO