Nine USU football players receive All-MW honors, Reynolds picked as PFF All-American – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Four Utah State football players were honored by the Mountain West as selections on the All-Mountain West teams. Offensive lineman Alfred Edwards was named to the first team while wide receiver Brian Cobbs, running back Calvin Tyler Jr, and defensive back Ike Larsen were named to the second team. Defensive back Hunter Reynolds was picked as an Honorable Mention All-American by Pro Football Focus.
Gary Kenneth Lund – Cache Valley Daily
April 26, 1955 – — November 21, 2022 (age 67) Gary Kenneth Lund, 67 resident of Malad City, passed away on Monday November 21, 2022, following a battle with cancer. Gary was born on April 26, 1955, in San Diego, California, a son of Ronald and Sarah Lund. He was raised and educated in many different locations across the United States until his parents settled in Casper, Wyoming where he graduated high school. He continued his education at Casper College, University of Wyoming, and University of Georgia.
Louis Devon Griffin – Cache Valley Daily
May 16, 1935 – November 25, 2022 (age 87) Louis Devon Griffin was born in Clarkston, Utah, to Aubrey Myler and Pearl Thompson Griffin on 16 May 1935 in a home that no longer exists. He weighed nine and a half pounds and was greeted by three older brothers: Glen, V.E., and Ellis. Louis would be followed by another brother, Glade, and a sister, Shirlene. His parents and three older brothers proceeded him in death.
Richard Dean Hawkes – Cache Valley Daily
We regretfully announce the passing of our father, Richard Dean Hawkes, on Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Ogden, Utah at the age of 63. He was living in North Ogden at the time of his passing. Richard was born to Dean and Geraldine Steffen Hawkes on November 29, 1958 in...
Mary June Bowcutt Thorson – Cache Valley Daily
June 20, 1934 – November 22, 2022 (age 88) Mary June Bowcutt Thorson made her departure from this life on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Born on June 20, 1934, to Joseph Henry Bowcutt and Emma Blau Bowcutt in Wheelon, Box Elder County, Utah. The family moved to Logan, Utah...
Higher gas prices, not just a Cache Valley thing – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY — A report was released back on November 17th, similar to a task force convened by Cache County Executive David Zook that is hoping to find answers as to why Cache Valley gas at the pump costs more than in neighboring Box Elder and other counties.
Dr. James Lee Dorigatti – Cache Valley Daily
Dr. James Lee Dorigatti, age 86, died peacefully November 23, 2022, at his home in Hyrum, Utah. He was born October 26, 1936, in Preston, Idaho to August Dorigatti and Alice Creager. He was raised in Hyrum, Utah. Jim received a Bachelors Degree from Utah State University, a Masters Degree from, Brigham Young University, and a Doctorate Degree from Utah State University.
Kirk Dean “Butch” Hull – Cache Valley Daily
October 6, 1951 — November 26, 2022 (age 71) Our loving father, Kirk Dean “Butch” Hull, a great man and great machine operator, has done his time here on earth and is now continuing his legacy by further building the kingdom of heaven. Butch passed away peacefully surrounded by those he loved on Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Preston, Idaho following a short illness. After sparring with and cheating death multiple times, he finally gets to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Ray Earl Lish – Cache Valley Daily
June 17, 1938 — November 23, 2022 (age 84) Ray Earl Lish loving husband, father, grandpa, papa, brother and friend passed away Wednesday November 23, 2022 at his home in Tremonton, Utah surrounded by loved ones at the age of 84. Ray was born June 17, 1938 in Brigham...
Lynda Karen Packer Thompson – Cache Valley Daily
Lynda Karen Packer Thompson passed away peacefully Monday, November 28, 2022. She was born on June 12, 1944, in Brigham City, Utah. The daughter of Lowell Wight and Dorothy LaVenna Marble Packer. Lynda graduated from Box Elder High School in 1962. She married her high school sweetheart Harold D Thompson...
Linda Folla Hyden – Cache Valley Daily
July 8, 1951 – November 19, 2022 (age 71) Linda Folla Hyden is an amazing, beautiful individual. She absolutely loved and cherish her wonderful children, grandchildren and animals. They truly brought out her inner child. She was very loyal to her many friends that she kept dear to her...
National contest honors Utah Public Radio and collaborative coverage of Great Salt Lake crisis – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The Great Salt Lake Collaborative –represented here in Cache Valley by Utah Public Radio — has received national recognition for its reporting on possible solutions to an ongoing environmental crisis. That initiative by more than 23 Utah member organizations was honored with the grand prize...
Kevin Earl Josephson – Cache Valley Daily
November 22, 1956 — November 21, 2022 (age 65) Kevin Earl Josephson, 65, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home in North Logan. Kevin was born on November 22, 1956 in Driggs, Idaho to Donna Earline Kempton and Carl Dee Josephson. A memorial service will be...
Raymond Thomas Sanders – Cache Valley Daily
Raymond Thomas Sanders, 99 years old, died peacefully at his home Thursday, November 24, 2022. His parents were Raymond Winfield and Frances Thomas Sanders. His younger brothers are Richard, Blaine, and Michael Sanders. Raymond was raised in Ogden, Utah. He attended Weber State College, enlisting mid-year at the age of...
Robert Mark Roylance – Cache Valley Daily
August 9, 1941 — November 26, 2022 (age 81) Robert Mark Roylance passed away on November 26, 2022 in Brigham City, Utah. He is survived by his wife Marilyn; daughter, Robin Broadus (Rick); daughter, Trudy Fuhriman (Doug); daughter, Traci Petty (Eric); son, Dean Roylance (Kelly); son, James Roylance (Alison); daughter, Kimberly Banks (Travis); daughter, Becky Bostick (Itchy); brothers, Bill Roylance and Scott Roylance; 28 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
Lyric Repertory’s holiday show slated to move to Ellen Eccles Theatre – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The Lyric Repertory Company’s holiday presentation of A Christmas Carol will be staged in the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan rather than around the corner as usual in the Caine Lyric Theatre. That change of venue isn’t because the repertory company wanted a bigger theater,...
Carolyn Marie Smith Stone – Cache Valley Daily
July 13, 1942 — November 27, 2022 (age 80) Carolyn Marie Smith Stone, 80, Born July 13, 1942, on her mother’s birthday, passed away November 27th, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was married to Robert C. Stone and has three daughters. Kristie Larsen (Randy), Karen Lester (Tom),...
Johnson and Wilson to hold Town Hall – Tuesday evening – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — In under two months, the Utah Legislature will convene in their 2023 45-day general session. The Great Salt Lake and water are sure to be topics that will dominate during the session. There’s also a surplus, a proposed tax cut, and a proposal to change how water...
Man hospitalized after vehicle rollover near Richmond – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A man was hospitalized following a single-vehicle rollover late Sunday night, south of Richmond. The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. near milepost 38, along US-91. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said the vehicle drifted off the road and then rolled. No other vehicles were involved.
Paradise man arrested following alleged domestic dispute in Clarkston – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 41-year-old Paradise man has been arrested following a domestic violence incident in Clarkston. Kit Kyle Moser was booked Sunday morning into the Cache County Jail. According to an arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were initially called to a domestic assault Oct. 21 at a Clarkston...
