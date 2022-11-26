ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, LA

NOLA.com

Injured LSU starters trending in positive direction for SEC Championship

Two starters who missed LSU’s loss to Texas A&M are trending toward a return for the Southeastern Conference Championship Game against Georgia. Coach Brian Kelly said Monday cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse will get cleared from a concussion if all goes well during practice Tuesday, and he said more definitively running back Josh Williams will play after missing the last two games with a knee strain.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: UNO students were right to reject football team

Will Sutton has become an election-results critic. Recently 70% of the University of New Orleans students who voted rejected adding football to the UNO athletic program. Sutton says they were wrong. And he questions the presumptive low turnout (only 30% of UNO students voted, while a 30% turnout in many Louisiana elections is considered substantial) as not reflecting real support for the proposal.
LAPLACE, LA
NOLA.com

Here's what Kirby Smart said about Brian Kelly, LSU ahead of SEC Championship

Kirby Smart took the lectern on Monday to discuss what the Georgia Bulldogs are doing to prepare for LSU in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. The Dawgs are preparing for the Tigers just as much as Brian Kelly and his team are preparing LSU for their first SEC Championship game since 2019. Smart gave his praises to Kelly and the growth of the Tigers, but Smart knows they need to prepare for "a really talented team."
BATON ROUGE, LA
southeasthoops.com

Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
ATHENS, GA
NOLA.com

LSU chancellor: Time for a new page in history of health care in New Orleans

Years ago, I wrote a letter to this newspaper suggesting that if Tulane wanted to be part of University Medical Center, it should close its hospital. I suggested that Tulane should join LSU to work together to build a new academic health center that would identify New Orleans as the destination for state-of-the-art health care for all our citizens.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Slow — 'Drunk Zone' ahead

I remember a fraternity on Henry Clay Avenue that painted a cross walk “Drunk Zone.” Can you shed any light on the subject?. Members of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, known as “Dekes,” made headlines for their “Drunk Zone” street markings in front of their frat house in the 1400 block of Henry Clay Avenue as far back as 1957. At the time, the fraternity was affiliated with Tulane University.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Slain Covington priest and pastoral associate feared dead were ‘pure friends in faith’

The massive stroke that the Rev. Otis Young Jr. suffered in mid-2020 occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel and hospital visits were restricted. But Ruth Prats, the longtime pastoral associate at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington where Young was a priest, volunteered to keep his worried, out-of-town family informed about his condition and recovery.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Carjackings reported in French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside, Bayou St. John, police say

New Orleans police responded to armed carjackings early Tuesday in the French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside and Bayou St. John. As of Monday, New Orleans had logged 257 reported carjackings for the year, according to data compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission. That figure recently eclipsed a 10-year high set in 2021, when 246 carjackings were reported to police.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA

