Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For EveryoneFlorence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour is coming to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Audubon Aquarium of the Americas to close for 6 months for renovationsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
NOLA.com
Letters: Kudos to Green Wave for blessing Tulane faithful with a great season
Thank you to the Tulane football team, coaches and staff for a wonderful season. I have been attending Tulane football games for over 60 years, beginning as a child when my late father took me to games in the old Tulane Stadium. This season has been so enjoyable. To every...
NOLA.com
No. 11 LSU women's hoops team returns home after successful trip to Bahamas
The LSU women's basketball team had its streak of 100-point games stopped during its first road trip to the Goombay Splash in Bimini, Bahamas, last week, but returned home to a higher ranking and a 7 p.m. Tuesday night game against Southeastern Louisiana at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Kim...
NOLA.com
Tulane's Willie Fritz: Coaching speculation not a distraction "in any way, shape or form"
During a zoom call Monday, Tulane coach Willie Fritz gave vague non-answers four times when asked about the Georgia Tech job. One thing was crystal clear, though: He expects the focus of everyone around him to be on beating Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday in Yulman Stadium.
NOLA.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly provides injury update on Jayden Daniels, other players
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels seemed to hurt his ankle late in the second half of the game against Texas A&M on Saturday, and returned to the field with it taped. On Sunday, LSU coach Brian Kelly said he was optimistic about Daniels’ status going into the Southeastern Conference championship week.
NOLA.com
LSU men's, women's basketball teams to be part of new ACC/SEC Challenge in 2023-24 season
The LSU men's and women's basketball teams will be part of a new Atlantic Coast Conference/Southeastern Conference Challenge beginning next season. The ACC/SEC Challenge series will replace the Big 12/SEC Challenge for both LSU teams, the SEC, ACC and ESPN announced Monday morning. Started in the 2013-14 season, the 10th...
NOLA.com
Injured LSU starters trending in positive direction for SEC Championship
Two starters who missed LSU’s loss to Texas A&M are trending toward a return for the Southeastern Conference Championship Game against Georgia. Coach Brian Kelly said Monday cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse will get cleared from a concussion if all goes well during practice Tuesday, and he said more definitively running back Josh Williams will play after missing the last two games with a knee strain.
NOLA.com
Letters: UNO students were right to reject football team
Will Sutton has become an election-results critic. Recently 70% of the University of New Orleans students who voted rejected adding football to the UNO athletic program. Sutton says they were wrong. And he questions the presumptive low turnout (only 30% of UNO students voted, while a 30% turnout in many Louisiana elections is considered substantial) as not reflecting real support for the proposal.
NOLA.com
Here's what Kirby Smart said about Brian Kelly, LSU ahead of SEC Championship
Kirby Smart took the lectern on Monday to discuss what the Georgia Bulldogs are doing to prepare for LSU in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. The Dawgs are preparing for the Tigers just as much as Brian Kelly and his team are preparing LSU for their first SEC Championship game since 2019. Smart gave his praises to Kelly and the growth of the Tigers, but Smart knows they need to prepare for "a really talented team."
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU's regular season wasn't all it might have been, but all it could be
Brian Kelly stood at the podium Monday at his weekly LSU football news conference, the one no one could have predicted would happen back in August. There was a need for a weekly news conference because Kelly and his LSU Tigers are playing Georgia at 3 p.m. Saturday in the SEC championship game in Atlanta.
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
NOLA.com
What’s in a name? To New Orleans' Walter L. Cohen High School alumni, everything.
Terrilyn Sterling-Frazier remembers walking the four blocks to Walter L. Cohen High School in Uptown every day, a school she had wanted to attend since she saw the Green Hornet majorettes marching in a Carnival parade in 1967. There were Cohen students on every block along the way. In a...
NOLA.com
LSU chancellor: Time for a new page in history of health care in New Orleans
Years ago, I wrote a letter to this newspaper suggesting that if Tulane wanted to be part of University Medical Center, it should close its hospital. I suggested that Tulane should join LSU to work together to build a new academic health center that would identify New Orleans as the destination for state-of-the-art health care for all our citizens.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Slow — 'Drunk Zone' ahead
I remember a fraternity on Henry Clay Avenue that painted a cross walk “Drunk Zone.” Can you shed any light on the subject?. Members of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, known as “Dekes,” made headlines for their “Drunk Zone” street markings in front of their frat house in the 1400 block of Henry Clay Avenue as far back as 1957. At the time, the fraternity was affiliated with Tulane University.
NOLA.com
Slain Covington priest and pastoral associate feared dead were ‘pure friends in faith’
The massive stroke that the Rev. Otis Young Jr. suffered in mid-2020 occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel and hospital visits were restricted. But Ruth Prats, the longtime pastoral associate at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington where Young was a priest, volunteered to keep his worried, out-of-town family informed about his condition and recovery.
NOLA.com
Two years of schooling in one: This Jefferson Parish program hopes to get students back on track
Javier Cortez had almost given up on his education. Having been held back twice, the 14-year-old felt like he’d never catch up with his peers. But his outlook changed when he learned he'd been admitted to Jefferson Parish’s Star Academy. Located at Marrero Middle on the west bank,...
houmatimes.com
Turning Data Into Decisions: LSU AgCenter Works to Give Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers a Sweeter Deal Using AI, Drones
This story was published in fall 2022 in “Working for Louisiana: AI in Action.”. Slattery McCollam farms 2,800 acres of sugarcane near Schriever and Thibodaux in southern Louisiana, in Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish. It’s a large farm—a land area equivalent to half of all football stadiums in the world.
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lafayette (Lafayette, La)
Authorities from the Lafayette Police Traffic Division state that 1 person has died after a major two-vehicle collision. The incident is reported to have taken place on Monday afternoon.
NOLA.com
Carjackings reported in French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside, Bayou St. John, police say
New Orleans police responded to armed carjackings early Tuesday in the French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside and Bayou St. John. As of Monday, New Orleans had logged 257 reported carjackings for the year, according to data compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission. That figure recently eclipsed a 10-year high set in 2021, when 246 carjackings were reported to police.
Shooting Suspect Out of St. Martin Parish Apprehended in Lafayette-Carencro Area After Police Chase
Multiple eyewitnesses described a possible police chase in Carencro on Monday afternoon (Nov. 28). In addition to listeners calling into the radio station to describe seeing "20 cop cars flying near the roundabout by the Super 1 grocery store off Hector Connoly Road," there were many on social media who also described a possible chase.
NOLA.com
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
Comments / 0