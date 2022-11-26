ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

76ers: Doc Rivers Explains Saben Lee Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with two rookies in their available two-way slots. St. John’s product Julian Champagnie was the first to net a two-way deal from the 76ers this year, and former G League Ignite prospect Mike Foster Jr. became the second. While Champagnie remains...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid returns, carries 76ers to comeback win over Hawks

Joel Embiid returned after missing four games and scored 30 points, including all 11 of Philadelphia's points in the final four minutes, to lift the 76ers to a 104-101 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Monday and extend their winning streak to three games. Embiid, who had been out...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

What Mavericks hope to get from Kemba Walker

Walker was an All-Star every year from 2017-2020, but his left knee hasn't been healthy since he injured it early in 2020. He played just 43 games for Boston in 2020-21, and it traded him for Al Horford after the season. After a buyout, Walker signed with the Knicks, but...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Rockets Two-Game Win Streak Ends In Loss To Nuggets

The Houston Rockets trailed the Denver Nuggets by one point following a 3-point basket made by Jabari Smith Jr. His shot came at the 7:51 mark of the third quarter when the Nuggets held an 81-80 lead over the Rockets. At the time, Smith's basket appeared to have given the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro power Heat past Hawks

Bam Adebayo scored 32 points and Tyler Herro came up with his first career triple-double to help the Miami Heat extend their winning streak to three games with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. The win ended a seven-game road losing streak for Miami, which won only...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Young, Hawks set for matchup with the 76ers

Atlanta Hawks (11-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (11-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -1; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks face the Philadelphia 76ers. Young ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Notre Dame puts 5-0 home mark on line vs. No. 20 Michigan State

Before the arrival of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Michigan State and Notre Dame had gone through a major lull in terms of meeting on the basketball court. After playing regularly until 1975, the Spartans and Fighting Irish didn't play again in the regular season until 2014 (Michigan State won a meeting in the 1979 NCAA Tournament), when Notre Dame earned a one-point win during an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.
EAST LANSING, MI
Yardbarker

Cardinals might be on verge of cleaning house

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped an f-bomb to describe his team's scheme on Sunday. Murray's brutal honesty about how things are going for the team on offense might be the harbinger of doom for Kliff Kingsbury's tenure as Arizona's head coach. Kingsbury, the former college football darling, has a...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy