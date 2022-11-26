Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta AirportZack LoveAtlanta, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Related
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
Yardbarker
76ers: Doc Rivers Explains Saben Lee Signing
The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with two rookies in their available two-way slots. St. John’s product Julian Champagnie was the first to net a two-way deal from the 76ers this year, and former G League Ignite prospect Mike Foster Jr. became the second. While Champagnie remains...
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid returns, carries 76ers to comeback win over Hawks
Joel Embiid returned after missing four games and scored 30 points, including all 11 of Philadelphia's points in the final four minutes, to lift the 76ers to a 104-101 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Monday and extend their winning streak to three games. Embiid, who had been out...
Yardbarker
Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James 'Would Appreciate' Playing With The Brooklyn Nets Roster
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have been heavily criticized for their changing season, looking hot and cold depending on the day, and struggling to win consistently. These Nets were seen as the best version of this team since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined them, but once again, they've been unable to play well.
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Yardbarker
What Mavericks hope to get from Kemba Walker
Walker was an All-Star every year from 2017-2020, but his left knee hasn't been healthy since he injured it early in 2020. He played just 43 games for Boston in 2020-21, and it traded him for Al Horford after the season. After a buyout, Walker signed with the Knicks, but...
Yardbarker
Former Knicks Player Said Michael Jordan Is One Of The Dirtiest Players In NBA History: "He Would Cheap-Shot You And Then Look At The Ref For Help"
When we talk about Michael Jordan, most people will admit that there was no one more competitive than the Chicago Bulls superstars. We have heard a plethora of Jordan's competitive nature, but was Jordan a dirty player? It's something that we have never heard of. However, former New York Knicks...
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
Yardbarker
Rockets Two-Game Win Streak Ends In Loss To Nuggets
The Houston Rockets trailed the Denver Nuggets by one point following a 3-point basket made by Jabari Smith Jr. His shot came at the 7:51 mark of the third quarter when the Nuggets held an 81-80 lead over the Rockets. At the time, Smith's basket appeared to have given the...
Utes headed back to the Pac-12 Championship after Huskies win
After a wild Saturday, the Utah Utes are headed back to the Pac-12 Championship against USC.
Yardbarker
Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro power Heat past Hawks
Bam Adebayo scored 32 points and Tyler Herro came up with his first career triple-double to help the Miami Heat extend their winning streak to three games with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. The win ended a seven-game road losing streak for Miami, which won only...
NBA roundup: Ivica Zubac’s historic night helps Clippers down Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored 31 points and grabbed 29 rebounds, the most for a Clipper in a single game in more
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
Red Raiders Could Play Air Force Falcons in December Bowl Game
The regular season has come to a close and Joey McGuire's Red Raiders were a success in the Big 12 in his first season. Now there's just one more test for 2022.
FOX Sports
Young, Hawks set for matchup with the 76ers
Atlanta Hawks (11-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (11-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -1; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks face the Philadelphia 76ers. Young ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game. The...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to an absolutely pathetic loss to the Indiana Pacers after dominating their opponents for the first 40 minutes of the game. The Pacers erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to steal the win from the Lakers, courtesy of an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater. Lakers...
Yardbarker
Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
Yardbarker
Notre Dame puts 5-0 home mark on line vs. No. 20 Michigan State
Before the arrival of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Michigan State and Notre Dame had gone through a major lull in terms of meeting on the basketball court. After playing regularly until 1975, the Spartans and Fighting Irish didn't play again in the regular season until 2014 (Michigan State won a meeting in the 1979 NCAA Tournament), when Notre Dame earned a one-point win during an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.
Yardbarker
Cardinals might be on verge of cleaning house
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped an f-bomb to describe his team's scheme on Sunday. Murray's brutal honesty about how things are going for the team on offense might be the harbinger of doom for Kliff Kingsbury's tenure as Arizona's head coach. Kingsbury, the former college football darling, has a...
Watch: Oregon LB D.J. Johnson punches Oregon State fan after loss
After the Beavers' 38-34 victory, fans stormed the field, and through the sea of people, Johnson and the fan crossed paths. The Oregon State fan appeared to gesture toward Johnson, and whatever it was, or whatever was said, set the lineman off. Johnson was way out of line here, and...
Comments / 0