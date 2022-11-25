Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes finish home stretch with 105-67 victory over North AlabamaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Jim Harbaugh reflects on Ohio State win, previews Big Ten Championship Game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh joined the Big Ten Championship Game Coaches Webinar on Sunday afternoon. Harbaugh previewed the title game against Purdue, but he also spent significant time reflecting on the victory over Ohio State. Here are select quotes from his appearance:. On his...
Jim Harbaugh’s postgame speech after Michigan beat Ohio State: ‘This is all about you players’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Harbaugh strolled into the locker room at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon victorious for the first time as a head coach. His Wolverines had just dominated Ohio State, 45-23, to win The Game for the second year in a row. The program had won in Columbus for the first time since 2000. And they had secured the Big Ten East title and another trip to Indianapolis for the title game.
Postgame grades: No. 3 Michigan 45, No. 2 Ohio State 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Michigan football team scored a win for the ages Saturday afternoon, as the third-ranked Wolverines pummeled No. 2 Ohio State in the second half to leave Columbus with a 45-23 win. The Wolverines (9-0 Big Ten, 12-0 overall) trailed the Buckeyes (8-1, 11-1) at halftime, but like in many games this season, turned on the jets in the second half to win comfortably. This time, Michigan outscored Ohio State, 28-3 in the game's final two quarters, playing like a veteran, championship-caliber team with its season on the line.
Country’s No. 1 safety Bolden experiences Ohio State ‘on a different level,’ will return
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star 2024 athlete from Georgia who was very impressed in Ohio Stadium Saturday.
Ryan Day torched by media after Ohio State's second straight blowout loss to Michigan
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is taking major criticism following Saturday's blowout loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes' second straight lopsided loss to their arch rival that nullifies a Big Ten East title and likely keeps them out of the College Football Playoff. Michigan outscored Ohio State, 28-3, in the second half and punished the Buckeyes on the ground without Blake Corum after Donovan Edwards galloped his way to 214 yards and two scores.
Takeaways: Michigan shows championship chops in all-time win over Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Michigan football team scored a win for the ages Saturday afternoon, dominating No. 2 Ohio State with a 45-23 win. Following the game, 247Sports' Zach Shaw broke down his biggest takeaways from the contest. This win was an all-timer. The historical significance of Saturday’s win...
What We Learned Live: Buckeyes embarrass themselves in loss to Michigan
Ohio State seemingly had everything in their favor. Yet, the Buckeyes got embarrassed by Michigan 45-23 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. We pick up the carnage on our postgame podcast, What We Learned Live. Dave Biddle hosts the show, we get the latest on recruiting from Bill Kurelic, and Patrick Murphy and Steve Helwagen give the lowlights from the postgame press conference.
Kurelic: Recruiting after a loss; where things stand with Wilson, Mickens, Downs, Keeley and Kienholz…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) We all know the outcome and it wasn’t what Buckeye nation was hoping for as the...
247Sports
61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0