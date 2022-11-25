COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Michigan football team scored a win for the ages Saturday afternoon, as the third-ranked Wolverines pummeled No. 2 Ohio State in the second half to leave Columbus with a 45-23 win. The Wolverines (9-0 Big Ten, 12-0 overall) trailed the Buckeyes (8-1, 11-1) at halftime, but like in many games this season, turned on the jets in the second half to win comfortably. This time, Michigan outscored Ohio State, 28-3 in the game's final two quarters, playing like a veteran, championship-caliber team with its season on the line.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO