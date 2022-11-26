Read full article on original website
fightinghawks.com
Second-Half Run Pushes Hawks Past Titans, 73-57
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – North Dakota used a 22-5 run in the second half to defeat Cal State Fullerton, 73-57, inside the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Sunday afternoon. The Fighting Hawks concluded the UND Holiday Tournament with a 2-0 record, improving to 5-3 on the season. The Titans...
kfgo.com
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 28, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) maintained station equipment and checked hunters during the opening weekend of the muzzleloader season. CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) assisted the Kittson County Sheriff?s Office with a call of two mature buck deer locked together. After numerous attempts to get close enough to go ?hands-on? with the bucks, it was determined the only safe way to dislodge the antlers was with a well-placed long gun round. A Kittson County deputy struck the main beam of one of the bucks, breaking the rack and setting both deer free to fight another day.
valleynewslive.com
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
valleynewslive.com
Family catches attempted car break-in on security system
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks, ND, said they are concerned after catching a man trying to break into their car the night before Thanksgiving. The incident was caught on their doorbell camera. ”It definitely was concerning, especially as a parents of a younger child,...
northernnewsnow.com
UPDATE: Sheriff: More than 100 anglers rescued from Upper Red Lake
4:15 P.M. UPDATE-- More than 100 ice anglers are safe Monday night after a sheet of ice broke off and stranded them on Upper Red Lake. According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, all the anglers were cleared from the ice sheet as of 2:37 p.m. Outfitters on Upper...
lakesarearadio.net
Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes Announces Full-Day Daycare For Preschool Aged Children
The Club has responded to the needs of children in Becker County since 1957. Between our Clubs in Detroit Lakes and Perham, they already serve over 850 children between the ages of 5 and 18, with more than 250 of those children bursting through our doors each day after school.
Police: Drunk-driver almost struck people watching parade in Bemidji
A suspected drunk-driver was arrested after police say he nearly struck people watching a parade in Bemidji Friday night. The 26-year-old man was taken into custody after almost colliding with spectators watching the Night We Light parade, which is held the day after Thanksgiving in Bemidji. Bemidji Police Department says...
kfgo.com
Greater Minnesota cities to Democratic leaders: Don’t forget about us
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater...
kfgo.com
Park Rapids woman suffers life-threatening head injury after apparent hit and run
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KFGO) – A 41-year-old Park Rapids woman suffered a life-threatening head injury after an apparent hit and run as she was walking Friday night. According to the State Patrol, Alice Blue Thunder was walking on Highway 34 about three miles east of town when she was hit. She was found around 9:45 p.m. laying half in the traffic lane on the north side of the highway.
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is devastated after their home in Fertile, MN, of nearly two decades was burned to the ground on Saturday. The Jagols believe the fire started in the garage. “The whole corner of the house over here was just, it was big flames,”...
lptv.org
Body of Deceased Man Found Following House Fire North of Bemidji
The body of a Bemidji area man was found last night inside a burning home located about 12 miles north of Bemidji. According to the Bemidji Fire Department, on November 20 at approximately 7:51 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Bittern Road in Port Hope Township. Officials also learned that an adult male was unaccounted for. Upon arriving to the scene, firefighters found a two-story residential structure fully on fire.
