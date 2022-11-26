ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fightinghawks.com

Second-Half Run Pushes Hawks Past Titans, 73-57

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – North Dakota used a 22-5 run in the second half to defeat Cal State Fullerton, 73-57, inside the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Sunday afternoon. The Fighting Hawks concluded the UND Holiday Tournament with a 2-0 record, improving to 5-3 on the season. The Titans...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfgo.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 28, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) maintained station equipment and checked hunters during the opening weekend of the muzzleloader season. CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) assisted the Kittson County Sheriff?s Office with a call of two mature buck deer locked together. After numerous attempts to get close enough to go ?hands-on? with the bucks, it was determined the only safe way to dislodge the antlers was with a well-placed long gun round. A Kittson County deputy struck the main beam of one of the bucks, breaking the rack and setting both deer free to fight another day.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Family catches attempted car break-in on security system

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks, ND, said they are concerned after catching a man trying to break into their car the night before Thanksgiving. The incident was caught on their doorbell camera. ”It definitely was concerning, especially as a parents of a younger child,...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfgo.com

Park Rapids woman suffers life-threatening head injury after apparent hit and run

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KFGO) – A 41-year-old Park Rapids woman suffered a life-threatening head injury after an apparent hit and run as she was walking Friday night. According to the State Patrol, Alice Blue Thunder was walking on Highway 34 about three miles east of town when she was hit. She was found around 9:45 p.m. laying half in the traffic lane on the north side of the highway.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
lptv.org

Body of Deceased Man Found Following House Fire North of Bemidji

The body of a Bemidji area man was found last night inside a burning home located about 12 miles north of Bemidji. According to the Bemidji Fire Department, on November 20 at approximately 7:51 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Bittern Road in Port Hope Township. Officials also learned that an adult male was unaccounted for. Upon arriving to the scene, firefighters found a two-story residential structure fully on fire.
BEMIDJI, MN

