Downtown St. Joseph ready for the holiday season
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Holidays downtown began the festivities Saturday evening. Every weekend leading up to Christmas will feature a number of events happening downtown. Downtown St. Joseph is ready to start off your holiday season with a bang. Downtown St. Joseph has decked the halls and is hosting fun family...
The Most Magical Christmas Towns in Missouri
The holidays are always spectacular around Missouri. From lights and decor to Santa’s workshops, and festive music, Missouri has some of the best Christmas towns around. The towns on this list absolutely come alive during Christmastime to transform into a winter wonderland. Keep reading to learn more about the 9 most magical Christmas towns in Missouri.
Community Coalition honors Lloyd Warner with headstone
Warner was murdered in St. Joseph by a mob of nearly 5-thousand citizens at the corner of 5th and Jules on November 28, 1933. Monday marks the 89th anniversary of the 1933 lynching of 18-year-old Lloyd Warner here in St. Joseph. Warner was murdered in St. Joseph by a mob...
American Red Cross in need of support this Giving Tuesday
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday, November 29th is Giving Tuesday, a day recognized across the world to encourage people to give back to their communities in whatever ways they can. “Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for all of us to pause and think about how we can help others in our community, in our country, in our world,” said Brad Kieserman, Vice President Of Disaster Operations, American Red Cross.
Skoglund promoted to captain of Troop H
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol has a new captain. Lieutenant Shawn P. Skoglund will become the next captain and commanding officer of Troop H starting December 1. According to Captain John Hotz, Skoglund joined the Patrol as a member of the 69th Recruit Class...
Missouri Department of Conservation reports young hunters harvested 2,881 deer during late youth portion of the season
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows young hunters ages 6-15 harvested 2,881 deer during Missouri’s late youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season, Nov. 25-27. Of the 2,881 deer harvested, 1,302 were antlered bucks, 322 were button bucks, and 1,257 were does. Within the Green...
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
See Inside a 176-Year-Old Missouri Castle You Really Can Stay In
Did you know that a 176-year-old castle on a countryside in Missouri is awaiting your arrival on horseback? OK, so you can drive there, too...but it really is a castle in Missouri that you can stay in and I have pics to prove it. I found this regal castle on...
Long-time referee officiates his final game
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) We talk a lot about the players, the coaches, the teams and rightfully so. However, over the weekend, one long-time referee put on the whistle for the final time capping off an incredible run. For 24 years Don Willis has officiated high school football games refereeing some...
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS EIGHT FATALITIES OVER THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday counting period. The counting period ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27. There were no boating crashes or boating fatalities, but two drownings reported. Officials say troopers...
Most Devastating Tornado in NE Missouri History Killed 14 in 1876
I grew up in the Hannibal/Quincy area and tend to be a weather nerd, but have never heard of this historic storm. It was the most devastating tornado in northeast Missouri history and it claimed 14 lives back in March of 1876. The National Weather Service has a recorded history...
SW Missouri gem, 150-year-old Christmas tree farm ready for holidays
SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — All you Thanksgiving folks, time is up, and it’s now officially Christmas season, which includes picking out that perfect Christmas tree. The farmers at Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm in Southwest City are in their busy season. Last year, the farm was only open for half the season because they sold out of trees so quickly.
1 Tiny Town Holds the Missouri Record for Hottest & Coldest Temps
There is one tiny Missouri town that can claim something that very few can. It is the record holder for both the hottest and coldest temperature ever recorded in the Show Me State. I found this interesting factoid on the University of Missouri Climate Center website. It documents many of...
2 drown in ‘Missouri’s most dangerous lake’
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at […]
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
Home and Community-Based Services cuts threaten services for aging population in Missouri
November is National Family Caregivers Month, which focuses attention on the unpaid care work of family members. The care provided by families often is enabled and supported by state-funded wrap-around services. Over the last few decades, Missouri and other state governments around the nation have funded Home and Community-Based Services – or HCBS – as a cheaper alternative to nursing-home care. The turn towards HCBSs has meant that aging Americans are more often able to stay in their homes. The kind of support they provide is broad and includes visiting and live-in nursing care, in addition to other services such as transportation, home repair, and remodeling to ensure accessibility.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies found at Lake of the Ozarks in a Saturday drowning. The men have been identified as Uthej Kuntra, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from the country of India. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, one of the swimmers began struggling in the […]
Honoring Native American Heritage Month
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) November is Native American Heritage Month, a time used to honor the original inhabitants of this country as well as the contributions they made. St. Joseph is full of significant Native American history and the St. Joseph Museum's continue to bring that history to light. "One of...
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
Weather Blog: 100% Sunshine to a 100% chance of Rain
I hope you had a nice Thanksgiving. I think Mother Nature wants us to spend money as the weather today is looking great. We are in for 100% sunshine today, and then we are in for a 100% chance of rain Saturday afternoon and night. A storm system is now located on the Mexico-New Mexico border. It will move into and through Missouri this weekend.
