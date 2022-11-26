ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
manchesterinklink.com

Palace Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ delivers every morsel of merriment holiday audiences come craving

MANCHESTER, NH – There is nothing that signals the official start of the holiday season in earnest like the Palace Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” The Dickens’ classic is a study in greed, generosity and forgiveness, and the Palace’s treatment of this festive classic exudes all the warmth of Christmastime with a sentimental side order of human redemption and kindness.
MANCHESTER, NH
Dianna Carney

4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss

WHERE: Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: Festivities begin at 4:15 & the tree lighting will be at 5 PM. The Jetty, who is hosting this year's event, invites you to the Brant Rock Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:15 PM! There will be treats and drinks available prior to the main event; the tree lighting will be at 5:00 PM. The family-friendly event has also announced that"Theatre Plus will be performing a great array of Holiday music prior to the tree lighting."
MARSHFIELD, MA
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Place for learning: Pattikakes closing its doors after two decades

TEWKSBURY — Pattikakes, A Place for Learning, is closing its doors after 20 years. “I started with Steven J. and ended with Mason D.,” said Pattikakes’ owner Patti MacGillivray, reflecting on the students that passed through her doors. Located on the campus of the Tewksbury Hospital, the...
TEWKSBURY, MA
102.9 WBLM

New Hampshire Woman Unexpectedly Created a Scrumptious Online Pie Business Straight From Her 200-Year-Old Home

It's always fun to have self-discoveries. For many, it happened during stay-at-home. While my self-discoveries included ordering foreign language apps I barely used and missing people I never liked anyway, this woman actually turned hers into a deliciously successful pie business that took off during the pandemic and continues to soar. She actually just won Best Pies in New Hampshire from WMUR-TV.
BEDFORD, NH
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire

The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
BARRINGTON, NH
102.9 WBLM

I Ordered This Bacon Mac & Cheese Pizza in Cornish, Maine and My Life Changed

Okay. Saying my life changed over a pizza might be a little extreme, but when a Maine restaurant decided to combine two of my favorite foods into one, I couldn't say no. For a long time, I've wanted to check out Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub in Cornish, Maine. They're a big fan of ours and a big supporter of Cans For a Cure each year and everything I've heard about them is that the food is amazing.
CORNISH, ME
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
BOXFORD, MA
TheDailyBeast

Rogue Wild Turkeys Led by ‘Kevin’ Terrorize Residents of Woburn, Massachusetts

It may be a Thanksgiving tradition for turkeys to be pardoned, but the residents of one Massachusetts town are struggling to forgive a gang of wild birds led by one particularly aggressive male called Kevin. Locals in Woburn say the five-strong flock of fowl have repeatedly menaced people with pecking attacks and loud clucking. The birds came to Woburn two years ago and have become increasingly hostile over time, leaving some locals fearful for their safety. “They don’t let you out of your house,” Meaghan Tolson, who named the turkeys, told The Guardian. “They peck at cars, they stop traffic. They go after kids on bikes. If you’re walking or jogging, or anything like that, they come for you.”Read it at The Guardian
WOBURN, MA

