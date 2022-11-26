Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Palace Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ delivers every morsel of merriment holiday audiences come craving
MANCHESTER, NH – There is nothing that signals the official start of the holiday season in earnest like the Palace Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” The Dickens’ classic is a study in greed, generosity and forgiveness, and the Palace’s treatment of this festive classic exudes all the warmth of Christmastime with a sentimental side order of human redemption and kindness.
Here’s what Prince William and Princess Kate will do in Boston this week
The royal couple will spend three days visiting local organizations and non-profits. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston this week — their first visit to the United States since 2014. Kensington Palace announced Sunday that the couple will spend three days in Boston, from Wednesday through...
manchesterinklink.com
‘Through All Seasons’ exhibition features work of several artists, opens Dec. 2 at City Hall
MANCHESTER, NH – Several members of Manchester Artists Association will be displaying their work as the December exhibitors of Manchester Art Commission’s Art on the Wall at City Hall program. They will be hanging their work Friday, December 2. The exhibition, “Through All The Seasons,” is a celebration...
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss
WHERE: Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: Festivities begin at 4:15 & the tree lighting will be at 5 PM. The Jetty, who is hosting this year's event, invites you to the Brant Rock Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:15 PM! There will be treats and drinks available prior to the main event; the tree lighting will be at 5:00 PM. The family-friendly event has also announced that"Theatre Plus will be performing a great array of Holiday music prior to the tree lighting."
WATCH: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Dancing in the Streets of Boston
I totally forgot about this! I'm so excited, because it's time to see the finished product. I'm talking about the movie musical based on A Christmas Carol that was filmed in the Boston area a year ago, and had Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell dancing in the streets of Boston.
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
travelupdate.com
Toddler Runs Wild on Long-Haul, Impromptu Boston Walking Tour, and How to Buy Cheaper Spirit Tickets
TODDLER RUNS WILD ON EIGHT HOUR FLIGHT, JUMPING ON TRAY TABLE – Live and Let’s Fly. Yikes. Parents, don’t do this. Eastie For an Afternoon – Short Walking Tour of East Boston – Travel Codex. Random walks when you have times to kill can end...
homenewshere.com
Place for learning: Pattikakes closing its doors after two decades
TEWKSBURY — Pattikakes, A Place for Learning, is closing its doors after 20 years. “I started with Steven J. and ended with Mason D.,” said Pattikakes’ owner Patti MacGillivray, reflecting on the students that passed through her doors. Located on the campus of the Tewksbury Hospital, the...
New Hampshire Woman Unexpectedly Created a Scrumptious Online Pie Business Straight From Her 200-Year-Old Home
It's always fun to have self-discoveries. For many, it happened during stay-at-home. While my self-discoveries included ordering foreign language apps I barely used and missing people I never liked anyway, this woman actually turned hers into a deliciously successful pie business that took off during the pandemic and continues to soar. She actually just won Best Pies in New Hampshire from WMUR-TV.
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire
The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
I Ordered This Bacon Mac & Cheese Pizza in Cornish, Maine and My Life Changed
Okay. Saying my life changed over a pizza might be a little extreme, but when a Maine restaurant decided to combine two of my favorite foods into one, I couldn't say no. For a long time, I've wanted to check out Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub in Cornish, Maine. They're a big fan of ours and a big supporter of Cans For a Cure each year and everything I've heard about them is that the food is amazing.
Menacing Wild Turkeys, Led By Kevin, Are Taking A New England City For Themselves
“They don’t let you out of your house,” one resident of Woburn, Massachusetts, told The Guardian.
You Might Bump Into Some WWE Superstars at This Legendary Massachusetts Restaurant
Residents of the North Shore were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Kowloon co-founder and matriarch Madeline Wong. According to the legendary restaurant’s official Twitter account, Wong was 95 and full of life and energy. It’s bittersweet that Wong passed this month, as she was likely due for another visit from some of the restaurant’s biggest supporters.
iheart.com
Malden Thanksgiving Saved By Two Volunteers After Head Cook Called Out Sick
MALDEN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Thanksgiving morning was off to a rocky start when one head cook called out sick just hours before they were supposed to begin preparing meals for over a thousand Malden residents. Luckily, there were two professional cooks from Wood and Fire Neapolitan Pizzeria among...
manchesterinklink.com
2022 Tons of Turkeys yields 12 tons of turkeys distributed to those in need in conjunction with Hannaford
MANCHESTER, NH – Last weekend, for the 20th year, 96.5 The Mill teamed up with three different Hannaford stores in Manchester to collect Tons of Turkeys! This year, we collected over 12 tons of turkey. All of the proceeds benefit The New Hampshire Food Bank to help families in need this holiday season.
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
iheart.com
Some Salem N.H. Black Friday Shoppers Were Underwhelmed By Deals This Year
SALEM, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early birds were out bright and early with wallets in hand on Black Friday this year. Spots were sparse in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem New Hampshire as shoppers hunted down deals. Some shoppers from Methuen headed for...
Rogue Wild Turkeys Led by ‘Kevin’ Terrorize Residents of Woburn, Massachusetts
It may be a Thanksgiving tradition for turkeys to be pardoned, but the residents of one Massachusetts town are struggling to forgive a gang of wild birds led by one particularly aggressive male called Kevin. Locals in Woburn say the five-strong flock of fowl have repeatedly menaced people with pecking attacks and loud clucking. The birds came to Woburn two years ago and have become increasingly hostile over time, leaving some locals fearful for their safety. “They don’t let you out of your house,” Meaghan Tolson, who named the turkeys, told The Guardian. “They peck at cars, they stop traffic. They go after kids on bikes. If you’re walking or jogging, or anything like that, they come for you.”Read it at The Guardian
