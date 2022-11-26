ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

msuspartans.com

Spartan Student-Athletes Recognized for NIL Achievements

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State is believed to have become the first Power 5 school to recognize and celebrate the Name, Image and Likeness achievements of its student-athletes on Monday night, hosting the inaugural EverGreen NIL Celebration presented by MSUFCU inside the Tom Izzo Basketball Hall of History at the Breslin Student Events Center.
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Spartan Gymnastics Releases 2023 Schedule

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State gymnastics released its 2023 schedule Tuesday, a slate that features five non-conference opponents and 10 B1G teams, including four home meets at Jenison Field House. "We are thrilled to get into action, and it won't be long now," head coach Mike Rowe said. "The...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

McDaniel Drops 28 as Spartans Lose Close Battle to No. 18/18 Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. - Behind a season-high 28 points from graduate guard Kamaria McDaniel, the Michigan State women's basketball team lost a tight battle with No. 18/18 Oregon, 86-78, in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational at Veterans Memorial Coliseum Sunday. The Ducks led by as many as 17...
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

Miami football will have multiple Power 5 transfer WR options

The Miami football team sorely lacked an offensive playmaker during the 2022 season. Miami all-time leading receiver Mike Harley graduating and single-season receiving leader Charleston Rambo leaving for the NFL were far bigger losses to the Hurricanes’ offense than most people projected. New offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was not...
MIAMI, FL
WPTV

5 possible candidates to replace Willie Taggart at Florida Atlantic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Now that Willie Taggart has been fired after three seasons at Florida Atlantic, the search is on for the next head coach. Bruce Feldman, senior college football writer for The Athletic and a sideline reporter for Fox, referred to the FAU job as "one of the more attractive Group of 5 coaching jobs" currently available.
BOCA RATON, FL
FanSided

Miami football 2023 commits continue Hurricanes dedication

After the Miami football team ended its disappointing season with a loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday 2023 Hurricanes’ commits reaffirmed their pledges via Twitter. Offensive tackle Frankie Tinilau, tight end Jackson Carver and wide receivers Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington all posted to Twitter. The Miami football program is...
MIAMI, FL
fox35orlando.com

Odell Beckham Jr. kicked off Miami flight headed for LAX

MIAMI - Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off an American Airlines flight Sunday morning at the Miami International Airport after flight attendants reportedly tried to wake him up to fasten his seat belt, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Around 9:30 a.m., officers said they were dispatched to a medical...
MIAMI, FL
bocaratonobserver.com

Gleneagles Country Club

At Gleneagles Country Club, the environment is welcoming and the activities are endless. The private, residential country club community has 1,082 unique residences, including single-family homes and condominiums. Their recent accolades include being named as a 2022 Top Ranked Culinary Experience, a Top Ranked Fitness and Wellness Center, and a...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocaratonobserver.com

Levy Shoulder Center at the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Center

As an internationally recognized thought leader in shoulder and elbow surgery, Jonathan Levy, M.D., brings his expertise to the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Center at the newly established Levy Shoulder Center located at West Boca Medical Center. For 16 years, Dr. Levy’s commitment has been to provide patients with the highest level of surgical care. He performs nearly 350 shoulder replacements yearly, becoming the region’s leading tertiary referral center for complex shoulder and elbow problems.
BOCA RATON, FL
floridavacationers.com

14 Best Delray Beach Restaurants to Visit This Year

Looking for the best Delray Beach Florida restaurants to visit?. Delray Beach is a city in Palm County Florida, with spectacular views and a lively nightlife. Delray Beach, known as a “fun small town”, located 52 miles north of Miami, has a very rich local culture, as well as centuries old artifacts, and beautiful art to admire.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Versailles restaurant, bakery founder Felipe A. Valls Sr., has died

MIAMI -- Felipe A. Valls Sr., owner of what is arguably the most famous restaurant/bakery in Little Havana, has died.Founded by Cuban-born Valls in 1971, Versailles is a popular restaurant among local Cuban exiles and tourists for its cuisine and connection to anti-Castro politics. The opening of Versailles Restaurant 51 years ago marked the onset of ful­filling Valls' vision for a Cuban hub. His goal was to create a place where families could enjoy high quality food at affordable prices. At the time, Little Havana's Calle Ocho had not yet become the bustling business and commerce center it is today. Miami was...
MIAMI, FL

