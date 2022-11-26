WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Now that Willie Taggart has been fired after three seasons at Florida Atlantic, the search is on for the next head coach. Bruce Feldman, senior college football writer for The Athletic and a sideline reporter for Fox, referred to the FAU job as "one of the more attractive Group of 5 coaching jobs" currently available.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO