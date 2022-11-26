ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant explains how Derrick Rose paved the way for his NBA journey

Ja Morant is a special player. It’s hard to find an apt comparison to the Memphis Grizzlies superstar. One man that could be considered to be in the same mold would be Derrick Rose. Not the Derrick Rose who’s currently become a role player for the New York Knicks, but the D-Rose who sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world when he first arrived on the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Knicks injury update: Reddish, Rose return vs Grizzlies, Brunson available

The New York Knicks will get a much-needed boost in time for their Sunday afternoon matchup against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies. Cam Reddish (sore groin) and Derrick Rose (sore toe) are scheduled to return to the lineup, while Jalen Brunson will be available after being initially listed as questionable with a contused right quad.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

'My Comparison': Ja Morant Revels in Matchup vs. Knicks' Derrick Rose

A pair of brief, yet memorable, Memphis legends did battle on Sunday. Though far from the New Daisy Theatre, they nonetheless found a renowned venue to settle their score. Of course, Ja Morant and Derrick Rose don't have much of a rivalry, nor do the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks, their respective current employers. In fact, Morant took time after the game to thank Rose for giving him a platform to shine in the modern NBA, a trek that began during the Knick's single season with the University of Memphis college basketball team.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Minnesota

Steph Curry visits Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Minnesota boy recovering from gunshot injury

MINNEAPOLIS – A boy recovering from being shot in Minneapolis last year had the moment of a lifetime Sunday thanks to his favorite NBA superstar.It started with Ladavionne Garrett Jr. being in a suite at Target Center to watch his team, the Golden State Warriors, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves."He hasn't stopped smiling since we've been here, and that is a sign of joy," said Sharrie Jennings, Ladavionne's grandmother, during the game.Ladavionne is still working to walk and speak again, but one thing the shooter couldn't take from him was his love for the Warriors."When he get this voice back, I'ma...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Knicks Lose Another Home Game, Immanuel Quickley vs. Memphis

New York Knicks reserve Immanuel Quickley left Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies early due to knee soreness. The third-year pro played nine minutes on Sunday, earning six points (half of them coming on an and-one opportunity) and three rebounds in the early stages of an eventual 127-123 defeat. Shortly after dealing an assist to Cam Reddish, Quickley was replaced by RJ Barrett with 7:52 remaining in the first half and did not return. The team confirmed he would not return during fourth quarter action.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

