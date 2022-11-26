A pair of brief, yet memorable, Memphis legends did battle on Sunday. Though far from the New Daisy Theatre, they nonetheless found a renowned venue to settle their score. Of course, Ja Morant and Derrick Rose don't have much of a rivalry, nor do the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks, their respective current employers. In fact, Morant took time after the game to thank Rose for giving him a platform to shine in the modern NBA, a trek that began during the Knick's single season with the University of Memphis college basketball team.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO