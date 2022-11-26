Read full article on original website
How Did Steph Curry Get A Technical Foul For This?
Steph Curry got a technical foul during Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II
An NBA executive stated that the Warriors players are upset that the team allowed Gary Payton II to leave for the Trail Blazers this past offseason.
LeBron James ‘Wanted To Do Something’ To Zach Collins After Russell Westbrook Drama
Collins was ejected following his move of elbowing Westbrook on the head.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook left bloodied after flagrant 2 foul from Spurs' Zach Collins
Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook was on the receiving end of a hard blow that left him gushing blood against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant explains how Derrick Rose paved the way for his NBA journey
Ja Morant is a special player. It’s hard to find an apt comparison to the Memphis Grizzlies superstar. One man that could be considered to be in the same mold would be Derrick Rose. Not the Derrick Rose who’s currently become a role player for the New York Knicks, but the D-Rose who sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world when he first arrived on the scene.
Former Hornets Player Reveals Michael Jordan Played 1-On-1 Against Kemba Walker
Former Hornets player Troy Daniels reveals that Michael Jordan played 1-on-1 against Kemba Walker.
‘I understand all their pain’: Warriors’ Kevon Looney spills on Stephen Curry’s major role in young players’ struggles
It’s no secret that the younger players on the Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily this season. There is no bigger testament to this fact that 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman was sent down to the G League. For his part, Warriors big man Kevon Looney is...
The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT
There is a lot of great players in NBA history, but only one is the GOAT. Check our latest NBA GOAT Pyramid.
“He has zero technical fouls in 15 seasons, that’s amazing” — Andrew Bogut astonished by unbelievable Mike Conley stat
In almost 1000 NBA games, Mike Conley was the ultimate professional and Andrew Bogut is putting the spotlight on that.
LeBron James aids bloodied Russell Westbrook as pair keep Lakers rolling
LeBron James rushed to Russell Westbrook's after a flagrant foul as the newly in-sync pair kept the Lakers rolling with a win over the Spurs.
Grizzlies And Knicks Injury Reports
The Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports.
Knicks injury update: Reddish, Rose return vs Grizzlies, Brunson available
The New York Knicks will get a much-needed boost in time for their Sunday afternoon matchup against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies. Cam Reddish (sore groin) and Derrick Rose (sore toe) are scheduled to return to the lineup, while Jalen Brunson will be available after being initially listed as questionable with a contused right quad.
'My Comparison': Ja Morant Revels in Matchup vs. Knicks' Derrick Rose
A pair of brief, yet memorable, Memphis legends did battle on Sunday. Though far from the New Daisy Theatre, they nonetheless found a renowned venue to settle their score. Of course, Ja Morant and Derrick Rose don't have much of a rivalry, nor do the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks, their respective current employers. In fact, Morant took time after the game to thank Rose for giving him a platform to shine in the modern NBA, a trek that began during the Knick's single season with the University of Memphis college basketball team.
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
Steph Curry visits Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Minnesota boy recovering from gunshot injury
MINNEAPOLIS – A boy recovering from being shot in Minneapolis last year had the moment of a lifetime Sunday thanks to his favorite NBA superstar.It started with Ladavionne Garrett Jr. being in a suite at Target Center to watch his team, the Golden State Warriors, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves."He hasn't stopped smiling since we've been here, and that is a sign of joy," said Sharrie Jennings, Ladavionne's grandmother, during the game.Ladavionne is still working to walk and speak again, but one thing the shooter couldn't take from him was his love for the Warriors."When he get this voice back, I'ma...
Scottie Pippen Said He Was Frustrated With Michael Jordan In The Late '80s Because He Took A Million Shots Per Night
Scottie Pippen's failure to win a title in Houston reminded him of the struggles of playing alongside Michael Jordan in the 1980s.
Knicks Lose Another Home Game, Immanuel Quickley vs. Memphis
New York Knicks reserve Immanuel Quickley left Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies early due to knee soreness. The third-year pro played nine minutes on Sunday, earning six points (half of them coming on an and-one opportunity) and three rebounds in the early stages of an eventual 127-123 defeat. Shortly after dealing an assist to Cam Reddish, Quickley was replaced by RJ Barrett with 7:52 remaining in the first half and did not return. The team confirmed he would not return during fourth quarter action.
