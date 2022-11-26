ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Browns-Texans Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

Odds for Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns (4–7) and the Houston Texans (1-9-1) have been released on SI Sportsbook. The visiting Browns are favored by 7 in a game with an implied points total of 47. Deshaun Watson is expected to return in what may also be...
HOUSTON, TX
Clayton News Daily

Mike McDaniel Jokes Ahead of Matchup vs. Kyle Shanahan

When the Dolphins and 49ers play on Sunday, it will be the first time that Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan face off as head coaches. McDaniel, who is in his first season as the Dolphins’ head coach, spent 16 seasons on the same coaching staff as Shanahan. While McDaniel...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Clayton News Daily

NFL, Browns Reveal Deshaun Watson Reinstatement Timeline

View the original article to see embedded media. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be reinstated by the NFL by 4 p.m. ET on Monday, will take first-team reps on Wednesday, will address the media this week and will start on Sunday in Houston against the Texans, according to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
Clayton News Daily

Report: Eagles’ Gardner-Johnson Injured Kidney vs. Packers

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday night’s game against the Packers that will keep him out indefinitely, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Pelissero reports that the injury is non-surgical and that there is no timeline for a return for the NFL’s interception leader....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clayton News Daily

Brady Likens Bucs’ Division Standing to Tyson Biting Holyfield

Despite the Buccaneers having a 5–6 record, the team still sits on top of the NFC South standings and would make the NFL playoffs if the season ended today. Quarterback Tom Brady recently spoke about his team’s odd division standings situation on this week’s episode of his podcast Let’s Go!, while also making a surprising cross-sport comparison.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy