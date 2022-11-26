M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 200 West Elm Street in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. This beautiful and well maintained 1 bedroom + den, Dresher style condo will be available for move-in! Enter directly into the kitchen which comes complete with gleaming hardwood floors, 42" cabinetry and breakfast bar with pendant lighting. The stackable washer/dryer is directly to your right, and the den/office is just steps away. There is a large closet in the den for extra storage or to use as a pantry. Plush carpeting is throughout the spacious living/dining room. Glass sliders lead to the balcony and additional exterior storage. The bedroom receives tons of natural light in the morning and has a large, walk-in closet. The full bathroom features an over-sized vanity and shower/tub. Small pets will be considered with additional monthly pet rent. This unit comes with a deeded, 1 car garage parking space, and there is plenty of overflow parking for guests. An in-ground pool and gym is available for your use, and easy access to the Schuylkill River Trail and train station. Give us a call today to schedule your private tour!

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO