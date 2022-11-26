ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Rent | 200 West Elm Street, Unit 1206 | Conshohocken | M Property Services

M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 200 West Elm Street in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. This beautiful and well maintained 1 bedroom + den, Dresher style condo will be available for move-in! Enter directly into the kitchen which comes complete with gleaming hardwood floors, 42" cabinetry and breakfast bar with pendant lighting. The stackable washer/dryer is directly to your right, and the den/office is just steps away. There is a large closet in the den for extra storage or to use as a pantry. Plush carpeting is throughout the spacious living/dining room. Glass sliders lead to the balcony and additional exterior storage. The bedroom receives tons of natural light in the morning and has a large, walk-in closet. The full bathroom features an over-sized vanity and shower/tub. Small pets will be considered with additional monthly pet rent. This unit comes with a deeded, 1 car garage parking space, and there is plenty of overflow parking for guests. An in-ground pool and gym is available for your use, and easy access to the Schuylkill River Trail and train station. Give us a call today to schedule your private tour!
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
South Philly Review

Hand & Stone opens in Quartermaster

A new luxury massage and facial spa franchise is moving into South Philly and getting comfortable. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa moved its newest franchise into the Quartermaster Plaza just off the Interstate 76 expressway in South Philadelphia. Located at 2306 W. Oregon Ave., the new Hand &...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia's Christmas Village open for business

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Christmas Village in the heart of Philly is open for the season. Rows of little brown cabins decked out in twinkling lights means the holiday season has arrived at Love Park.  "The opening weekend has been really strong so far and it's a beautiful day," John Murray, of the Irish Shop, said. "And we have the history now that we've built up that it's almost like a destination event." Murray is a Christmas Village veteran. He's been selling his traditional Irish caps and clothing for more than a decade at the event.  "The Christmas Village is like...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County hosts Winterfest

Welcome the holiday season with a celebration of all things winter that will warm your heart. Winterfest will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Historic Smithville Park. You will find wandering carolers dressed in Victorian attire and holiday activities for all ages, including live entertainment, a holiday marketplace, ice skating, art exhibits curated for the season, as well as a Victorian Santa Clause.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
delcoculturevultures.com

Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s Christkindlmarkt

Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s. The Chester County Art Association (CCAA) welcomes families and people of all ages to experience holiday magic this December as the organization holds its third annual Christkindlmarkt, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 2022. This holiday market will feature 45 stall holders offering individually handcrafted and locally designed products. The event is free to the public and held at the Chester County Art Association (100 N. Bradford Ave. West Chester, PA 19382).
WEST CHESTER, PA
PhillyBite

Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware

- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
DELAWARE STATE
glensidelocal.com

We Just Buy Houses: Glenside’s finest flippers

We Just Buy Houses is a Glenside-based real estate firm owned and operated by local construction professionals Mark Irwin, Ken Buchholz, and Kevin Burke. Their specialty: helping distressed homeowners sell their properties as efficiently as possible, for cash, and on their terms. “We live in this area and want to...
GLENSIDE, PA
CBS Philly

Airport employees entertain travelers waiting in line at PHL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's a hectic day for airports across the country as millions of travelers head home from their Thanksgiving vacations. CBS3 was at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) where nearly 85,000 passengers are expected to pass through on Sunday.Officials at the airport say they're not expecting volume to reach pre-pandemic levels but are still expecting Sunday to be busier than last year.While there are some delays in the departure and arrival times, most flights are running on time.A traveler from Florida hopes to be home in time for the Eagles game."I'm actually from Philadelphia. I came back to spend...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
living-las-vegas.com

Craig Canter, Singer (and More)

If Craig Canter lived a routine life, he’d still be selling hats in Philadelphia. However, the 6’2″ former high school athlete didn’t want a routine life. He liked a good time, independence, excitement and he was willing to work hard to earn a living doing whatever jobs came his way–other than selling hats (a family business).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
watchthetramcarplease.com

Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.

A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

