Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Small Business Saturday Started This Weekend in Philly and Across the CountryTeressa P.Economy, PA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
KOP Grill & Tavern Launches Winter Menu Featuring Comfort FoodsMarilyn JohnsonKing Of Prussia, PA
phillyvoice.com
Shop local this holiday season during the Now + Then Marketplace holiday market
The holiday season is in full effect, and the clock is ticking on getting gifts for your loved ones. So what better way to spoil the people in your life than to purchase gifts while also pumping money into the local economy by shopping local businesses?. On Dec. 9 and...
70and73.com
Starbucks, retail and day care center planned for Chapel Avenue office complex in Cherry Hill.
The owner of the Commerce Center @ Cherry Hill is scheduled to go before the zoning board on Thursday for permission to build a Starbucks and retail store as well as a day care center on the nearly 13-acre site at Chapel Avenue and Haddonfield Road. Center at Cherry Hill...
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 200 West Elm Street, Unit 1206 | Conshohocken | M Property Services
M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 200 West Elm Street in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. This beautiful and well maintained 1 bedroom + den, Dresher style condo will be available for move-in! Enter directly into the kitchen which comes complete with gleaming hardwood floors, 42" cabinetry and breakfast bar with pendant lighting. The stackable washer/dryer is directly to your right, and the den/office is just steps away. There is a large closet in the den for extra storage or to use as a pantry. Plush carpeting is throughout the spacious living/dining room. Glass sliders lead to the balcony and additional exterior storage. The bedroom receives tons of natural light in the morning and has a large, walk-in closet. The full bathroom features an over-sized vanity and shower/tub. Small pets will be considered with additional monthly pet rent. This unit comes with a deeded, 1 car garage parking space, and there is plenty of overflow parking for guests. An in-ground pool and gym is available for your use, and easy access to the Schuylkill River Trail and train station. Give us a call today to schedule your private tour!
morethanthecurve.com
Video released promoting townhomes coming to the riverfront in Conshohocken
The Gary Mercer Team at Keller Williams has released a video to promote River Place, a 62-unit townhome community that is coming to the riverfront in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. On the website, the homes are described as follows:. Uniquely designed plans feature duplex townhomes as well as...
Holiday season kickoff in Haddonfield, NJ
The kickoff to the holiday season started in Haddonfield, New Jersey on Friday night.
Homestead Exemption deadline for Philly homeowners ends Dec. 1
The Homestead Exemption is a program that saves homeowners hundreds of dollars on their property tax bill. This year, City Council increased the value of the Exemption so the average homeowner will save more than $1,119 on their tax bill.
Hand & Stone opens in Quartermaster
A new luxury massage and facial spa franchise is moving into South Philly and getting comfortable. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa moved its newest franchise into the Quartermaster Plaza just off the Interstate 76 expressway in South Philadelphia. Located at 2306 W. Oregon Ave., the new Hand &...
Philadelphia's Christmas Village open for business
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Christmas Village in the heart of Philly is open for the season. Rows of little brown cabins decked out in twinkling lights means the holiday season has arrived at Love Park. "The opening weekend has been really strong so far and it's a beautiful day," John Murray, of the Irish Shop, said. "And we have the history now that we've built up that it's almost like a destination event." Murray is a Christmas Village veteran. He's been selling his traditional Irish caps and clothing for more than a decade at the event. "The Christmas Village is like...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County hosts Winterfest
Welcome the holiday season with a celebration of all things winter that will warm your heart. Winterfest will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Historic Smithville Park. You will find wandering carolers dressed in Victorian attire and holiday activities for all ages, including live entertainment, a holiday marketplace, ice skating, art exhibits curated for the season, as well as a Victorian Santa Clause.
delcoculturevultures.com
Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s Christkindlmarkt
Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s. The Chester County Art Association (CCAA) welcomes families and people of all ages to experience holiday magic this December as the organization holds its third annual Christkindlmarkt, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 2022. This holiday market will feature 45 stall holders offering individually handcrafted and locally designed products. The event is free to the public and held at the Chester County Art Association (100 N. Bradford Ave. West Chester, PA 19382).
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
What to eat at Christmas Village this year
With Thanksgiving behind us, it is now officially the holiday season, and that means Philadelphia’s Christmas Village is in full swing. One of the highlights of the seasonal market is, of course, the food.
glensidelocal.com
We Just Buy Houses: Glenside’s finest flippers
We Just Buy Houses is a Glenside-based real estate firm owned and operated by local construction professionals Mark Irwin, Ken Buchholz, and Kevin Burke. Their specialty: helping distressed homeowners sell their properties as efficiently as possible, for cash, and on their terms. “We live in this area and want to...
If You're A Music Lover, You Need To Check Out Princeton's Best-Kept Secret
As someone who likes a wide range of music, I often find myself having a hard time with actually being able to get records. Record stores are few and far between these days. Even when there are records available for sale, they tend to be the ones that are fairly new or incredibly mainstream.
Christmas trees flying off the lot at Bustard's in Montgomery County
Bustard's Christmas Trees has been in business for 93 years, for some it's a tradition to come here and pick out a tree.
wdiy.org
New Home Repair Program Would Provide Up to $50,000 to Homeowners, Small Landlords | WDIY Local News
A new state program aims to help some Pennsylvanians make improvements to their homes - and will allocate millions of dollars to the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The new Whole-Home Repairs program draws $125 million from federal COVID-19 relief funding and will serve as a “one-stop...
Airport employees entertain travelers waiting in line at PHL
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's a hectic day for airports across the country as millions of travelers head home from their Thanksgiving vacations. CBS3 was at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) where nearly 85,000 passengers are expected to pass through on Sunday.Officials at the airport say they're not expecting volume to reach pre-pandemic levels but are still expecting Sunday to be busier than last year.While there are some delays in the departure and arrival times, most flights are running on time.A traveler from Florida hopes to be home in time for the Eagles game."I'm actually from Philadelphia. I came back to spend...
living-las-vegas.com
Craig Canter, Singer (and More)
If Craig Canter lived a routine life, he’d still be selling hats in Philadelphia. However, the 6’2″ former high school athlete didn’t want a routine life. He liked a good time, independence, excitement and he was willing to work hard to earn a living doing whatever jobs came his way–other than selling hats (a family business).
watchthetramcarplease.com
Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.
A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
philasun.com
Lots of love and laughter as friends, family and loved ones gather at Positano Coast to celebrate Leah Fletcher
Sixty persons from near and far came to Positano Coast restaurant in Center City Philadelphia to celebrate and remember the full and robust life of late Leah Fletcher, who was also the Operations Manager for The SUN. The private event was hosted by Leah’s best friend Beth Johnson. The...
