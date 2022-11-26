Beachgoers Again Warned Away from Water Contact at Silver Strand Shoreline

Silver Strand State Beach looking north. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

The county Department of Environmental Health and Quality on Friday again issued a water contact warning for the Silver Strand shoreline, just one day after lifting it.

In a news release, San Diego County’s DEHQ advised Coronado beachgoers that “bacteria levels exceed state health standards, and ocean waters may contain sewage and cause illness.”

The county also listed swell conditions that push ocean waters north, also known as transboundary flows, as a factor.

On Thanksgiving Day, the county lifted a warning for the shoreline after officials said recent water quality samples met state health standards.

The shoreline from the international border to the south end of Imperial Beach will remain closed until testing confirms that the area is safe for beachgoers, the department announced.

The Imperial Beach shore remains under warning, due to higher-than-normal bacteria levels in the waters and possible sewage contamination, according to the department. South swell conditions are also a factor.

Advisories continue for the Children’s Pool in La Jolla, Dog Beach at the San Diego River Outlet in Ocean Beach and the San Dieguito River outlet in Del Mar.

According to the county, bacteria levels in those areas exceed state health standards and may cause illness.

– City News Service