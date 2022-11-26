ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

2 Men Suffering from Fentanyl Overdoses Revived After Flagging Down Officers

Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
Medics help one of the two overdose victims. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Two men suffering from fentanyl overdoses early Friday in the East Village flagged down San Diego police officers, who helped administer life-saving care.

The men fell unconscious in the 200 block of 16th Street at about 7:15 a.m. and officers gave them Narcan as they lay on the sidewalk, according to OnScene.TV.

Medics arrived and gave both men second doses of Narcan. When the men had been revived, they were transported to a local hospital.

The overdoses came three days after police revived two men in Mission Beach after they called for help due to fentanyl overdoses. A third however, died at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla.

USA619
3d ago

Our leaders want drugs in cities and small towns! That’s how they can control you !! Their even legalizing drugs in. Some cities for tax revenue!!

USA619
3d ago

Drugs are a business for jails. Hospitals, mental institutions,and the legal system

ALWAYS & FOREVER
3d ago

What is happening to logical thinking. don't these people realize that these drugs might possibly kill them?! is it really worth it?! I guess alot of people on the streets and homeless feel they don't have anything else, no one cares.

