DALLAS – Newcomer Jordyn Jenkins earned her first Conference USA Player of the Week honor, announced the conference office on Monday afternoon. Jenkins is the first Roadrunner to earn a weekly conference accolade since teammate Elyssa Coleman earned Freshman of the Week last season on Nov. 22, 2021. Although this is her first C-USA weekly award, Jenkins also earned a weekly conference award once when playing at USC - on Feb. 14, 2022, when she was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO