Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Red Wings’ Michigan men reveling in big football win
DETROIT – As reporters walked into the Detroit Red Wings dressing room after practice Sunday, Dylan Larkin passed by and said, “perfect timing.”. He made sure to alert everyone to Ohio native Alex Nedeljkovic, who was standing at the first stall by the entrance wearing a Michigan shirt after losing a bet to Larkin.
NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Canadiens active on the trade market wouldn’t mind another first-round pick. Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now:: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said during a TVA Sports interview that he remains active on the trade front in hopes of making a deal.
Charles Woodson proudly reps Michigan after latest win during NFL coverage for FOX
Charles Woodson was sporting a Michigan shirt behind the news desk while covering the NFL on Fox Sports on Sunday. It would make sense that the analyst would be repping his team, as they dominated Ohio State during Rivalry Week. Woodson played college football at Michigan, where he was part of the national championship team his junior year, and where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1997. His alma mater defeated the Buckeyes for the first time at home in 22 years, and clenched the B1G East division title on Saturday.
Dan Campbell's weekly Monday news conference for Detroit Lions: Watch replay
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is set to speak Monday at 2:15 p.m. in Allen Park as the Lions return to action this week after a 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak, but was still a positive moment for the team, as the...
ESPN’s Booger McFarland has 1 word to describe Ohio State’s defensive gameplan
Ohio State has been hearing it from all comers after losing 45-23 to Michigan on Saturday in “The Game.” ESPN analyst Booger McFarland had some very interesting criticism for the Buckeyes. ESPN was playing highlights from the day in college football during halftime of Saturday night’s Notre Dame-USC...
Cardinals might be on verge of cleaning house
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped an f-bomb to describe his team's scheme on Sunday. Murray's brutal honesty about how things are going for the team on offense might be the harbinger of doom for Kliff Kingsbury's tenure as Arizona's head coach. Kingsbury, the former college football darling, has a...
Incredible Wisconsin final drive mistakes helped Minnesota retain Paul Bunyan’s Axe
With 26 seconds left in the Minnesota Golden Gophers-Wisconsin Badgers game Saturday, it looked like the Badgers might have a shot at reclaiming the Paul Bunyan’s Axe rivalry trophy. Despite an injury to Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz, backup Chase Wolf was able to drive the Badgers into position for a game-tying touchdown, and they Read more... The post Incredible Wisconsin final drive mistakes helped Minnesota retain Paul Bunyan’s Axe appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Watch: Oregon LB D.J. Johnson punches Oregon State fan after loss
After the Beavers' 38-34 victory, fans stormed the field, and through the sea of people, Johnson and the fan crossed paths. The Oregon State fan appeared to gesture toward Johnson, and whatever it was, or whatever was said, set the lineman off. Johnson was way out of line here, and...
Notre Dame puts 5-0 home mark on line vs. No. 20 Michigan State
Before the arrival of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Michigan State and Notre Dame had gone through a major lull in terms of meeting on the basketball court. After playing regularly until 1975, the Spartans and Fighting Irish didn't play again in the regular season until 2014 (Michigan State won a meeting in the 1979 NCAA Tournament), when Notre Dame earned a one-point win during an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.
Lions place DE Charles Harris on IR, sign DE James Houston from practice squad
A groin injury has kept Harris on the shelf for the past two games. He will be shut down until at least Week 17. Given the timetable here, it is certainly possible the Lions — who have five injury activations left — just keep the veteran defensive end on IR the rest of the way.
4-star CB, Cincinnati commit in class of 2023, reopens recruitment following Luke Fickell's move
One key prospect in the 2023 recruiting class is back on the market after Sunday’s news of Luke Fickell leaving Cincinnati for the Wisconsin job. The player is Amare Snowden, a 4-star cornerback out of Roseville High School in Roseville, Michigan. The 6-foot-3 CB had committed to the Bearcats in June but announced he will reopen his recruitment following Fickell’s departure.
Lions OC Ben Johnson generating head-coaching interest?
In a breakdown of emerging head coaching candidates, Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post names Johnson as a staffer generating considerable buzz around the league. Johnson’s Lions have been surprisingly efficient on offense, ranking in the top eight in the league in both total and scoring offense (averaging 374 yards and 25 points per game). Their pass game has been far more effective than many expected, especially with first-round rookie wideout Jameson Williams still yet to make his debut.
Insider believes Lions could move on from Jared Goff in 2023
While Lions quarterback Jared Goff is having his best statistical year since his Pro Bowl seasons in 2017 and 2018, QB is a position Detroit could look to upgrade next season, according to The Athletic’s Mike Sando. In a recent column, Sando dissected the quarterback futures of all 32...
Metallica to play 2 stadium shows in Michigan with 2 completely different sets
DETROIT - Metallica has just announced something a bit different. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will play at 22 different cities around the world over the next two years, playing two nights in each city with completely different setlists and two different bands opening each night. Most of...
