Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Watch the World Cup in Los Angeles based on CountryCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Add Kyren Williams in Fantasy Football Week 13FlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
Related
MLB
This is the Marlins' biggest offseason need
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Winter Meetings begin a week from today in San Diego, and the main item on the Marlins' agenda will be acquiring more offense.
MLB
Turner biggest prize in loaded shortstop market
With the 2022 season behind us and the Hot Stove ready to burn, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players eligible for free agency. 2022 stats: .298/.343/.466, 21 HR, 100 RBI, 101 R, 27 SB. For the second consecutive offseason, the free-agent shortstop class is...
MLB
The best free agent (after Judge) according to execs is ...
It’s been an annual tradition here at MLB.com to poll executives around the league as to who is the winter’s top available free agent. After asking the first general manager that question, it became apparent we were going to have to take a different approach. “It’s Aaron Judge,”...
MLB
Astros sign 2020 AL MVP José Abreu to 3-year deal
HOUSTON -- Less than a month after winning their second World Series championship in six seasons, the Astros on Monday made a move to bolster their chances of repeating by signing free-agent first baseman José Abreu to a three-year deal, the team announced Monday night. Abreu, who turns 36...
MLB
5 starters the Royals could target at Winter Meetings
KANSAS CITY -- The Winter Meetings begin on Sunday in San Diego, baseball’s annual gathering of executives, agents and others around the game. Offseason trades and transactions will be discussed, and other MLB business -- the Rule 5 Draft and the new Draft lottery -- will take place. The...
MLB
Could this club sign Senga to entice Judge?
Kodai Senga, one of the best pitchers in Nippon Professional Baseball, is exploring MLB free agency, and MLB.com is tracking the latest rumors surrounding the right-hander. Nov. 29: Could this club sign Senga to entice Judge?. MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi reported during Tuesday's edition of Hot Stove that the Giants...
MLB
Abreu already proving a good fit in Astros clubhouse
HOUSTON -- How much of a fit could slugger José Abreu be in the Astros' clubhouse? Owner Jim Crane said Tuesday morning that Abreu pulled out his phone during a meeting Monday night and had the stored phone numbers of the entire team at his fingertips. “I guess he...
MLB
Maddux embraces another opportunity with Rangers
ARLINGTON -- Mike Maddux said it doesn’t seem that long ago that he was commanding a Rangers pitching staff at The Ballpark in Arlington, but it’s been a long seven years in Texas without him. Maddux was the Rangers’ pitching coach from 2009-15, making him the second-longest-tenured pitching...
MLB
Merkin: Abreu's impact extended far beyond the lines
CHICAGO -- For nine years in Chicago, José Abreu represented pure class and became one of the most influential players in White Sox history. I tweeted something to this effect after news broke Monday concerning Abreu’s three-year deal with Houston, pending a physical. After the tweet, I started to think about the “most influential” part of my sentiment.
MLB
How Nats may approach new Draft lottery
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As the Nationals head to the Winter Meetings next week in San Diego, there will be more on their agenda than free agency, potential trades and the Rule 5 Draft.
MLB
Correa aside, what's on tap for Twins at '22 Winter Meetings?
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins’ front office has pushed for big moves when needed in the recent past. Do they have it in them to make their biggest splash yet?. Baseball’s annual Winter Meetings have long served as a means of bringing all of the game’s decision-makers to one place to jog those conversations, and the Twins will have to continue discussions with superagent Scott Boras, who represents Carlos Correa, the superstar shortstop seeking a long-term deal whose one season in Minnesota can’t be understated in terms of impact.
MLB
Here's where the Rays stand ahead of Winter Meetings
ST. PETERSBURG -- The last time MLB’s Winter Meetings were held in person, Randy Arozarena was still a St. Louis Cardinal, Shane McClanahan had just reached Double-A and Wander Franco was an 18-year-old in High-A ball. Yeah, it’s been a while. Baseball’s marquee offseason event will return next...
MLB
Cabrera: 'I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball'
Miguel Cabrera spent the past two seasons chasing firsts, reaching milestones and career totals that no Venezuelan-born player had found before. He is now coming to grips that he has entered a period of lasts: One last winter workout program, one last season to play the game he loves and that he has excelled at for years, one last chance to get in the batter's box and stare down a pitcher, one last chance to share a laugh at first base.
MLB
Here's how Royals might approach Winter Meetings
KANSAS CITY -- After a flurry of changes made in October, it’s been a relatively quiet offseason for the Royals. They made a few roster moves earlier this month to protect some of their top prospects from the Rule 5 Draft, and they signed Ryan O'Hearn to a one-year deal to avoid arbitration. Other than that, there hasn’t been much news out of Kauffman Stadium, and manager Matt Quatraro hasn’t finalized his coaching staff. He and the Royals are still finalizing a pitching-coach hire, while the White Sox announced Tuesday that Royals assistant hitting coach Mike Tosar and Minor League field coordinator Eddie Rodriguez will be manager Pedro Grifol’s Major League field coordinator and third-base coach, respectively.
MLB
Ohtani honored with 2nd straight Outstanding DH Award
ANAHEIM -- Two-way star Shohei Ohtani will not be going home empty-handed this award season after his incredible 2022 campaign. He was named the winner of the annual Edgar Martínez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award on Monday. It was the second straight year that Ohtani has won the award, which...
MLB
Fans storm field after Acuña wows crowd
Ronald Acuña Jr. put on a show alongside a handful of fellow Major Leaguers on Monday night in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League Home Run Derby at Estadio Universitario de Caracas. Acuña, who participated in the T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby in 2019 and 2022, hit the winning homer...
MLB
Sox primed to move, shake at Winter Meetings
CHICAGO -- The biggest White Sox offseason news to date as the Winter Meetings in San Diego approach this Sunday is more about who left the team as opposed to who was brought on to the roster. That statement is meant as no offense to right-hander Mike Clevinger, who reportedly...
MLB
Ramírez, McKenzie capture local BBWAA awards
CLEVELAND -- It’s not time to move on from awards season just yet. The Cleveland chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced the winners of its annual awards for excellence both on and off the field on Sunday. Just like last year, José Ramírez was unanimously selected the winner of the 2022 Bob Feller Man of the Year Award, while the Frank Gibbons-Steve Olin Good Guy Award was given to Triston McKenzie.
MLB
Could Harper be back even earlier than expected?
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Just before dinnertime Wednesday, word broke that Bryce Harper had Tommy John surgery to repair the torn UCL in his right elbow. The...
MLB
Who is best bet on market: Rodón, Verlander or deGrom?
Signing free agents almost always involves a gamble, mainly because the older the player, the higher the injury risk. Three veteran pitchers in particular are going to command high dollars on the free-agent market this offseason -- and all three have had injury issues in the not-so-distant past. Through the bidding process, teams will have to decide if the reward will outweigh the risk.
Comments / 0