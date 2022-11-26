KANSAS CITY -- After a flurry of changes made in October, it’s been a relatively quiet offseason for the Royals. They made a few roster moves earlier this month to protect some of their top prospects from the Rule 5 Draft, and they signed Ryan O'Hearn to a one-year deal to avoid arbitration. Other than that, there hasn’t been much news out of Kauffman Stadium, and manager Matt Quatraro hasn’t finalized his coaching staff. He and the Royals are still finalizing a pitching-coach hire, while the White Sox announced Tuesday that Royals assistant hitting coach Mike Tosar and Minor League field coordinator Eddie Rodriguez will be manager Pedro Grifol’s Major League field coordinator and third-base coach, respectively.

