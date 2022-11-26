Read full article on original website
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
CNBC
Autos giant Renault is betting the market for gasoline cars will continue to grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
China Reveals 536-Horsepower Electric Minivan With 510-Mile Range
If you haven't been paying attention lately, you might not know that buyers in China have access to way more electric vehicle options than we have in the United States. China gets EVs from established brands like Toyota and local creations such as the Avatr 11, which produces 578 horsepower and can go 422 miles on a charge. Chinese automaker Geely, which owns familiar global brands like Lotus, Polestar, and Volvo, just released a new electric MPV called the Zeekr 009, which looks fantastic.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
tiremeetsroad.com
Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023
If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
Meet 8 new cars from the LA Auto Show, where the electric future is rolling out to the public
The show featured not only a slew of EVs but the presence of companies that will keep all these new cars juiced up.
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
teslarati.com
Hyundai reportedly considering third facility in Georgia: a $1.9 billion battery plant
Hyundai is reportedly considering building a battery production facility with partner SK Innovation in Georgia, this being its third facility in the State. Hyundai has been in an all-out blitz to establish electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities in the United States. While the company planned on this expansion, the domestic production requirements within the newest U.S. EV tax incentives have added urgency to their plans. The company has already announced its Georgia EV production facility will begin construction and production ahead of schedule. Now, Hyundai is reportedly considering a joint venture with SK Innovation to produce battery cells nearby.
Mazda Won't Abandon The Internal Combustion Engine As It Invests $11 Billion In EV Production
Mazda likes to take pride that it does rely on a parent company or larger automaker for its survival. The downside is that it can be very easy to fall behind the competition in several areas, such as electrification. That's all about to change. However, combustion engines remain a part of its future.
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology Is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
Carscoops
Mercedes Won’t Sell Paid Subscription For More Power To European EV Owners
Already bored of your EV’s neck-snapping acceleration, or wishing you’d shelled out for a more powerful version? That isn’t problem for North American Mercedes buyers who will soon be able to “tune” their cars through an official “Acceleration Increase” subscription program. But Mercedes owners in the UK and Europe won’t be offered the power boost upgrade, a Mercedes UK spokesman confirmed to Carscoops.
Carscoops
5 EVs Make It To 2023 European Car Of The Year Short List
The European Car of the Year awards jury has announced the seven finalists that are in contention for its top prize. Among them are five electric vehicles, one SUV-sedan, and the first Jeep ever designed specifically for Europe. The finalists are the Jeep Avenger, Nissan Ariya, Renault Austral, Volkswagen ID....
Tesla's 4680 Cells Are Worse Than Those In Regular Batteries
A joint study by UC San Diego and The Limiting Factor, a science and technology YouTube channel, has unearthed interesting data about Tesla's 4680 battery cells. Jordan Glesige, the man behind the channel, purchased a used 4680 cell that formed part of a Tesla Model Y battery pack. With just 420 miles, the $800 cell is as close to new as possible. The analysis from UC San Diego shows the 4680 cell - produced at Giga Austin - has a nominal energy density of 244 watt-hours per kilogram. The usable figure is even lower, at 230 Wh/kg.
Carscoops
This Stealthy Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Weissach Is Dream Garage Material
Porsche might be working on the new and fully electric successors of the Boxster and Cayman sportscars, but we still can’t get over the swan song of the current ICE-powered generation, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. A stunning example of the latter was sold by Autowelt Schweiz AG in Zurich, Switzerland, featuring a total black configuration.
Carscoops
GM And Audi Expand Their Soft Boycott Of Twitter By Pausing Posts
After Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover was made official, several automakers temporarily stopped paying for advertising on the social network. Now, it seems that a few brands are skeptical enough about the new ownership to have stopped posting completely. This week, the VW Group reiterated its position that...
