Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range

Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
China Reveals 536-Horsepower Electric Minivan With 510-Mile Range

If you haven't been paying attention lately, you might not know that buyers in China have access to way more electric vehicle options than we have in the United States. China gets EVs from established brands like Toyota and local creations such as the Avatr 11, which produces 578 horsepower and can go 422 miles on a charge. Chinese automaker Geely, which owns familiar global brands like Lotus, Polestar, and Volvo, just released a new electric MPV called the Zeekr 009, which looks fantastic.
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility

An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023

If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
Hyundai reportedly considering third facility in Georgia: a $1.9 billion battery plant

Hyundai is reportedly considering building a battery production facility with partner SK Innovation in Georgia, this being its third facility in the State. Hyundai has been in an all-out blitz to establish electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities in the United States. While the company planned on this expansion, the domestic production requirements within the newest U.S. EV tax incentives have added urgency to their plans. The company has already announced its Georgia EV production facility will begin construction and production ahead of schedule. Now, Hyundai is reportedly considering a joint venture with SK Innovation to produce battery cells nearby.
Mercedes Won’t Sell Paid Subscription For More Power To European EV Owners

Already bored of your EV’s neck-snapping acceleration, or wishing you’d shelled out for a more powerful version? That isn’t problem for North American Mercedes buyers who will soon be able to “tune” their cars through an official “Acceleration Increase” subscription program. But Mercedes owners in the UK and Europe won’t be offered the power boost upgrade, a Mercedes UK spokesman confirmed to Carscoops.
5 EVs Make It To 2023 European Car Of The Year Short List

The European Car of the Year awards jury has announced the seven finalists that are in contention for its top prize. Among them are five electric vehicles, one SUV-sedan, and the first Jeep ever designed specifically for Europe. The finalists are the Jeep Avenger, Nissan Ariya, Renault Austral, Volkswagen ID....
Tesla's 4680 Cells Are Worse Than Those In Regular Batteries

A joint study by UC San Diego and The Limiting Factor, a science and technology YouTube channel, has unearthed interesting data about Tesla's 4680 battery cells. Jordan Glesige, the man behind the channel, purchased a used 4680 cell that formed part of a Tesla Model Y battery pack. With just 420 miles, the $800 cell is as close to new as possible. The analysis from UC San Diego shows the 4680 cell - produced at Giga Austin - has a nominal energy density of 244 watt-hours per kilogram. The usable figure is even lower, at 230 Wh/kg.
This Stealthy Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Weissach Is Dream Garage Material

Porsche might be working on the new and fully electric successors of the Boxster and Cayman sportscars, but we still can’t get over the swan song of the current ICE-powered generation, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. A stunning example of the latter was sold by Autowelt Schweiz AG in Zurich, Switzerland, featuring a total black configuration.
GM And Audi Expand Their Soft Boycott Of Twitter By Pausing Posts

After Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover was made official, several automakers temporarily stopped paying for advertising on the social network. Now, it seems that a few brands are skeptical enough about the new ownership to have stopped posting completely. This week, the VW Group reiterated its position that...

