ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Blue Jackets-Predators game scheduled for Nov. 26 postponed

Bridgestone Arena impacted by water main break; makeup date to be announced. Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs stay hot with 4-1 win over Penguins

Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists Saturday as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander...
PITTSBURGH, PA
9&10 News

Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
DETROIT, MI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 takeaways: Penguins' Marcus Pettersson steps up to fight Flyers heavyweight

Three takeaways from the Penguins’ 4-1 win in Philadelphia on Friday night:. Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson recorded the sixth fighting major of his career Friday night. At at 2:04 of the second period, Pettersson dropped the gloves with winger Nicolas Deslauriers — considered one of the NHL’s toughest players — after Deslauriers dropped defenseman Kris Letang with a hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets host the Western Conference-leading Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights face the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus is 5-9-1 overall and 6-8-0 in home games. The Blue Jackets have a 7-3-1 record in games...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

NHL roundup: Canucks win as Andrei Kuzmenko scores in OT

Andrei Kuzmenko scored on a breakaway 1:12 into overtime to give the visiting Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. With San Jose in the midst of a line change, J.T. Miller fired a stretch pass to a wide-open Kuzmenko, who went in and fired a wrist shot past Kaapo Kahkonen's glove side for the game-winner.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX Sports

Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy