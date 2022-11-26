Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
Coachella guaranteed income program gives up to $9,600 to immigrant familiesBeth TorresCoachella, CA
The Cabazon Band of Cahuilla is hosting their 39th annual powwow
The Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians will host their 39th annual Powwow at the Fantasy Springs Resort in Indio. "The Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians are excited for the return of our Powwow,'' said Chairman Douglas Welmas. "We are proud to share our rich tradition of bird singing, which is an oral form of storytelling, The post The Cabazon Band of Cahuilla is hosting their 39th annual powwow appeared first on KESQ.
Family Owned Christmas Tree Business Tells Their Story
No matter when you choose to get into the Christmas spirit, whether that’s before or after Thanksgiving… It’s safe to say now, is the time to start pulling out those Christmas decorations. If you still need a tree, look no further than one local family who has...
The Friday Flyer
City invites all to Dec. 3 Winter Wonderland event
The Canyon Lake Town Center will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland on Dec. 3 where the city Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place and children will enjoy a variety of free games and rides. The City of Canyon Lake, in collaboration with the Canyon Lake Family Matters Club,...
Bear community shares joy of cooking, for a cause
Palm Springs is home to many diverse groups looking to make a difference. One local potluck group is doing that for an organization that has been helping others in the community for decades. “The Palm Springs Bears Cookbook” was released in August, with all proceeds benefitting Well in the Desert...
Candycane lane in Catherdral City is underway
Some residents in Cathedral city are starting to pull out their holiday decorations. Now that Thanksgiving is over, some Cathedral City Residents are preparing to decorate their homes with elaborate Christmas designs. "It is more of a Grassroots effort," said Cara Van Dijk. Residents in the area are not required to decorate or pay dues. The post Candycane lane in Catherdral City is underway appeared first on KESQ.
A local organization is hosting a candlelight vigil in honor of the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting
The Desert Stonewall Democrats are hosting a Candlelight Vigil to honor and remember the five people killed and the people that were wounded in the attack at Club Q. Locals plan to gather on Arenas between Hunters and Blackbook in Palm Springs to pay their respects to the victims of this heinous attack. The vigil The post A local organization is hosting a candlelight vigil in honor of the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Milestone marked in Legion building restoration effort
Organizers of the effort to restore the Palm Springs American Legion building are marking a milestone this week, and we’re getting our first look at the vision. What we know: Last week, Lee Wilson Jr., president of the nonprofit driving the restoration effort, showed some early renderings and more plans pieced together by Secoy Architects and the Palm Springs Preservation Foundation (PSPF). The drawings show the building returning to its original, simple design.
Tamales, Tunes and More: The Indio International Tamale Festival Continues to Grow With a New Location and Two Extra Nights of Events
The Indio International Tamale Festival has been celebrating Coachella Valley culture—including the art of the tamale, of course—for three decades. Last year, the hometown festival grew significantly when CUSP Agency came on board to produce the event. Former Goldenvoice employee Gopi Sangha and his team brought in popular national musicians, combined them with local bands, and added more modern vendors, roller-skating, wrestling—and more.
A Breathtaking Estate with Dramatic Panoramic Views of The Mountains and Down Valley Asks $5.9 Million in Palm Desert, California
71375 Cholla Way Home in Palm Desert, California for Sale. 71375 Cholla Way, Palm Desert, California is a one of a kind property in the South Palm Desert neighborhood of Cahuilla Hills offers dramatic panoramic views of the mountains, golf courses and down valley that are stunning day and night. This Home in Palm Desert offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 71375 Cholla Way, please contact Bruce Tweten (Phone: 760-898-2927) at Avenue 8 Inc for full support and perfect service.
Hundreds gather in Arenas District in defiance against violence, rhetoric directed at LGBTQ+ community
With the eerie presence of police snipers on rooftops above them and dance music rhythmically throbbing in the distance, members of the local LGBTQ+ community, their allies, and local politicians gathered in Palm Springs late Sunday afternoon to deliver a clear, powerful message:. Hate has no home here, but no...
Calm weekend, wind on the way
Higher winds are set to return this week as a trough of low pressure arrives on Monday. Conditions will be breezy on the valley floor by Monday night. Peak wind gusts will occur in more wind-prone areas like the San Gorgonio Pass, High Desert and mountain pass areas. This trough...
Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs
A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Desert Hot Springs The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Police said they received a report of two shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with gunshot wounds. Cactus Drive The post Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Seasonal flights begin from Palm Springs to Texas
American Airlines has begun daily seasonal flights from the Coachella Valley to Austin, Texas. The first set of flights from Palm Springs International Airport to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport began Nov. 17 and will run through Nov. 29, according to statement on Palm Springs’ website. The second set of flights...
‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters
A Cathedral City family just got a lot bigger and just in time for Thanksgiving – giving a group of sisters a new home. Jennifer, Mia, Quetzaly, Sofia and Karla, ages 3 to 9, were just adopted this month into the Avena-Rivera family. "Because they're sisters, we wanted them to be together," said Sofia Rivera Vidal, The post ‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Nuevo Meadows Master Plan in Nuevo, California
NUEVO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Nuevo Meadows master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Nuevo. Brisa and Cielo at Nuevo Meadows are conveniently situated at Nuevo Road and Lakeview Avenue near Highway 74, Interstate 215 and the Metrolink ® rail service. The new communities are a short drive to shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Perris and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s planned amenities, which will include a 3.5-acre park with picnic areas and ball fields. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005010/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Nuevo Meadows master plan in Nuevo, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
How to Get a Carry Concealed Weapon Permit
PALM DESERT — If you have ever thought of getting your own Carry Concealed Weapon, now is your chance to learn more — all for free. On Thursday, Dec. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., East Valley Republican Women Patriots will host Troy Willis, of Willis Home Defense, who will impart knowledge on how to obtain a CCW (Concealed Carry Weapon) in Riverside County and the entire state of California.
Missing Indio teen located safely
Update: The missing teen has been safely located and has been reunited with his family, police announced. Original Report: The Indio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a 16-year-old boy last seen on Nov. 20, 2022. Police said that Emmanuel left his home without permission at around 9:45 a.m. The post Missing Indio teen located safely appeared first on KESQ.
