Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Record for Most-Watched Regular Season Game EverLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
WATCH: Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Goes Off on Russell Wilson
Things continue to be bad for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson with frustrations boiling over on both sides of the ball. During Sunday’s NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos just looked flat. They had little offensive production, and Wilson was just barely above 50% passing on the day.
NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife
The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Colorado News
After three wildly successful seasons as head coach as Jackson State, Deion Sanders is finally getting lucrative offers to be a Power Five head coach. On Saturday, FOX Sports reported that Sanders has been offered the vacant head coaching job at Colorado. The Buffaloes fired Karl Dorrell five games into his third season at the helm following an 0-5 start to the campaign.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Defends Jerry Jones Segregation Photo
Stephen A. Smith felt like the viral photo was a bit unfair. Stephen A. Smith is a staunch hater of the Dallas Cowboys. However, he does like Jerry Jones. Smith believes the Cowboys owner is good for the sport, and that overall, he is an owner who cares about his team. Having said that, Jones is not immune to controversy.
Jordan Love replaces Aaron Rodgers at QB vs. Eagles
An oblique injury suffered by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened the door for Jordan Love to get on the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. Love took over with the Packers down 37-23 and around 10 minutes to go in...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit
Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
WATCH: Bucs QB Tom Brady reacts to crushing OT loss vs. Browns
Despite coming out of a bye week after back-to-back wins, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell flat Sunday, letting a late lead slip away in a 23-17 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady reacted to yet another disappointing loss to a team with one...
fantasypros.com
Russell Wilson embarrasses self in abysmal loss
Russell Wilson was atrocious on Sunday, completing just 19-of-35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and he lost a fumble in a Broncos' 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Wilson was lucky to come out of the game with any scores at all, as his 9-yard...
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tom Brady Tells Fox Cameraman to Get Away From Huddle
VIDEO: Tom Brady tells FOX to get away from Bucs huddle.
Rams coach Sean McVay takes a shot to jaw from his own player
Seattle’s division rival, the Los Angeles Rams are in Kansas City to take on the Chiefs for a Week 12 showdown. However, coming away with a win might not be among their top priorities at the moment. A potentially scary scene unfolded on the sideline as head coach Sean...
Lane Kiffin agrees to new contract to remain at Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin will return as Ole Miss' football coach next season and is signing a contract extension with the Rebels, he told ESPN on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Respond to Jaylon Smith 'Dirty' (Weird?) Jumping Giants Play
To know Jaylon Smith is to know that on the field, he often expresses himself with ... unusual physical demonstrations. The Dallas Cowboys know Jaylon Smith, and are therefore unbothered by his odd "off-the-top-rope'' professional wrestling move featured in the Cowboys' 28-20 win over the Giants on Thanksgiving. Smith started...
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson Reveals Massive Problem For Broncos
The 2022 season has been a disastrous one for the Denver Broncos. They made a huge splash in the offseason by acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks but that trade hasn’t had the positive impact that the franchise was hoping it would. There was optimism that Wilson would...
Yardbarker
Report: Deion Sanders offered Power 5 head-coaching job
Deion Sanders will have his chance to coach a Power 5 school if he wants it, according to a report. Sanders has been offered the head-coaching job at Colorado, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. It is not clear if Sanders plans to take the job or not. Sanders...
Cowboys News: Parsons punched a Giant? TV record, Jones photo center of attention
Cowboys fans woke up Friday out of a turkey-induced fog to realize that the 28-20 comeback victory over the Giants wasn’t just the tryptophan talking. And just like those mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, the leftovers the next day are just as good. We’ve got the details on everything you might have missed, from the run defense’s shutdown of Saquon Barkley and the tight ends’ inspired Whac-A-Mole touchdown celebration to the serious injury that didn’t seem to slow down Jayron Kearse and the play that one Giants player says should result in a heavy fine for Micah Parsons.
Ron Rivera on Taylor Heinicke's performance in win over Falcons: 'Umm Taylor'
The Washington Commanders improved to 7-5 on the season after Sunday’s 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. It was another win for Washington that essentially came down to the final possession, as the defense made a huge play to secure the sixth win in seven games for the Commanders.
NFL World Reacts to Commanders’ Sean Taylor Statue Unveiling
The new memorial to the late legend fell short of expectations.
Comments / 0