Evangeline Parish, LA

Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. November 24 Hannah S. Duplechain, 33, 1300 block of Phillip, Eunice. Running at large by dogs restricted. November 25 Demyron Leon Skinner, 22, 1000 block of Anne, Eunice. Battery of a dating partner, theft. Garrett James Miller, 33, 500 block of Hwy. 29, Eunice. Disturbing the peace, criminal trespass. Keaton Paul Thibodeaux, 18, 1000 block of Cyprien…
EUNICE, LA
kalb.com

APD arrests suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an incident Saturday evening that resulted in shots fired at an officer and a search that led to the brief shutdown of the South Traffic Circle. James Bradley, 29, of Alexandria, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Eunice News

Shooting in Eunice, two hospitalized

According to Eunice Police Lt. Ryan Young, at 8 p.m. Friday, police received a call and it was reported that two people were shot near an apartment complex on Betty Street in Eunice. According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot on his Friday statement, the two victims went to a nearby fast-food restaurant for help. Lt. Young said, “Both victims suffered non-threatening injuries to their arms…
EUNICE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Arrest Made in Armed Robbery that Caused Lockdown of Lafayette Christian Academy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL) - UPDATE: 25-year-old Rasheed Cosby of Lafayette is now behind bars after a victim says he tried to rob her at gunpoint. Lafayette Police say she told them she stopped momentarily in Moore Park when the man unknown to her allegedly approached her and allegedly asked for an undisclosed amount of money, while carrying a rifle. When she told him she did not have any money, he ran away in an unknown direction into the park. Because the park is so close to Lafayette Christian Academy, the school was placed on lockdown.
LAFAYETTE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Deville’s conviction is affirmed; sentence is vacated

By: TONY MARKS Editor Zackery Shane Deville, who was convicted of attempted first degree murder in an incident involving former Turkey Creek Chief of Police Robert Leggett, will appear in the 13th Judicial District Court for resentencing, according to an opinion from the Third Circuit Court of Appeal that found former district court Judge Gary Ortego failed to observe the 24-hour sentencing…
TURKEY CREEK, LA
KPLC TV

Leesville woman arrested and accused of multiple vehicle thefts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman was arrested and accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville was booked into the VPSO jail on November 25 and charged with one count of simple burglary and resisting arrest, and two counts of exploitation of the infirm and theft of a motor vehicle.
LEESVILLE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Chataignier to conduct smoke testing

By: TONY MARKS Editor Chataignier Mayor Justin Darbonne, during the village council meeting held Monday, November 21, reported smoke testing and camera testing will be conducted in the village for the sewer lines. “We’ll mail out fliers letting everybody know that we will be smoke testing when that time comes to give everybody a heads up so they won’t think their house is on fire,” he said. Later…
CHATAIGNIER, LA
brproud.com

Man involved in Tiger Truck Stop shooting apprehended by authorities

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff warned residents Friday about a man who was involved in a gas station shooting fleeing to Livonia. The Pointe Coupe Sheriff’s Office says the man who was shot at the Tiger Truck Stop on Thanksgiving Day fled to Livonia armed with a pistol and an AR-style rifle. The sheriff’s office says he was staying in an apartment complex on Northfield Drive.
LIVONIA, LA

