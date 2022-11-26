Read full article on original website
Escaped inmate recaptured within hours
The man who escaped was arrested by deputies earlier this month on a drug possession charge, records show.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of November 21, 2022 – November 28, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On November 28, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of November 21, 2022 – November 28, 2022.
Lafayette police respond to shots fired call on Simcoe, find nothing
Lafayette police officers responded to the vicinity of Cedar and Simcoe Streets late Monday afternoon following a report of shots fired
Update: Escaped Inmate in Evangeline Parish captured
The escaped inmate was recaptured at 11:40pm Friday night without incident and is back in jail according to Evangeline Parish Sheriff Office.
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. November 24 Hannah S. Duplechain, 33, 1300 block of Phillip, Eunice. Running at large by dogs restricted. November 25 Demyron Leon Skinner, 22, 1000 block of Anne, Eunice. Battery of a dating partner, theft. Garrett James Miller, 33, 500 block of Hwy. 29, Eunice. Disturbing the peace, criminal trespass. Keaton Paul Thibodeaux, 18, 1000 block of Cyprien…
Shooting Suspect Out of St. Martin Parish Apprehended in Lafayette-Carencro Area After Police Chase
Multiple eyewitnesses described a possible police chase in Carencro on Monday afternoon (Nov. 28). In addition to listeners calling into the radio station to describe seeing "20 cop cars flying near the roundabout by the Super 1 grocery store off Hector Connoly Road," there were many on social media who also described a possible chase.
APD arrests suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an incident Saturday evening that resulted in shots fired at an officer and a search that led to the brief shutdown of the South Traffic Circle. James Bradley, 29, of Alexandria, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022,...
Eunice News
Shooting in Eunice, two hospitalized
According to Eunice Police Lt. Ryan Young, at 8 p.m. Friday, police received a call and it was reported that two people were shot near an apartment complex on Betty Street in Eunice. According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot on his Friday statement, the two victims went to a nearby fast-food restaurant for help. Lt. Young said, “Both victims suffered non-threatening injuries to their arms…
Citing radio show, attorney wants Kenneth Boudreaux recused from fired cop’s Wednesday hearing
The attorney for fired Lafayette police officer Pablo Estrada is pushing for recently appointed Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board member Kenneth Boudreaux to recuse himself from Estrada’s termination appeal hearing on Wednesday. Estrada, 35, was fired from the department effective Feb. 22, 2021 for use of...
The Alexandria traffic circle was closed while police searched for armed suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a shoplifting suspect that escaped an arrest at the Alexandria Mall on Saturday evening. APD said an officer was working security at the mall when the officer attempted to arrest a man suspected of shoplifting. The suspect then ran...
Arrest Made in Armed Robbery that Caused Lockdown of Lafayette Christian Academy
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL) - UPDATE: 25-year-old Rasheed Cosby of Lafayette is now behind bars after a victim says he tried to rob her at gunpoint. Lafayette Police say she told them she stopped momentarily in Moore Park when the man unknown to her allegedly approached her and allegedly asked for an undisclosed amount of money, while carrying a rifle. When she told him she did not have any money, he ran away in an unknown direction into the park. Because the park is so close to Lafayette Christian Academy, the school was placed on lockdown.
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Vehicles From Two Elderly Victims, Other Arrests Likely
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Vehicles From Two Elderly Victims, Other Arrests Likely. Leesville, Louisiana – On November 25, 2022, Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced the arrest of Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville, Louisiana. On October 15, Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office received an allegation of a motor...
Deville’s conviction is affirmed; sentence is vacated
By: TONY MARKS Editor Zackery Shane Deville, who was convicted of attempted first degree murder in an incident involving former Turkey Creek Chief of Police Robert Leggett, will appear in the 13th Judicial District Court for resentencing, according to an opinion from the Third Circuit Court of Appeal that found former district court Judge Gary Ortego failed to observe the 24-hour sentencing…
Leesville woman arrested and accused of multiple vehicle thefts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman was arrested and accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville was booked into the VPSO jail on November 25 and charged with one count of simple burglary and resisting arrest, and two counts of exploitation of the infirm and theft of a motor vehicle.
Chataignier to conduct smoke testing
By: TONY MARKS Editor Chataignier Mayor Justin Darbonne, during the village council meeting held Monday, November 21, reported smoke testing and camera testing will be conducted in the village for the sewer lines. “We’ll mail out fliers letting everybody know that we will be smoke testing when that time comes to give everybody a heads up so they won’t think their house is on fire,” he said. Later…
Advocate: Officer wants Boudreaux recused from his hearing
Pablo Estrada's attorney says a radio show about the incident, which aired before Boudreaux was on the board, shows he is "biased"
Man involved in Tiger Truck Stop shooting apprehended by authorities
LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff warned residents Friday about a man who was involved in a gas station shooting fleeing to Livonia. The Pointe Coupe Sheriff’s Office says the man who was shot at the Tiger Truck Stop on Thanksgiving Day fled to Livonia armed with a pistol and an AR-style rifle. The sheriff’s office says he was staying in an apartment complex on Northfield Drive.
Louisiana man turns himself in after stealing $3,600 worth of saddles
A 21-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly stealing saddles from a barn, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles. Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission reported that on November 21, a Pointe Coupee Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors. The arrest was made in...
Alexandria officer wounds suspect while making arrest
An Alexandria Police officer shot and wounded a suspect this afternoon while attempting to make an arrest.
