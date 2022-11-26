ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Canadiens active on the trade market wouldn’t mind another first-round pick. Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now:: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said during a TVA Sports interview that he remains active on the trade front in hopes of making a deal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sabres place Riley Sheahan on unconditional waivers

If Sheahan clears, his contract will be terminated and he’ll become an unrestricted free agent. The Sabres will also be off the hook for his contract. Sheahan inked a one-year contract worth $950k with the Sabres back in August. He cleared through regular waivers in October and has gone back and forth between the Sabres and the Rochester Americans, the team’s AHL affiliate. He’s played eight games this season, two with the Sabres and six with the Americans.
BUFFALO, NY

