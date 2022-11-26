If Sheahan clears, his contract will be terminated and he’ll become an unrestricted free agent. The Sabres will also be off the hook for his contract. Sheahan inked a one-year contract worth $950k with the Sabres back in August. He cleared through regular waivers in October and has gone back and forth between the Sabres and the Rochester Americans, the team’s AHL affiliate. He’s played eight games this season, two with the Sabres and six with the Americans.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO