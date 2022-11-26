Inez, Ky. — It’s that time of year for the Annual Zip Zone Express Tip Off Classic at Martin Co. High school with a bunch of good games on the slate this Saturday. A total of 9 games will be played with the first game of the day a boys middle school game at 9:20 Saturday morning between Martin Co. Middle and Dorton Middle out of Pike Co. and the last game of the day will be Tug Valley ( W. Va. ) versus the Lawrence Co. Bulldogs at 8:00 Saturday night.

MARTIN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO