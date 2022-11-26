Read full article on original website
Prestonsburg Fire Department honors retired Kentucky trooper who passed away
On Sunday, Prestonsburg Fire Department set up a flag to honor a retired Kentucky State Police trooper who recently passed away.
kentuckytoday.com
Deputy continues fight to recover from injuries
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. - Darrin Lawson continues to fight. On June 30, the young Floyd County sheriff’s deputy was one of several officers shot during a response to a call at Allen. Three of Lawson’s colleagues were killed and the life of a K9 officer was also taken. And,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Morehead, KY
Morehead is a city in Kentucky under Rowan County, known as a trail town because of its proximity to lush forests and mountain ranges. Morehead is situated at the foot of the Appalachians Mountains in Kentucky, making this a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, especially mountain hikers. You’ll get access to...
Police: Body of missing SWVA man found
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — The body of a SWVA man last seen leaving a community hospital two weeks ago has been found. According to Jeremy Fleming with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Keith Mullins’ body was found. Fleming said Mullins’ body was recovered near where he went missing. According to the Norton Police Department, […]
wymt.com
WATCH: Marlana VanHoose sings national anthem ahead of UK-Louisville football game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson County native Marlana VanHoose was back in Lexington signing the national anthem. The contemporary Christian-country star sung the Star Spangled Banner before Kentucky’s game against Louisville. Vanhoose was born blind. You can watch the performance above.
3 people arrested in Kentucky drug bust
On Tuesday, the Greenup County Sheriff's Office arrested multiple people for drug trafficking.
wymt.com
Prestonsburg opens 2022 Christmas lights display at Archer Park
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Christmas lights at Archer Park has become a yearly tradition for the city of Prestonsburg. “They started quite a few years ago. Well before my administration come on and then when I came on board, we realized that it brings a lot of cheer to everyone,” said Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton.
thelevisalazer.com
ZIP ZONE EXPRESS TIP OFF CLASSIC AT MARTIN CO. HIGH SCHOOL
Inez, Ky. — It’s that time of year for the Annual Zip Zone Express Tip Off Classic at Martin Co. High school with a bunch of good games on the slate this Saturday. A total of 9 games will be played with the first game of the day a boys middle school game at 9:20 Saturday morning between Martin Co. Middle and Dorton Middle out of Pike Co. and the last game of the day will be Tug Valley ( W. Va. ) versus the Lawrence Co. Bulldogs at 8:00 Saturday night.
WLWT 5
Kentucky Gov. Beshear, First Lady, announce Eastern Kentucky Christmas toy drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshearannounced a new toy drive for children impacted by the historic floods in Eastern Kentucky this summer. “I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year, Santa...
Crews extinguish Ironton, Ohio, house fire
UPDATE: (2 p.m. Nov. 25, 2022) – Lawrence County dispatchers say crews have extinguished a fire that happened at a home in Ironton this afternoon. According to dispatchers, the fire broke out in a garage in the 2500 block of South 11th Street around 12:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported. […]
cartercountytimes.com
Judge Executive injured in accident
Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone was injured in an accident last Wednesday that took the life of his wife, Rose Malone. The Rowan County Coroner’s office reported on Wednesday afternoon that Morehead police dispatch received a call of a single vehicle accident on I-64 just before 7 a.m. that morning, approximately one mile east of Morehead.
wymt.com
Petition started to rename Paintsville Lake State Park after Loretta Lynn
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Loretta Lynn fans started a petition to rename a state park after the Queen of Country Music. Loretta’s daughter, Peggy Lynn Marchetti, chimed in on the petition. She said 25,000 signatures are needed so they can ask Governor Andy Beshear for the state’s consideration in...
wymt.com
New business opens after renovating flooded building in Whitesburg
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a daycare before floodwater swept through the building. Now, the space is filled by Downtown Aesthetics Medical Spa, which is giving a new feel to downtown Whitesburg. “So, we had this big vision, and me and Savannah (Mullins) were talking, and we got all...
wymt.com
Winterfest kicks off in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville officially kicked off its Winterfest on Saturday. During Winterfest, the town hosts an ice skating rink, horse-drawn carriage rides, visits from Santa, and more in the city’s downtown park. City manager Philip Elswick added that this is the fifth year of...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky businesses excel on Small Business Saturday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Consumer traffic is at a yearly high at local businesses, as Eastern Kentuckians look for holiday gifts. “We’ve had a lot of customers coming in. Community support has been amazing, so it’s good to see people coming downtown and doing a small business thing,” Ready Set Play owner Joey Jones said.
wymt.com
One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 12,000 meals for people in need. “One Church is an organization of different churches, and different denominations, all coming together with a single purpose of feeding...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County, Ky Court Docket for the week of November 20-25
FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. 22-T-00408 COMMONWEALTH VS. CHRISTIAN, EMILY LAUREN MAE. 22-T-00415 COMMONWEALTH VS. LOVELY, JUSTIN RAY,BOYD,FLEMMINGS. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00416 COMMONWEALTH VS. TACKETT, CHARLENE NONE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00425 COMMONWEALTH VS. FUGETT, CRYSTAL GAYLE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00426 COMMONWEALTH VS. MILLS, ASHLEY JORDAN. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00454 COMMONWEALTH VS. MARCUM, ANNA. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00457...
wymt.com
Pikeville business donates 20 percent of Black Friday proceeds to emergency shelter
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Appcycled is a small, locally-owned and operated business in downtown Pikeville with a mission to support their community. “If you’ve ever come in, everything in the store either has some sort of philanthropy behind it, or a mission, or supports local artists, or artisans, or musicians, etcetera, things like that,” said owner Jasmine Meade.
Ironton Tribune
Christmas events set for Monday
Parade steps off at 6 p.m. The Christmas season kicks off in downtown Ironton on Monday, with the return of the annual Christmas parade, as well as the Christmas at the Courthouse event. The courthouse event, in its second year, is set for 6-8 p.m. and offices there have been...
Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
