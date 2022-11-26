ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

SC Aquarium announces plan to expand waterfront learning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Aquarium announced plans for a new waterfront education facility. The aquarium received a $2 million donation from Boeing to help create the Boeing Learning Lab at the Maritime Center. “The place where sky meets water will become their classroom; they’ll breathe in the...
CHARLESTON, SC
Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, SC
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery. Lottery officials say a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Charleston that matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were:. 3-6-20-22-27, Power-up: 3. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
“Dome of Delight” Tuesday! Rain Returns Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will control our weather into Tuesday with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures into the lower 70′s by afternoon before a cold front heads our way. Clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead that cold front which will bring the chance of showers and storms on Wednesday. The cold front will arrive late Wednesday pushing any showers and storms quickly through our area. With the front offshore Thursday. sunshine will return but the temperatures will turn much chillier. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s on Thursday with low temperatures in the 30s by Friday morning. The cool down looks like it will only last through Friday with a return of milder air over the upcoming weekend.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston man, 2 great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/WCSC) - Three members of a Charleston area family died the day before Thanksgiving in a rollover crash in Arizona, authorities have confirmed. John Henry White, Jr., 74, and two of his great-grandchildren, a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy, died in the crash at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday on I-10 near Casa Grande, KTVK/KPHO reported.
CHARLESTON, SC
‘We are bracing for this’: Lowcountry doctors warn ‘tripledemic’ could worsen after Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thanksgiving has come and gone but the risk of respiratory illness is still here, after families gathered together for the holiday. “I think we will probably see a significant rise in infections across the country including here in South Carolina, but that remains to be seen,” MUSC Children’s Health Chief of Pediatric Critical Care Dr. Elizabeth Mack said. “We still are seeing large numbers of children even requiring hospitalization and even ICU care with multiple different types of respiratory viruses.”
CHARLESTON, SC
FIRST ALERT: Savannah Hwy. shut down after crash downs power lines

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a crash that downed power lines has blocked both directions of Savannah Highway. The lines are blocking the roadway near Wappoo Road, police said on Twitter. Injuries in the crash appeared to be non-life-threatening, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. Drivers are being...
CHARLESTON, SC
Crews clear crash on I-26 in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a crash in Berkeley County that closed two westbound lanes on I-26 Monday morning. The crash happened just before the Jedburg Road exit. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says to expect delays in the area. There was no immediate word on any...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Machine parts manufacturing company expanding Charleston Co. operations

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A company specializing in machine parts and products announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. Zeltwanger LP is relocating to 9551 Palmetto Commerce Parkway. The company is expected to invest $12.5 million and create 24 new jobs. “This expansion demonstrates our long-term commitment...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Lanes reopen after vehicle fire on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The two lanes blocked Tuesday afternoon by a vehicle fire on I-26 have reopened to traffic. The incident, reported at 2:35 p.m., blocked the two left lanes near the Montague Road exit at mile marker 213 for more than an hour. Both lanes had reopened...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Holocaust Survivor dead at 95

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Holocaust survivor, Joe Engel, has died at the age of 95. The polish native is remembered as a community leader and was outspoken about his experiences during World War II. He often shared the atrocities he saw first-hand with students and the community at...
CHARLESTON, SC
Skeletal remains found in Beaufort County identified as missing person

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a missing person case has become a homicide investigation after skeletal remains discovered in the Bluffton area have been identified. Brenda Kay Carman, 61, was reported missing by her brother on Aug. 22 after calls and messages from family members and friends went unanswered. Carman’s family told investigators that was not normal for her and that she did not suffer from any medical conditions that would have led authorities to believe she was in danger.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Firefighters rescue kitten from drainage pipe

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston firefighters responded to an animal in distress call early Monday morning. The fire department said Engine 109 responded to the call around 3:22 a.m. and found a kitten stuck in a drainage pipe. The kitten was treading water, but firefighters were able to rescue the...
CHARLESTON, SC

