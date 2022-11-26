CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will control our weather into Tuesday with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures into the lower 70′s by afternoon before a cold front heads our way. Clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead that cold front which will bring the chance of showers and storms on Wednesday. The cold front will arrive late Wednesday pushing any showers and storms quickly through our area. With the front offshore Thursday. sunshine will return but the temperatures will turn much chillier. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s on Thursday with low temperatures in the 30s by Friday morning. The cool down looks like it will only last through Friday with a return of milder air over the upcoming weekend.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO