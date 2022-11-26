Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Community remembers Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Friends and family are gathering to remember the high school football standout from Dorchester County who died in a mass shooting at the University of Virginia Campus. During a four-hour public viewing, people streamed through the doors of Greater St. James AME Church to pay their...
live5news.com
SC Aquarium announces plan to expand waterfront learning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Aquarium announced plans for a new waterfront education facility. The aquarium received a $2 million donation from Boeing to help create the Boeing Learning Lab at the Maritime Center. “The place where sky meets water will become their classroom; they’ll breathe in the...
live5news.com
Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
live5news.com
Charleston drafting ordinance to elevate foundations of new single-family homes above ground
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal from the city of Charleston could change the way new homes are built within the city, as officials say they want to elevate homes to make them more resilient. City leaders are drafting an ordinance requiring the foundations of some new single-family homes...
live5news.com
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery. Lottery officials say a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Charleston that matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were:. 3-6-20-22-27, Power-up: 3. The...
live5news.com
“Dome of Delight” Tuesday! Rain Returns Wednesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will control our weather into Tuesday with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures into the lower 70′s by afternoon before a cold front heads our way. Clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead that cold front which will bring the chance of showers and storms on Wednesday. The cold front will arrive late Wednesday pushing any showers and storms quickly through our area. With the front offshore Thursday. sunshine will return but the temperatures will turn much chillier. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s on Thursday with low temperatures in the 30s by Friday morning. The cool down looks like it will only last through Friday with a return of milder air over the upcoming weekend.
live5news.com
Charleston man, 2 great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/WCSC) - Three members of a Charleston area family died the day before Thanksgiving in a rollover crash in Arizona, authorities have confirmed. John Henry White, Jr., 74, and two of his great-grandchildren, a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy, died in the crash at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday on I-10 near Casa Grande, KTVK/KPHO reported.
live5news.com
Georgia man sentenced in 2019 murder at N. Charleston Walmart after guilty plea
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a man who entered a guilty plea in a 2019 North Charleston armed robbery attempt that ended in a deadly shooting. Ke’Various Sparks pleaded guilty to murder Monday morning as his trial was set to begin, according to First Assistant Solicitor Kelly LaPlante.
live5news.com
‘We are bracing for this’: Lowcountry doctors warn ‘tripledemic’ could worsen after Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thanksgiving has come and gone but the risk of respiratory illness is still here, after families gathered together for the holiday. “I think we will probably see a significant rise in infections across the country including here in South Carolina, but that remains to be seen,” MUSC Children’s Health Chief of Pediatric Critical Care Dr. Elizabeth Mack said. “We still are seeing large numbers of children even requiring hospitalization and even ICU care with multiple different types of respiratory viruses.”
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Savannah Hwy. shut down after crash downs power lines
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a crash that downed power lines has blocked both directions of Savannah Highway. The lines are blocking the roadway near Wappoo Road, police said on Twitter. Injuries in the crash appeared to be non-life-threatening, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. Drivers are being...
live5news.com
Crews clear crash on I-26 in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a crash in Berkeley County that closed two westbound lanes on I-26 Monday morning. The crash happened just before the Jedburg Road exit. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says to expect delays in the area. There was no immediate word on any...
live5news.com
Machine parts manufacturing company expanding Charleston Co. operations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A company specializing in machine parts and products announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. Zeltwanger LP is relocating to 9551 Palmetto Commerce Parkway. The company is expected to invest $12.5 million and create 24 new jobs. “This expansion demonstrates our long-term commitment...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. could spend over $100M to land record-breaking $3.5B investment
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A record-breaking investment could soon be coming to Berkeley County, but the county may need to pay over $100 million for roadway improvements as part of the agreement. A potential agreement between Berkeley County and a company identified as Project Drift passed second reading with...
live5news.com
Lanes reopen after vehicle fire on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The two lanes blocked Tuesday afternoon by a vehicle fire on I-26 have reopened to traffic. The incident, reported at 2:35 p.m., blocked the two left lanes near the Montague Road exit at mile marker 213 for more than an hour. Both lanes had reopened...
live5news.com
Charleston Holocaust Survivor dead at 95
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Holocaust survivor, Joe Engel, has died at the age of 95. The polish native is remembered as a community leader and was outspoken about his experiences during World War II. He often shared the atrocities he saw first-hand with students and the community at...
live5news.com
Family of missing woman celebrate her 78th birthday while search continues
PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Over four months after a woman was reported missing from Berkeley County, her family gathered Sunday to celebrate her 78th birthday and continue to pray for her safe return. Ruth Jenkins, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on July 16 walking along Highway 45 in...
live5news.com
All-clear given, students return after bomb threat prompts evacuation at Williamsburg Co. middle school
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Students returned to a Williamsburg County middle school after a bomb threat caused an evacuation Monday morning. Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Arts was evacuated Monday morning and students were taken to Kingstree High School, the district said. Officials said the school was checked by...
live5news.com
Skeletal remains found in Beaufort County identified as missing person
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a missing person case has become a homicide investigation after skeletal remains discovered in the Bluffton area have been identified. Brenda Kay Carman, 61, was reported missing by her brother on Aug. 22 after calls and messages from family members and friends went unanswered. Carman’s family told investigators that was not normal for her and that she did not suffer from any medical conditions that would have led authorities to believe she was in danger.
live5news.com
Help fund a wish for a child with a critical illness on ‘Giving Tuesday’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the spirit of ‘Giving Tuesday,’ the Make-A-Wish Foundation wants you to know your donation can help grant a life-transforming wish to a child right here in South Carolina. There have been numerous “wish days” in the Lowcountry over the years, including just last...
live5news.com
Firefighters rescue kitten from drainage pipe
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston firefighters responded to an animal in distress call early Monday morning. The fire department said Engine 109 responded to the call around 3:22 a.m. and found a kitten stuck in a drainage pipe. The kitten was treading water, but firefighters were able to rescue the...
