Townsend’s Heroics Send Men’s Basketball Past Longwood at Buzzer, 71-68
SAN DIEGO – A step back three-pointer with time expiring from fifth year guard Jase Townsend lifted the University of San Diego men's basketball team (5-3) past Longwood (4-4) in dramatic fashion, 71-68. Longwood tied the game with a three-pointer with just over five seconds left. Townsend took the inbounds, dribbled down the left side, and drilled the game-winner from the corner. He ended with 15 points on 6-of-8 from the floor.
It's time for Idaho State to restore fun to its football program
“Success breeds success. It’s hard to sell success when you haven’t had success.” — Former Idaho State linebacker and five-time state championship coach Scott Berger I interviewed Berger last week for an upcoming column, and I asked him about his alma mater’s ongoing struggles in football. I figured Berger had a unique perspective on what ails Idaho State, having played on the Bengals 1981 national championship team, coached at Idaho...
Five more ISU football players enter the transfer portal
Idaho State’s football exodus continued on Tuesday. Five more Bengals entered the transfer portal: Linebackers Garrett McKenna and Preston Helu, safety Cameron Minor, defensive back Ja’Maree Boone and tight end Joseph Bertao. Minor accounts for the biggest loss, making 21 tackles and one pass breakup last season, while Helu made 10 tackles in nine games in ISU’s 1-10 effort. McKenna, Bertao and Boone saw limited action. That makes 11 Bengals...
Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle resigns after one season
Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle has resigned from his position, per release, and is headed to an FBS program. Ragle, who took over the program in December 2021, went 1-10 in his first and only season at ISU. “While we are disappointed to lose Coach after only one year, our vision for the future remains steadfast," ISU athletic director Pauline Thiros said via release. “We will take this as...
Country Duo Big & Rich Performing In Southern Idaho This Week
Country recording artists Big & Rich will stop in southeastern Idaho on Wednesday evening for one performance. The November 30 date is the band's final of the year before heading east to Pennsylvania in January to continue the tour. I remember when these guys burst on the scene with their...
Grocery Outlet, Maurices to set up shop in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A discount-heavy grocery retailer and a signature women’s clothing store will soon set up shop at two storefronts located inside the Pocatello Square shopping center on Hurley Drive in Pocatello. Grocery Outlet is returning to the Gate City after a 15-year hiatus, with plans to open inside the building that previously housed Bed Bath & Beyond, and Maurices is relocating from Chubbuck's Pine Ridge Mall to the building that Famous Footwear and Downeast Outfitters once called home, says Darren Puetz, a commercial real...
Winter storms hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks
Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
Mountain America Center opens for first time to the public
Mountain America Center celebrates their grand opening with free admission, self-guided tours and more. The post Mountain America Center opens for first time to the public appeared first on Local News 8.
Snow taking toll on East Idaho, causing wreck that partially shut down I-15
The first of two winter storms forecast to hit East Idaho this weekend caused numerous wrecks on Saturday on Interstate 15. One of the crashes shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello for over an hour but did not result in any injuries. The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. Saturday when a northbound 2019 Kenworth semi driven by a 24-year-old man from Franklin was passing a previous crash...
Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday
Winter storm warning remains in effect through 11am for eastern highlands of Idaho and some of western Wyoming in Teton and Lincoln counties. Widespread snows will continue with accumulations of several inches possible through today and into tomorrow. Winds gusting will make for difficult travel conditions and blowing snow a problem for drivers and drifts. Slick roads with ice beneath and new snow on top will be slick and freeze overnight with an arctic blast dropping in. Highs today will be in the 20's and near freezing around lower valley areas, Pocatello and Blackfoot. Upper 20's for Idaho Falls to near 30 and 20's for mountains. Winds from SW 10-20+ gusts and lows tonight in the teens and single digits.
Multiple vehicle pileup snarls traffic south of Pocatello – Cache Valley Daily
POCATELLO, Idaho — A vehicle pileup along Interstate-15, south of Pocatello, partially blocked traffic for over an hour. Idaho State Police were called to investigate the collision which occurred Saturday, at 11:26 a.m., northbound on I-15 at mile marker 67, in Bannock County. A 2019 Kenworth, driven by a...
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Officer on leave after shooting at East Idaho bar
An Idaho Falls police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after shooting a 63-year-old man who reportedly attacked him with a knife. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at the Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles on Hemmert Avenue. A news release states the bar was open and that several patrons witnessed the shooting. The man who was shot was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center...
Police searching for suspects after man stabbed at Pocatello apartment complex
POCATELLO — A man suffered knife wounds during a dispute on Monday at a Pocatello apartment complex, police said. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the Kirkwood Meadows Apartments on the 1200 block of Freeman Lane near Pocatello Creek Road. As of Tuesday evening, police said they were still looking for suspects. The adult...
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a Fred Meyer employee who made a big difference to a customer
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a man named Brandon who works at Fred Meyer in Idaho Falls. It said:. On...
Police: Pocatello man arrested after firing pistol multiple times at SUV during road rage incident on I-15
A Pocatello man has been arrested after he fired a pistol multiple times at a vehicle during a road rage incident on Interstate 15 north of Chubbuck, Idaho State Police said. Kayin Patrick Garretson, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a weapon at a vehicle for the incident that occurred during Saturday’s snowstorm, authorities said. State police said Garretson, driving a 2004 Honda Accord sedan,...
Woman rushed to hospital after being run over in Walmart parking lot
IDAHO FALLS — A woman was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being run over by a truck in the Walmart parking lot. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Walmart on Utah Avenue. The driver of a GMC Sierra hit the woman and the left side of her body was pinned underneath one of the tires, according to witnesses.
Local driver charged with manslaughter for car crash that killed man who had just buried his brother
An Idaho Falls man who was involved in a car crash that killed another driver in April has been charged with vehicular manslaughter. Stephen Vance, 38, told police he was driving home on North River Road at 7:37 p.m. on April 29 when he swerved into oncoming traffic. Vance, who was driving north in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, reportedly crashed into a 2015 Buick Verano driven by Juan Silerio, 37,...
