Man recovering after being shot in the arm while out walking on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — A young man who was walking home late Saturday night on the northwest side is recovering after he was shot in the arm. Police were called out to the 6500 block of Spring Hurst Drive near Babcock Rd around 11:19 p.m. Police say the victim was...
Victim shot and killed on San Antonio's southeast side after road rage incident, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a victim was shot and killed Saturday afternoon on the southeast side of town after a road rage incident. Police were called out to the 3300 block of SE Military Drive for reports of a shooting in progress. There was a large law enforcement presence in the parking lot of the Walmart there.
BCSO asking for your help in finding suspect in Thanksgiving shooting
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting of a woman on the far west side. Paris Shaw, 24, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to the shooting that left a 22-year-old female victim in critical condition on Thanksgiving night.
Police searching for suspect who shot, killed man outside west-side Walgreens
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man outside of a west-side Walgreens early Sunday morning. It happened just after midnight at the 4700 block of West Commerce St near South General McMullen. The police sergeant on the scene said two men...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man wanted for shooting woman in the head on Thanksgiving night
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 24-year-old, Paris Shaw, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition on Thanksgiving night. On Thursday, November 24, at approximately 11:50...
Woman stabbed 17-year-old nephew with knife, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A teenaged boy was seriously injured when he was allegedly stabbed by his aunt while trying to protect another family member, police say. It happened in the 4200 block of Fortuna Street on the west side around 8 p.m. Friday night. Officials were called out to...
KSAT 12
Teen charged after working with brother to steal Christmas gifts out of man’s vehicle, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he and his brother stole Christmas presents out of a man’s vehicle when he returned home from a family outing. Dominick Michael Clark Brinkley, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Nov....
foxsanantonio.com
Mother of suspected shooter speaks out
After a report from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was made public, the mother of a suspected shooter in the report felt the need to clear her son's name. The report states a 24 year old male, Paris Shaw, fled a crime scene that left a 22 year old woman in critical condition. According to the report, the woman was shot in the head and had to be sent to University Hospital.
6-year-old child found malnourished inside west-side home; SAPD investigating
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished inside a home on San Antonio's west side early Friday morning. Officials were called to the 5000 block of Timberhurst just before 4 a.m. for a welfare check on a young child. When officers arrived at...
KSAT 12
Man accused of fatally shooting ex-wife, another man during Thanksgiving dinner turns self in to San Antonio police
A man accused of forcing his way into his ex-wife’s Spring Branch home on Thanksgiving and opening fire, killing her, another man and injuring multiple others has turned himself in, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Baggett...
Man hit by car after getting out of truck to check damage from hitting concrete barrier
SAN ANTONIO — A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on the side of the highway, police say. It happened on NW Loop 1604 and Bandera Rd on the northwest side of town around 12:49 a.m. Police say that the man driving a white...
Double rollover accident causes traffic problems on northside
SAN ANTONIO — A double rollover crash is causing traffic problems north of downtown Friday afternoon. The accident happened around noon on Loop 410 at Fredericksburg Road, police say. Avoid the area. This is a developing story. Learn more about KENS 5:. Since going on the air in 1950,...
KSAT 12
Community, families remember victims of unsolved homicides during vigil
San Antonio – Saturday marks six years since Aaron Rocha was killed in a road rage incident. San Antonio police still have not found the person responsible for his death. Aaron’s mother, Lori Rocha, said he was in the car with friends heading home near Huebner and Lockhill-Selma Roads when a man in a gold four-door sedan fired several rounds, killing Rocha out of road rage.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom quadruplex in Midtown
Like attic rooms? This apartment might be for you.
news4sanantonio.com
Impaired driver crashes through gates of Public Safety Headquarters
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of drunk driving and crashing his vehicle through the main gates of Public Safety Headquarters, according to police. At around 5 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block W. Cesar Chavez for a disturbance with a gun. When police...
Rosario’s Mexican Café in Southtown closes
SAN ANTONIO — A popular Southtown establishment has closed its doors. Consistently named the ‘Best Mexican Restaurant in San Antonio’ by food critics, Rosario’s Mexican Café y Cantina has been a fixture at the corner of Alamo and St. Mary’s for more than two decades.
Miniature horse reportedly killed by two pit bulls in Boerne
The attack happened on November 15.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after fracturing teen’s jaw in basketball fight, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was arrested after he fractured a teen’s jaw during a fight that stemmed from a basketball game, according to an arrest warrant. Darrell DeWayne Gray Jr. was booked Friday on a charge of aggravated assault - serious bodily injury, according to court records.
KSAT 12
6-year-old found malnourished at West Side home, SAPD says; man and woman taken into custody
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are questioning two adults after officers found a malnourished 6-year-old at a West Side home during a welfare check. Police said the welfare check was conducted just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home in the 5000 block of Timberhurst, not far from Timber Trace Street and Grissom Road.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Christmas Lights San Antonio 2022 – Best Holiday Lights Near You
Looking for Christmas Lights in and near San Antonio? You are in the perfect place!. Whether you are googling “Christmas lights near me”, “Christmas light show near me”, or “Christmas drive through lights near me” we have you covered!. There are tons of places...
