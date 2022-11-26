ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Mother of suspected shooter speaks out

After a report from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was made public, the mother of a suspected shooter in the report felt the need to clear her son's name. The report states a 24 year old male, Paris Shaw, fled a crime scene that left a 22 year old woman in critical condition. According to the report, the woman was shot in the head and had to be sent to University Hospital.
KSAT 12

Community, families remember victims of unsolved homicides during vigil

San Antonio – Saturday marks six years since Aaron Rocha was killed in a road rage incident. San Antonio police still have not found the person responsible for his death. Aaron’s mother, Lori Rocha, said he was in the car with friends heading home near Huebner and Lockhill-Selma Roads when a man in a gold four-door sedan fired several rounds, killing Rocha out of road rage.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Christmas Lights San Antonio 2022 – Best Holiday Lights Near You

Looking for Christmas Lights in and near San Antonio? You are in the perfect place!. Whether you are googling “Christmas lights near me”, “Christmas light show near me”, or “Christmas drive through lights near me” we have you covered!. There are tons of places...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

