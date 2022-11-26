Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Related
3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships
CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
dayton247now.com
Springfield Schools dismissing students early ahead of state championship game
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Springfield community is getting ready to cheer on its football team at the state championship game, and the school district is dismissing students early on Friday to make the trip to Canton. Buildings will release students three hours ahead of their normally scheduled times. “We...
Ohio high school football finals set for this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football season wraps up this coming weekend, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the schedule for the state championship games. Seven state champions will be crowned starting this Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The game schedule is listed […]
Springfield High School boys’ basketball preview
Springfield returns Seandelle Gardner and Sean Guerriero from last year's 24-win team.
Sidney Daily News
Girls basketball: Sidney can’t stop Alexander, Purcell Marian
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Purcell Marian steamrolled its way to the Division III state title last season, winning every tournament game by at least 16 points to cap off a 27-1 campaign. The Cavaliers, which are led by one of the nation’s top prospects, cruised to victory in their first...
dayton247now.com
Rick Chamberlin announces retirement as UD football head coach
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- University of Dayton head football coach Rick Chamberlin announced his retirement Tuesday, after spending nearly 50 years with the school as a player, assistant coach, and head coach. Chamberlin, a Springfield native and Springfield North High School graduate, first made an impact on the program as...
Sidney Daily News
SHS graduate dots ‘i’ in script Ohio
SIDNEY — Former Sidney resident, Avery Voress, finished out his fifth year with the Ohio State University Marching Band by dotting the ‘i’ in script Ohio at the final home game of the season on Saturday. Voress is graduating with a degree in zoology in the spring...
dayton247now.com
Ohio State drops to No. 5 in AP poll after Michigan loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Wolverines took Ohio State's long-held No. 2 spot in the Associated Press college football poll after beating the Buckeyes 45-23 for their second win in a row. Ohio State has been ranked No. 2 in the AP poll since week six. They're now ranked...
Fox 19
Ohio State fans call on Luke Fickell to coach football team after loss against Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati’s Head Football Coach Luke Fickell has become a trending name on Twitter by Ohio State fans after the Buckeyes lost to long-time rival, the University of Michigan. The Buckeyes lost 23-45 against the Wolverines on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus,...
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Ohio State isn’t going to fire Ryan Day, but they should
For the second year in a row, Ohio State’s season has effectively ended after an embarrassing loss at the hands of their biggest rival — this time at home, something that hasn’t happened against the Wolverines since the year 2000, and the first time the Buckeyes have lost The Game twice in a row since 1999-2000. While losing by far the biggest game of the year in consecutive seasons is cause for concern enough, Ohio State’s issues extend far beyond that, and the majority of the blame can be cast squarely on the shoulders of head coach Ryan Day.
Sidney Daily News
Reds legends decorate Elmwood
NEW BREMEN — Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen had the privilege of having the Cincinnati Reds Legends Remembered program bring “Trim a Tree” to the residents of Elmwood on Nov. 22. They brought decorations including popcorn, cracker jacks, baseballs, bats, eight bobble head players and more....
Dayton Turkey Trot 2022 held in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Runners and walkers braved the rain in Dayton for the 2022 Dayton Turkey Trot half marathon and 5K. According to the race’s website, the event took place at Welcome Stadium in Dayton at 8:30 a.m. Participants that went to the finish line received Bill’s Donuts. A new 2022 medal for everyone […]
Chick-fil-A announces new Springfield restaurant location
In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Dayton area to aid in the fight against hunger, according to a release.
dayton247now.com
Runners, walkers come out for 8th annual Dayton Turkey Trot
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A post turkey workout brought runners and walkers to the eighth annual Dayton Turkey Trot 5K/Half Marathon on Sunday. The course began at Welcome Stadium. went around parts of Dayton, and along the Great Miami River Conservation Trail. Approximately 1,400 participants signed up for the event.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Brunches that are worthy of the holidays and beyond
There are many ways to tackle breakfast. The superstar ingredients of the hour — eggs, bread, potatoes, salty meats, butter and sugary carbohydrate confections — may be familiar sights, but the vision, preparation, presentation and recipes are all there to tantalize and delight in their own special way.
dayton247now.com
RTA to debut 'Proudly Serving Miamisburg' bus at holiday celebration
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- On December 3, head to Miamisburg for the debut of the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority’s (RTA) “Proudly Serving Miamisburg” bus. The debut will take place during the Miamisburg Community Holiday Celebration and Parade. With its "Happily Serving Project," which highlights attractions in...
WLWT 5
Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend
LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
Construction to affect Kettering traffic
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering drivers may see some delays on Dorothy Lane starting the week of Nov. 28. According to the City of Kettering, Montgomery County Environmental Services is replacing a water main on a portion of Dorothy lane. The construction will affect eastbound traffic the most from Far Hills Road to Shroyer Road, […]
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
I-675 NB reopened following crash in Beavercreek
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash closed a portion of I-675 in Beavercreek on Friday. According to Beavercreek Police, a call came in to authorities to respond at 5:47 p.m. ODOT cameras showed the crash, which closed the interstate around SR-844 at N. Fairfield Road on I-675 northbound. 2NEWS has reached out to Beavercreek Police […]
Comments / 0