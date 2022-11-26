Read full article on original website
BingX Launched an AOS to Expedite Onboarding Worldwide for Traders to Provide Copy Trading
BingX, the world’s leading crypto exchange with unique features of copy trading, has announced its AOS (Advanced Onboard System) and became the first to launch traders Intelligent Review System, which makes it easier and faster for copy traders to get onboard and blend in. BingX is always committed to building up a leading, innovative, and ecological system for copy trading, where talent-oriented and technology-driven is the key to keeping stable and healthy growth with closed loop for all traders.
The 2023 Productivity Planner For Accelerated Growth
The Morning 5 planner by Glenn Lundy is made especially for people seeking to remove unwanted distractions so they can achieve their goals in 2023. As this year rounds up, people who are eager to begin next year on the right footing are currently planning for how they expect it to go. This practice which has become a staple for many around the world involves the use of planners and journals to outline whatever bold step that one wants to achieve. In catering to this market, there are lots of planners promising to help people along with their goals. But The Morning 5 by Glenn Lundy is definitely ahead of the rest.
Vetter-Hackathon 2022: Innovation Booster Through Employee Participation
Open team approach to develop new pathways for the pharmaceutical service provider. Collaborative format generates space for creative thinking and development. Employees work in an interdisciplinary approach to find solutions. Six innovative ideas are currently being pursued. At Vetter, a globally leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), numerous ideas...
Pinpoint Predictive Joins Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program
Pinpoint Predictive, which provides Property and Casualty insurers with a top-of-funnel, deep-learning-powered loss predictions and risk scores, announced that the company has joined Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program. This is an initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider, Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), to help insurers learn about the newest insurtechs and how to best leverage them.
Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM” or the “Fund”) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions
Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Fund’s estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on November 30, 2022, and for the fiscal year 2022 year-to-date are as follows:. Estimated Allocations for November Monthly Distribution as of October 31, 2022:. Cumulative Estimated Allocations...
InvestorNewsBreaks – Marijuana Company of America Inc. (MCOA) Releases Q3 2022 Financial Report
Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is reporting its financial results and other financial highlights for Q3 along with the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2022. Highlights of the report included total revenues for third quarter reaching $142,394, a decline from the $442,178 reported for Q3 2021, third quarter ended September 30, 2021; Q3 gross profits of $84,194, generating 59.1% in gross margin, compared to a gross profit of $63,687 for the same period in 2021, representing 14.4% in gross margin; and a 34.1% decrease in operating expenses. The company noted that revenues were impacted by setbacks in sales because of Hurricane Ian and the phase-out of its hempSMART(TM) products in the United States; projections indicate increases in revenues as the company recovers from Hurricane Ian and expands its hempSMART brand in South America. “MCOA shareholders should be happy with the overall 34% decline in operating expenses and cash expenditures so far this year,” said Marijuana Company of America CEO Jesus Quintero in the press release. “This is due to our focus on efficiency and scaling back overhead. We are also pleased with the increase in our gross margins at 59%. We expect these positive trends to continue as we focus more on distribution of products through our subsidiary, cDistro. While other cannabis companies in our sector are struggling, we are aggressively pursuing M&A activity as there are numerous opportunities of distressed cannabis companies. We have also made significant progress in reducing our debt over the last month as critical step in our corporate restructuring.”
CyberCube Enables Proactive Cyber Cat Management at Point of Underwriting With Latest Account Manager Release
Cyber risk analytics leader CyberCube has launched Version 4.0 of Account Manager, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed explicitly for single risk (re)insurance underwriters. Resulting from CyberCube’s continuous analysis of cybersecurity data at a petabyte scale, Account Manager delivers a comprehensive, curated spectrum of impactful signals, analytics, and financial risk quantification...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – OLPX
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted in September 2021 (the “IPO”). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 17, 2022.
Triton Digital Appoints Josh Yamuder as Director of Partnerships, Programmatic Marketplace
Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, today announced the appointment of Josh Yamuder as Director of Partnerships, Programmatic Marketplace. The appointment amplifies Triton Digital’s continued commitment to driving audience and revenue growth through digital audio. “Programmatic buying...
Patterson Belknap Launches FTX Task Force to Advise on Issues Stemming from Collapse of Crypto Exchange
Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP announced the launch of an interdisciplinary FTX Task Force to assist market participants in navigating the fallout from the recent collapse of the FTX Crypto Exchange and its affiliates. The group is led by a cross-disciplinary team of attorneys from Patterson Belknap’s Business Reorganization and Creditors’ Rights, Corporate Finance and Capital Markets, Structured Finance Workouts and Litigation, and White Collar Defense and Investigations practice groups. These attorneys have decades of experience advising clients on complex financial products and guiding them through high-stakes litigation and investigations during the most significant financial market events.
Range Energy Launches with $8M in Seed Capital Bringing Electric Trailers to the Commercial Trucking Market
Powered trailers provide fleet owners a practical, compliant, near-term solution to emissions mandates while reducing cost-per-mile through electrification. Range Energy (Range), the hardware company bringing powered trailers to the commercial trucking market, announced $8M in seed capital today from UP Partners, R7, and Yamaha Motor Ventures. The company recently completed its software and hardware interface validation prototypes further accelerating the electrification of industrial transportation. Range’s powered trailers decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, reduce fuel costs for fleet owners, and are designed to eliminate operational disruptions borne from the transition to electric vehicles. To meet both immediate decarbonization needs as well as long-term fleet transformation ambitions, Range’s powered trailers are compatible with today’s diesel tow vehicles and tomorrow’s innovative all-electric tractors. With this timely, unique approach to the opportunity of electrification, Range is positioned to reach mass market adoption before the first electric semi-trucks are deployed at scale. In just a few months, the Range team has already begun testing multiple prototype powered trailers as it advances towards full scale development vehicles and testing alongside commercial partners.
Good partner for start-stop system – See DF battery to help car owners open a low-carbon life
Under the concept of low-carbon life, new energy vehicles have become the focus of research and development of car companies in recent years, but the actual situation of the current development of new energy, fuel cars still occupy a large market share. How to practice low-carbon life in the short term, many car companies will be energy-saving effect of the start-stop system widely used in fuel models.
Audax Private Equity Announces Acquisition of Medi-Weightloss, Inc.
Audax Private Equity (“Audax”) announced the acquisition of Medi-Weightloss, Inc. (“the Company”), a leading operator of science-based, physician-supervised weight-loss and wellness clinics, with approximately 100 franchised and company-owned locations nationally. Buzz Franchise Brands is co-investing alongside Audax as a minority-stake partner. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Tmarketing Upgrades its Website Design Services for Businesses Across Industries
Leading provider of digital marketing solutions, Tmarketing, announces an upgrade to its website design offerings to meet the diverse needs of businesses in and around Ho Chi Minh Chi City. The Tmarketing team recently announced upgrades to its website design services, in line with the goal of helping businesses, irrespective...
SoftwareONE Selects ContractPodAi to Improve Contract Management Processes
The AI-powered CLM platform will enable SoftwareONE to replace manual contract processes with automation. ContractPodAi, the award-winning provider of the AI-powered, contract lifecycle management (CLM) product and ‘One Legal Platform,’ has been chosen by SoftwareONE, leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, to bring a more efficient, process-oriented, and customer-focused approach to its contract management function.
What's Happening in Tobacco, Q1 2022 Report with Q3 Talking Points - Assess the Performance of the Major Multinationals - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "What's Happening in Tobacco? Q1 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In the latest in an ongoing series of quarterly briefings looking at developments in the world of tobacco, we assess the latest of the major multinationals, NPD/NGP updates, the reviewed economic growth projections for the world's key markets and what to look for in the next quarter.
CG Spectrum Institute Offers $100,000 in Business Course Scholarships
CG Spectrum Institute has launched two accredited business courses with a creative twist: a Bachelor of Business degree and a Diploma of Business. Six scholarships (worth $100,000 total) are on offer for the first intake starting February 2023. With a focus on creative thinking, the business courses are designed to...
Medcase & NTT DATA Sign a Definitive Agreement to Enable Healthcare AI Developers a Holistic Solution to Access, Annotate, and Label Critical Imaging Data
Medcase, a leading solution provider for healthcare AI, and NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, have signed a definitive agreement to enable data discovery and enrichment solutions for healthcare imaging. AI in healthcare is beginning to demonstrate an ability to improve productivity and outcomes in a competitive...
For The First Time, Premier Japanese Watch Retailer, Ginza Watches, Is Available Online
Known for being a boutique luxury watch store in Tokyo, Ginza Watches has expanded to an online store, opening up to a much broader market. The online store becomes the sixth store and the first online “location,” with the other five stores existing as brick-and-mortar locations. Watches are...
Web3 and the Metaverse Will Accelerate Immersive Technology, Says Perkins Coie XR Report
After years of heavy investment, XR industry executives and investors have tempered their growth outlook on the sector, according to Perkins Coie’s sixth annual XR Report, released today by the firm. The survey of 150 industry stakeholders involved in XR and NextGen technology, which encompasses technological advancements like Web3...
