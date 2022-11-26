Read full article on original website
Related
Jack Ma living in Japan after China tech crackdown: FT
Alibaba founder Jack Ma has been living in Tokyo for almost six months after disappearing from public view following China's crackdown on the tech sector, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing multiple unnamed sources. Ma has been spotted elsewhere since he effectively disappeared from public view in China, including on the Spanish island of Mallorca last year.
itechpost.com
FTC, Seven States Sue Google Over Misleading Pixel 4 Advertisement
Google and iHeartMedia have been sued by the Federal Trade Commission as well as seven states, for Pixel 4 ads that were aired from 2019 to 2020. Reports say that the promos had influencers who advertised the phone despite not using it themselves. The Pixel 4 ads were broadcasted through iHeartMedia and other radio stations.
itechpost.com
Samsung Could Release a Galaxy Self-Repair Assistant App for DIY Repairs
Samsung may soon give a guide for users to repair their smartphones themselves. The tech giant recently submitted a patent application for a "Self Repair Assistant" app that would allow Samsung phone users to fix their Samsung smartphones on their own, per SamMobile. Samsung's patent application submission follows the establishment...
itechpost.com
BlockFi Declares Bankruptcy Following The FTX Collapse
The crypto lender BlockFi has filed for bankruptcy protections on Monday, amid the spread of the effects of FTX's fallout. Coin Desk reports that the company announced that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which indicates its hope to restructure and continue their operations despite the crypto crisis. BlockFi Become...
itechpost.com
President Vladimir Putin Favors the Blockchain for a Global Payment System
Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that international payment systems, should be processed digitally through a blockchain network. He spoke of the possible shift to cryptocurrency settlements during the International AI Journey Conference, organized by Russia's major government lender, Sberbank. Putin Favors Crytpo. The Russian president proposed the payment system change,...
Comments / 0