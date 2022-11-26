ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Walmart Overtakes Amazon in Shoppers' Search for Black Friday Bargains

Walmart took the top spot among shoppers who are searching online for Black Friday discounts, according to data from Captify. Amazon last year topped the ad tech company's list, but this year fell to fourth place as of Friday morning. Retailers are battling for shoppers' eyeballs and wallets amid an...
studyfinds.org

JCPenney Black Friday Deals: 5 Best Holiday Bargains, According To Experts

Black Friday 2022 is just about here and just about all of the big name retailers are pushing their sales as hard as ever. One of the annual powerhouse hubs on Black Friday, of course, is JCPenney — which avoided bankruptcy under new ownership at the end of 2020. With their stores reopened, you may be wondering which of their deals for the big day truly are the best buys. That’s especially the case as millions of Americans are facing tighter budgets and may not be as quick to jump on a big sale as in previous years.
CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
Apartment Therapy

These Are Costco’s Biggest Black Friday Deals

Another year, another round of competitive Costco Black Friday deals. As usual, the retailer has plenty of electronics deals running the gamut from Apple MacBook Pros to Sonos Speakers. But thanks to Costco’s extensive range of 2022 Black Friday sales, there’s honestly something for everyone. One runs from...
NJ.com

Is Target open on Thanksgiving Day 2022? When does it open Friday?

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Target is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals, but will you be able to shop for bargains on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. Is Target open on Thanksgiving 2022?. Target will be closed on Thanksgiving. It will open...
Bridget Mulroy

Plastic Shopping Bags May Be Making A Comeback In NJ

Plastic shopping bags may be making a comeback in New Jersey.Photo by(Juanmonino/iStock) Plastic shopping bags may be making a comeback in New Jersey. Bill S-3114 is reevaluating the plastic shopping bag ban and working to bring the contraband items back into the garden state.
CNET

Walmart's Black Friday Deals Are Still Going Strong Heading Into Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is coming tomorrow, but Walmart's best Black Friday sales are still up for grabs. You'll find discounts on everything from Apple products to kitchen gadgets, memory foam mattresses and toys with best-ever prices sticking around through the weekend. We're continuing to round up the best deals still available below.
Sourcing Journal

Retail Pins Hope on Cyber Monday After Lackluster Weekend Footfall

All eyes have turned to Monday. After a ho-hum Black Friday for in-store selling, retailers are gearing up for what they hope will be the biggest online shopping day for the year. Some fear, however, it still might not be enough for the fashion and soft home textiles categories. Target Corp. is planning a two-day Cyber Monday sales event starting on Sunday, featuring deep savings of up to 50 percent off on “hundreds of thousands of items” that include televisions, laptops, apparel and toys, the mass discounter said on Friday. The retailer also said shoppers can expect new deals each week...
NJ.com

Walmart Thanksgiving 2022: Store hours, Black Friday info

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2022?. Walmart will be closed on...
CBS New York

Some shoppers stick to Black Friday tradition of lining up early

NEW YORK -- Some shoppers started lining up outside Macy's Herald Square before it opened at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. The National Retail Federation estimates about 166.3 million people are planning to shop from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, about 8 million more than last year. Experts say today's shoppers are more in tune with the times and not necessarily flocking to stores Friday, since many of the deals extend through the weekend. However, there are those who are more traditional and wanted to come out to enjoy the experience.CBS2's Elijah Westbrook caught up with some who got there before the...
CNBC

Black Friday means deep discounts for shoppers — and intense pressure for retailers

Black Friday weekend will take on additional importance this year after retailers like Target and Macy's reported a recent lull in sales. Retail executives chalked up the slower sales to a return to pre-pandemic holiday shopping patterns, warmer-than-usual weather and the midterm elections. A record number of people — 166.3...
msn.com

US Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black Friday

(Bloomberg) -- US retailers discounted heavily on Black Friday to clear out bloated inventories but customers responded with only modest traffic, leaving profitability in doubt for many chains. Most Read from Bloomberg. Crowds were thin in the late morning at Connecticut’s Stamford Town Center mall, with few shoppers at Kay...
