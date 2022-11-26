Black Friday 2022 is just about here and just about all of the big name retailers are pushing their sales as hard as ever. One of the annual powerhouse hubs on Black Friday, of course, is JCPenney — which avoided bankruptcy under new ownership at the end of 2020. With their stores reopened, you may be wondering which of their deals for the big day truly are the best buys. That’s especially the case as millions of Americans are facing tighter budgets and may not be as quick to jump on a big sale as in previous years.

6 DAYS AGO