Burlington, VT

Vermont Men's Soccer Advances to NCAA Quarterfinals

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Following a scoreless first half, Vermont men’s soccer tallied three goals over the final 35 minutes of action in front of a home sellout crowd of over 2,500 to take down UCLA 3-0 in the NCAA Round of 16 on Saturday evening. The Catamounts now...
BURLINGTON, VT
Stunt Nite 22 results

The Rice Memorial High School Senior Class took first place for Best Overall Class Performance for their skit titled “The Reunion” at this year’s 92nd Annual Stunt Nite at the Flynn Theatre Nov. 22. The Junior Class were runners up with “KIB-Knights in Black.”. Other awards...
BURLINGTON, VT
Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. “My mom had six kids and we just were so fascinated with the smells, the aroma,...
VERMONT STATE
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
RANDOLPH, VT
Retired Plattsburgh firefighter honored for service

The City of Plattsburgh said goodbye to one of its own, a retired firefighter, whose life was cut short due to cancer. The illness is believed to be linked to his work at Ground Zero immediately following 9/11. Scott LaFlesh served over twenty years in the Plattsburgh Fire Department, and in the days after the September 11th terrorist attacks, LaFlesh helped with the recovery efforts.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
200 runners take on central Vermont Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving

BARRE, Vt. — People in central Vermont worked off all the turkey, pies and sides they ate on Thanksgiving with a Gobble Wobble 5k turkey trot. Barre’s Congregational Church welcomed around 200 participants for the 5K race at Barre Town School on Thursday. Not only did runners get in a good workout before feasting, but the money raised at the event will also go towards helping those in need in the community.
BARRE, VT
What to Do: Sunday, November 27

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The Putney Craft Tour continues today from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Studios are opening their doors to the public for in-person tours and special deals. You can visit painters, jewelers, potters, weavers, glass blowers, cheese makers, and more. Organizers say it’s the perfect time to find a one-of-a-kind gift while supporting local creators. You can find a list of participating establishments here.
BURLINGTON, VT
Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?

Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Gasoline prices fall, but more slowly

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are $3.84 per gallon, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.90/g. Vermont prices are down 5.6 cents from a month ago and are up 51.4 cents from a year ago. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 13.6 cents...
VERMONT STATE
Pets with Potential: Meet Ollie

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and mellow senior cat, meet Ollie!. This week’s Pet with Potential is a male senior cat who loves making friends. He has a small heart murmur and some litter box issues but has been doing great at the shelter.
BURLINGTON, VT

