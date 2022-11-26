Read full article on original website
americaeast.com
Vermont Men's Soccer Advances to NCAA Quarterfinals
BURLINGTON, Vt. – Following a scoreless first half, Vermont men’s soccer tallied three goals over the final 35 minutes of action in front of a home sellout crowd of over 2,500 to take down UCLA 3-0 in the NCAA Round of 16 on Saturday evening. The Catamounts now...
Beating the rain, a record-setting Killington World Cup reigns
The ski-racing circuit’s lone U.S. stop for women, battling a weekend of wild weather, drew its biggest-ever crowd — even if Vermont-schooled Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin wasn’t as victorious. Read the story on VTDigger here: Beating the rain, a record-setting Killington World Cup reigns.
vermontcatholic.org
Stunt Nite 22 results
The Rice Memorial High School Senior Class took first place for Best Overall Class Performance for their skit titled “The Reunion” at this year’s 92nd Annual Stunt Nite at the Flynn Theatre Nov. 22. The Junior Class were runners up with “KIB-Knights in Black.”. Other awards...
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. “My mom had six kids and we just were so fascinated with the smells, the aroma,...
Under pressure: Years of drinking water problems force Montpelier to confront an aging system
Residents have grown frustrated by hundreds of water main breaks in the state’s capital that have culminated in frozen streets, closed businesses and water shut-offs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Under pressure: Years of drinking water problems force Montpelier to confront an aging system.
'Braver Angels' in Vermont Want to Change Political Discourse
Braver Angels, a national nonprofit that seeks to unite conservatives and progressives, has a new Vermont organizer and is holding a series of workshops as it seeks to gain traction in the state. State organizer Lincoln Earl-Centers recently held a training in Charlotte and plans more this winter in Shelburne...
WCAX
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
Rising interest rates are having a mixed impact on real estate and construction in Vermont
Homes are still selling, as inventory remains low, but observers are keeping a watchful eye on the markets. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rising interest rates are having a mixed impact on real estate and construction in Vermont.
WCAX
Ambassadors to again walk Burlington streets to help shoppers feel safe
mychamplainvalley.com
Retired Plattsburgh firefighter honored for service
The City of Plattsburgh said goodbye to one of its own, a retired firefighter, whose life was cut short due to cancer. The illness is believed to be linked to his work at Ground Zero immediately following 9/11. Scott LaFlesh served over twenty years in the Plattsburgh Fire Department, and in the days after the September 11th terrorist attacks, LaFlesh helped with the recovery efforts.
Craig Mitchell may be Vermont’s most famous DJ. But do you really know him?
Mitchell has been playing gigs in the Winooski and Burlington area for more than 30 years. He’s worked with Jay-Z, Janet Jackson, Yoko Ono, Backstreet Boys, The Strokes, Michael Buble and Moby. But still he feels danger when he steps outside. Read the story on VTDigger here: Craig Mitchell may be Vermont’s most famous DJ. But do you really know him?.
mynbc5.com
200 runners take on central Vermont Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving
BARRE, Vt. — People in central Vermont worked off all the turkey, pies and sides they ate on Thanksgiving with a Gobble Wobble 5k turkey trot. Barre’s Congregational Church welcomed around 200 participants for the 5K race at Barre Town School on Thursday. Not only did runners get in a good workout before feasting, but the money raised at the event will also go towards helping those in need in the community.
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
Two suspects break into Rutland Parent Child Center
Two suspects broke into the Rutland County Parent Child Center and stole holiday gift cards, a safe, and more.
WCAX
What to Do: Sunday, November 27
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The Putney Craft Tour continues today from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Studios are opening their doors to the public for in-person tours and special deals. You can visit painters, jewelers, potters, weavers, glass blowers, cheese makers, and more. Organizers say it’s the perfect time to find a one-of-a-kind gift while supporting local creators. You can find a list of participating establishments here.
Vermont cannabis retailers well-stocked for holidays
Dispensaries are confident they will have the supply to meet the expected high demand.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?
Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices fall, but more slowly
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are $3.84 per gallon, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.90/g. Vermont prices are down 5.6 cents from a month ago and are up 51.4 cents from a year ago. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 13.6 cents...
Narcan kits installed outside north country businesses
Several businesses across the north country will soon be equipped with emergency Narcan kits, as part of an Adirondack Health Institute initiative to expand public access to the lifesaving drug.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Ollie
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and mellow senior cat, meet Ollie!. This week’s Pet with Potential is a male senior cat who loves making friends. He has a small heart murmur and some litter box issues but has been doing great at the shelter.
