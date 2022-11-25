ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Matt Rhule brings renewed optimism to Nebraska Huskers football after hire

The Huskers officially announced Saturday that they completed a contract to make Matt Rhule their next head coach. Rhule formerly served as head coach at Baylor and Temple. The Carolina Panthers fired the Pennsylvania native on Oct. 10; Rhule finished his tenure in Charlotte with a record of 11-27 across three seasons. With Rhule’s arrival in Lincoln, there’s a renewed optimism for the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
Morning Mash: Life post-Palmer and Rhule reactions

Not quite lost, but simply shuffled in somewhere during the last 72 hours of Nebraska winning a football game, hiring a new coach, news of new assistants was an announcement from Trey Palmer on his future. The wide receiver is hitting the NFL Draft and it seems highly unlikely anything...
LINCOLN, NE
Matt Rhule set to add Ed Foley to Husker staff per report

One of Matt Rhule’s long-time assistant coaches is expected to follow him to Lincoln, according to a national report. Ed Foley, who worked with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers will join the program according to a report by FOX’s Bruce Feldman. The 55-year-old Foley...
LINCOLN, NE
