Video: Two Rescued From Rocks Near Santa Cruz Island on Thanksgiving Day
Video captured a Thanksgiving Day Coast Guard helicopter rescue near Santa Cruz Island off the coast of Southern California. The Coast Guard received a notification at about 10 a.m. Thursday that a Digital Selective Calling (DSC) distress signal was activated near Santa Cruz Island, off the southwestern Ventura County coast. A sailing vessel with two people aboard ran aground on rocks near the island.
'We'll end up on the streets': L.A. caregivers for elderly, disabled push for higher pay
The In-Home Supportive Services program pays assistants to help people who are elderly or disabled stay safely in their own homes. In Los Angeles County, IHSS caregivers make $16 an hour. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Harvey Weinstein will not testify in L.A. trial; defense begins presenting its case
Harvey Weinstein will not testify in his own defense at his Los Angeles rape trial, leaving his attorneys with just six witnesses to call. The case could go to jurors by the end of the week. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Robbery in Hancock Park Leads Police on Pursuit
With holidays just around the corner law enforcement wants shoppers to be aware of their surroundings. Unsuspecting victims are being robbed of expensive items is still happening throughout the city. On Saturday cell phone footage from a bystander shows two men jumping out of a car and stealing a man’s...
Photos: Rolling out the red carpet for 90th anniversary of Hollywood Christmas Parade
People lined Hollywood streets for the 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade, the traditional kickoff of the holiday season in Southern California.
General Hospital: Planning a new life for a mothballed L.A. landmark
After standing mostly vacant for the last 14 years, the iconic General Hospital is nearing a reincarnation as affordable and homeless housing.
3 injured in back-to-back home invasion attacks in El Monte
El Monte police were investigating three back-to-back home invasion attacks early Sunday morning that left three people injured.
Beverly Hills High School wrestling coach fired after shoving student
Campus security footage shows the man shoving a boy multiple times on campus. He was immediately suspended and was fired last week, school district officials said.
