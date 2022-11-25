I should’ve listened to my gut. If you read my pre-game prediction, you will understand what I mean. I knew that USC’s O-line was better than people were giving them credit for, and I was certain Caleb Williams was the next Deshaun Watson, but what I wasn’t sure of was how USC’s defense would play against the ND run, and if Notre Dame’s defense could stop their run game.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO