Three for Tuesday
Marcus Freeman has completed his first season as head coach and much was accomplished over the last 12 games. The loss at USC was a dose of reality as the Irish couldn’t quite get over the hump against a College Football Playoff contender. It was a game that features...
2025 ATH Andre Lovett Recaps Notre Dame Stop
Notre Dame invited Andre Lovett down for a game early in the fall. But the 2025 Illinois athlete didn’t finally make it down until the Irish’s home finale against Boston College last weekend. And he’s glad he did. “The recruiters emailed my coach early in my...
Video | Notre Dame F Ven-Allen Lubin on Offensive Game and Big Week Ahead
Notre Dame freshman forward Ven-Allen Lubin spoke following Monday's practice as the Irish prepare for Michigan State. 0:57 - Thoughts on being able to pass on the block. 1:18 - Big week facing Michigan State and Syracuse. 1:39 - Facing big bodies against Power Five competition. 1:59 - Advice from...
2023 Notre Dame WR Target Kaleb Smith Approaches Decision
Notre Dame “laid out the red carpet” for Kaleb Smith and his family during the 2023 Texas wide receiver’s official visit to South Bend earlier this month. Smith decommitted from Texas Tech hours prior to taking that official visit to Notre Dame for the Clemson game.
A Look at How Notre Dame's Offense Moved the Ball in 2022
Notre Dame wrapped up the regular season on Saturday and quarterback Drew Pyne played arguably the best game of his career in the 38-27 loss to USC. Pyne finished 23-of-26, 318 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, which came late in the game when he had to press the issue. Bad pick, but far from deciding the outcome of the game.
Junior Highlights | 2024 Notre Dame CB Commit Karson Hobbs
2024 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) cornerback Karson Hobbs committed to Notre Dame on November 9th and then finished his junior season in a strong way as the Fighting Crusaders made the state semifinals. Hobbs recorded 38 solo tackles, 14 pass breakups, two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble on...
Notre Dame Commit Tracker
Talk about ending your high school career in style. Jeremiyah Love didn’t just score a touchdown in overtime to lead his team to a state championship, the 2023 Notre Dame running back commit scored every touchdown for his team as Christian Brothers College beat Lee’s Summit North 35-28 to claim the Missouri Class 6 State Championship.
Instant Reaction | USC 38 Notre Dame 27
Any time Notre Dame loses to USC, it’s a bitter pill to swallow for Irish fans. This one had that feeling early because Notre Dame put themselves in a hole that was going to be incredibly difficult to climb out of. A three-and-out to start the game when not...
BREAKING | 2023 OL Chris Terek Commits To Notre Dame
A week after landing a major piece to its 2023 recruiting puzzle, Notre Dame has secured another. On Sunday night, Chris Terek flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to Notre Dame, giving the Irish their fifth offensive line pledge in the group. The Illinois offensive lineman committed to the Badgers over...
Notre Dame Unsuccessful in Mission to Stop USC QB Caleb Williams
No. 15 Notre Dame entered preparations for No. 6 USC this week knowing quarterback Caleb Williams was the key to the show. The Trojan defense, while opportunistic, wasn’t scaring Tommy Rees and the game hinged on the Irish being able to at a minimum slow down the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder.
Sunday Reflections
8-4. 2022 was a roller coaster and that was expected for the most part with a first-time head coach in Marcus Freeman. Is the program in a better spot than a year ago at this time when it comes to the big picture? It’s hard to say, but I’ll lean towards yes and it would be a hard yes if Notre Dame can figure out the quarterback position.
Frank Commentary
I should’ve listened to my gut. If you read my pre-game prediction, you will understand what I mean. I knew that USC’s O-line was better than people were giving them credit for, and I was certain Caleb Williams was the next Deshaun Watson, but what I wasn’t sure of was how USC’s defense would play against the ND run, and if Notre Dame’s defense could stop their run game.
Post USC Power Hour. 11-28-22
We discuss ND's loss to USC? What happened in this game? Can it be fixed? What should Notre Dame do for the bowl game? Find out the answer to questions and more in this episode of Power Hour. To download this week’s Power Hour, please click on the link below....
