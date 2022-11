Lake Norman 78, Olympic 6: MOORESVILLE—Kirsten Lewis-Williams led four Lake Norman players in double figures Saturday as the Wildcats rolled to a 78-6 victory over Olympic. Lewis-Williams finished with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Samantha Shehan supplied 13 points and four assists for the Wildcats...

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO