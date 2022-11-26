ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

What Mavericks hope to get from Kemba Walker

Walker was an All-Star every year from 2017-2020, but his left knee hasn't been healthy since he injured it early in 2020. He played just 43 games for Boston in 2020-21, and it traded him for Al Horford after the season. After a buyout, Walker signed with the Knicks, but...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly 'Evaluating' The Roster To Make One Big Decision

At 7-11 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to show some signs of life after a slow start. Despite their record, Anthony Davis has looked great and the Lakers have taken advantage of their easy schedule. Still, there is some internal pressure on the Lakers (and particularly GM Rob Pelinka) to make some moves and use their last remaining assets to bring back some players that can save the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares High Praise For Ivica Zubac

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac had the game of his life on Sunday in a win over the Indiana Pacers. Posting 31 points, 29 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks, Zubac joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only two players in NBA history to record that stat line or better. His game caught the attention of players around the league, including his former teammate LeBron James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Credits Hard Work For Lights Out Shooting Performance Against Spurs

The first two road wins of the season for the Los Angeles Lakers came against the San Antonio Spurs this past week. While Anthony Davis continued his stellar performance in Friday’s win, LeBron James had his turn at domination on Saturday by becoming the oldest player in league history to score 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and seven 3-pointers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Highlights: LeBron James Leads Team To Season-High 143 Points In Win Over Spurs Without Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers earned a win over the San Antonio Spurs for the second straight day on Saturday, scoring a season-high 143 points. L.A. did so without Anthony Davis, who sat out with a left calf contusion. Davis has been carrying the Lakers over the last couple weeks, so it was up to others to step up in his absence to earn the victory, and they did just that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Lakers Send Rookie To G League Following Monday's Loss

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers assigned rookie guard Max Christie to the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League. Christie, 19, was selected 35th overall by the Lakers in the 2022 NBA Draft and has played in just nine games so far this season, averaging 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell's 32 points lead Cavs over Pistons

Donovan Mitchell poured in 32 points to lead the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers past the depleted Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday night. Evan Mobley had 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while Darius Garland supplied 19 points and 10 assists for the Cavaliers, who have won five of their last six games. Cedi Osman added 10 points off the bench.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Notre Dame puts 5-0 home mark on line vs. No. 20 Michigan State

Before the arrival of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Michigan State and Notre Dame had gone through a major lull in terms of meeting on the basketball court. After playing regularly until 1975, the Spartans and Fighting Irish didn't play again in the regular season until 2014 (Michigan State won a meeting in the 1979 NCAA Tournament), when Notre Dame earned a one-point win during an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.
EAST LANSING, MI
Yardbarker

Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
DALLAS, TX

